TOMBALL — Academy’s Kasey Mraz threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Darion Franklin and Scout Brazeal, to help the Bumblebees to a 42-33 win over Winnie East Chambers in a Class 3A Division I area playoff Thursday night at Tomball ISD Stadium.
The win was the seventh in a row for Academy (11-1), which has two postseason victories in a year for the first time since 1971, and sets up the Bumblebees with a regional semifinal next week against either Diboll or Hallettsville, which play tonight.
“I’m excited. Now we’re in uncharted waters,” Academy head coach Chris Lancaster said. “Our fan base is the best I’ve ever been around and this community deserves this so much. These young men just do everything we ask them to do and it’s just an exciting time.”
Academy fell behind 14-0 early but picked up the slack after the sluggish start, scoring on every possession in the second half to keep the Buccaneers (8-4) at bay.
East Chambers twice pulled to within eight in the game’s last 24 minutes, but the Bees had a response each time.
Leading 35-27 with 9:54 left, Academy all but put the game away with a 13-play, 54-yard scoring drive that included two fourth-down conversions, the last of which was a 7-yard touchdown pass from Mraz to Brazeal on fourth-and-5 as Brazeal broke inside and caught the ball in traffic to push the lead to 42-27 with 4:50 left.
Brazeal had game highs with seven catches for 132 yards.
From there, the Buccaneers got a score on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Jacoby Perrault, but the extra-point kick was blocked, leaving the gap at two possessions with 1:22 remaining.
Academy recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win.
“We struggled a little bit stopping some of their runs, but again, we’re a bend-don’t-break mentality on defense,” Lancaster said.
That mentality was best displayed at the end of the first half, when Franklin intercepted an East Chambers pass in the end zone with the game tied at 14 and about 1½ remaining before the break. As the Buccaneers went to their Wildcat formation, shifting primary ball-carrier Haydyn Reeves behind center, a heads-up Franklin picked off a surprising Reeves jump pass in the front of the end zone to kill the drive.
“I saw that they overloaded to the side, so we were a gap short,” Franklin said of his interception. “They had run that power (play) the first time and we stopped it, and I saw him leak out the first time. The second time, I knew he was going to throw it, so I had to go. Nobody else was over there.”
The Bees quickly capitalized, getting a 75-yard strike from Mraz to Brazeal after Brazeal’s defender fell down to reach the Buccaneers 13-yard line.
Mraz found Brazeal again on the next play with a 13-yard scoring pass down the middle to give Academy its first lead of the night at 21-14 with 20 seconds left before halftime.
The Bees never trailed again.
Academy pushed the lead to two possessions with a 7-play, 68-yard drive early in the third that ended with Franklin taking a screen pass from Mraz 10 yards down the right sideline for a TD.
After East Chambers answered, Franklin finished off the Bees’ next drive with a 48-yard score on a screen pass from Mraz, this time following a host of blockers down the right sideline for a 35-20 cushion. Franklin finished with six catches for 91 yards, and Mraz completed 16 of 23 passes.
After allowing TDs on the Bucs’ first two drives to start the game, Academy’s defense stopped East Chambers on its next three possessions, giving up just one first down the rest of the first half.
The Bees’ offense also started to hum, getting a 2-yard touchdown run from Brayden Bartlett and a 13-yard scoring run from Zane Clark to tie it at 14 midway through the second quarter.
ACADEMY 42, EAST CHAMBERS 33
Academy 0 21 14 7 — 42
East Chambers 14 0 6 13 — 33
EC — KK Morris 21 run (Jesus Martinez kick)
EC — Jacoby Perrault 4 run (Martinez kick)
Aca — Brayden Bartlett 2 run (Blake Bundy kick)
Aca — Zane Clark 13 run (Bundy kick)
Aca — Scout Brazeal 13 pass from Kasey Mraz (Bundy kick)
Aca — Darion Franklin 10 pass from Mraz (Bundy kick)
EC — Haydyn Reeves 4 run (kick blocked)
Aca — Franklin 48 pass from Mraz (Bundy kick)
EC — Perrault 10 run (Martinez kick)
Aca — Brazeal 7 pass from Mraz (Lucas Sanderson kick)
EC — Perrault 1 run (kick blocked)
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca EC
First downs 18 17
Rushes-yards 32-136 49-270
Passing yards 251 77
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-23-1 3-8-1
Punts-average 1-31.0 1-18.0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-45 7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Bartlett 16-76, Clark 9-62, Mraz 5-0, team 1-(-2); East Chambers: Reeves 26-172, Perrault 17-67, Morris 5-32, Cooper McCay 1-(-1).
PASSING — Academy: Mraz 16-23-1-251; East Chambers: Perrault 3-6-0-77, Morris 0-1-0-0, Reeves 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING — Academy: Brazeal 7-132, Franklin 6-91, Bartlett 2-37, Luke Tomasek 1-11; East Chambers: Morris 1-39, Payton Anderson 2-38.