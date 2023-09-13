Temple football head coach Scott Stewart said he doesn’t have a panic button and that even if he did, he wouldn’t press it right now even though his struggling Wildcats have lost consecutive games by 28 and 38 points, respectively.
Temple’s offense hasn’t been consistently productive or able to avoid costly turnovers. The mostly inexperienced Wildcats defense has missed too many assignments while allowing 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards. Special teams breakdowns have hindered them.
As Temple (1-2) strives to right the proverbial ship entering its non-district finale against winless-but-dangerous Arlington Martin (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Choctaw Stadium, Stewart took responsibility for his team’s recent form and said it will require an all-hands-on-deck approach to return wind to the Wildcats’ sails.
“My philosophy is, if the ship starts taking on water, the head coach — especially one who’s not calling plays — can either stand there from the shore and watch them fight like hell, or you can get a bucket and start scooping water,” said Stewart, who in eight seasons has steered Temple to a 64-25 record and seven playoff trips. “I’m going to go toward the fire. That’s just my nature. You’ve got to.
“What nobody takes into account is the psyche of these kids,” he added. “I don’t think we’re dealing with an overabundance of self-confidence, and you have to earn that. We obviously have some personnel things and some schematic things we’re looking at.”
After Temple absorbed a thorough 60-22 defeat against nemesis College Station in last Friday’s home opener, Stewart — the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator from 2014-15 — decided to get more involved with day-to-day, hands-on coaching, especially with a defense that’s trying to find its footing.
With only two returning starters, Temple’s 4-2-5 defense of first-year coordinator Robert Havens allowed 393 total yards in a season-opening 57-34 victory at McKinney Boyd. The Wildcats permitted 478 yards in a 45-17 loss at Willis and 568 yards (330 passing) against College Station, whose well-balanced Cougars led 21-0 after three touchdowns in the first 6½ minutes.
Stewart said it’s vital for each defensive player to perform his specific task rather than also attempting to do someone else’s job.
“We’ve got a lot of brand-new faces to Friday night lights and we’re playing uber-talented teams. You’ve got kids trying to take leadership roles and saying, ‘Look, if y’all won’t do your job, I’ll do my job and your job,’ and that is a recipe for absolute disaster,” Stewart said. “When a kid says, ‘Well, I didn’t want him to do that again,’ I say, ‘No. While you were worried about that . . . do you hear the (opponent’s) band playing?’
“Different looks give you different responsibilities, and that’s where we’ve been inconsistent. That is not a fast process. These kids are not soft, but we are not good at tackling. We have a finite group of young men, and we’ve got to find something they can do that allows them to play fast, think fast, react fast and try to have a bad attitude when they get there.”
Junior Kade Stewart was Temple’s quarterback for the first two games, completing 30 of 63 passes for 412 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. Senior QB Damarion Willis went through preseason camp but was away from the Wildcats from the first day of school until last Friday because of a team rules violation, according to Scott Stewart.
Trailing 21-0 early after three touchdowns by College Station running back Wilson Stapp and two Wildcats punts, Temple inserted the shifty Willis at quarterback and he provided a spark. His 22-yard pass to junior O’Ryan Peoples and 25-yard scamper to set up his 1-yard touchdown sneak, and 3 minutes later junior receiver Christian Tutson turned Willis’ short pass into a 45-yard score to trim Temple’s deficit to 21-12 midway through the second.
College Station regained full command with three TDs in the first half’s final 4:11, but Willis finished 17-of-25 passing for 198 yards and rushed for 49 yards while battling leg cramps, offensive coordinator Robby Case said.
Scott Stewart said he’d likely decide by early today whether Willis or Kade Stewart — also a receiver – will be Temple’s No. 1 QB against Martin. Junior right tackle Kirk Gildon missed the first two games with a broken finger but played the entire College Station game wearing a cast.
Temple is making its first appearance at Choctaw Stadium, the former baseball park that was the Texas Rangers’ home from 1994-2019 and hosted World Series games in 2010 and 2011.
Temple shoots to get back on track
in road test at always-tough Martin
Before Temple begins District 12-6A competition at home against Bryan (1-2) next Friday, the Wildcats take another stab at defeating Martin’s well-established program. In two matchups at Wildcat Stadium, the Warriors used a potent mixture of varied offense, swarming defense and dynamic special teams to beat Temple 43-25 in 2020 and 53-18 last year.
Martin reached the playoffs in all 17 seasons with head coach Bob Wager, who resigned last offseason to become a Nebraska assistant coach. The Warriors’ first-year head coach is Chad Rives, previously Wager’s offensive coordinator.
Although Rives and Martin still seek their first win, a challenging schedule is a major reason for that. The Warriors lost 13-6 at Austin Lake Travis, 33-2 against Cedar Hill and 51-31 at Allen.
“They’re big and they play hard. They’re going through the same thing we’re going through,” Scott Stewart said about Martin. “They’re not going to look or play like an 0-3 team.”
Martin lost skilled senior quarterback and returning starter Tristan Bittle to injury at Lake Travis. Shifting from receiver to QB, mobile junior Brooks Briggance has 212 yards and two touchdowns passing and 193 yards and one TD rushing. The Warriors’ leading lineman is 6-foot-4, 290-pound senior tackle Makai Saina, a Southern California commitment.
Martin’s aggressive, multiple-formation defense features senior linebackers Keller Webb (28 tackles) and Jake Landrum, senior cornerbacks Zavien Abercrombie and DJ Johnson and senior safety Marcus Mason (20 tackles).