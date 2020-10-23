ROCKDALE — The Rockdale Tigers (5-3, 3-1) picked off four passes, returning one for a touchdown, and held the Academy Bumblebees (6-3, 2-3) to just 44 yards rushing on 33 attempts during a 44-13 victory in District 11-3A-I action Friday night.
Cam’ron Valdez ran for two touchdowns for the Tigers, rushing for 150 yards on 19 carries. Kesean Raven added two TDs on passes from Kobe Mitchell for Rockdale, which remained tied for the district lead.
Academy scored on a 5-yard run by Darion Franklin and a 25-yard pass to Trenton Flanagan from Jerry Cephus.
Anthony Dansby had the interception return for a touchdown for Rockdale.
ROCKDALE 44, ACADEMY 13
Academy 7 0 6 0 — 13
Rockdale 13 13 18 0 — 44
Rock — Hagen Land 4 pass from Kobe Mitchell (Land kick)
Acad — Darion Franklin 5 run (Dylan Egger kick)
Rock — Cam’ron Valdez 4 run (kick failed)
Rock — Kesean Raven 22 pass from Mitchell (Land kick)
Rock — Mitchell 18 run (kick failed)
Rock — Anthony Dansby interception return (kick blocked)
Acad — Trenton Flanagan 25 pass from Jerry Cephus (kick blocked)
Rock — Valdez 32 run (pass failed)
Rock — Raven 54 pass from Mitchell (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Roc
First downs 17 22
Rushes-yards 33-44 42-270
Passing yards 202 121
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-33-4 9-14-1
Punts-average 1-21.0 0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-15 5-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Zane Clark 5-13, Jerry Cephus 17-11, Scout Brazeal 1-11, Darion Franklin 10-9; Rockdale: Cam’Ron Valdez 19-150, Kobe Mitchell 9-65, Davioun Scott 5-36, Kesean Raven 2-7, Cedd Michel 2-6, Bryce Govan-Miller 3-6, Robert Owens 2-0.
PASSING — Academy: Jerry Cephus 16-33-4-202; Rockdale: Kobe Mitchell 9-14-1-121.
RECEIVING — Academy: Trenton Flanagan 3-82, Jayline McWilliams 5-77, Darion Franklin 3-18, Kollin Mraz 3-14, Scout Brazeal 2-11; Rockdale: Kesean Raven 2-76, Cedd Michel 2-19, Cam’ron Valdez 1-11, Anthony Dansby 3-11, Hagen Land 1-4.
Salado 47
Jarrell 0
JARRELL — Salado rushed for 434 yards and picked off three Jarrell passes in a shutout of the Cougars (1-8, 1-3), clinching at least a share of the District 9-4A-II title for the Eagles.
Noah Mescher and Reid Vincent scored two touchdowns each for the Eagles (8-1, 4-0). Vincent ran for 201 yards on 12 carries and Mescher rushed for 100 yards on eight attempts.
Salado’s lone completion was a 67-yard TD pass from Hutton Haire to Caden Strickland.
The Eagles’ defensive effort was aided by interceptions from Josh Huckabee, Latrell Jenkins and Kofi Stoglin.
SALADO 47, JARRELL 0
Salado 14 6 14 13 — 47
Jarrell 0 0 0 0 — 0
Sal — Noah Mescher 22 run (Wrook Brown kick)
Sal — Caden Strickland 67 pass from Hutton Haire (Brown kick)
Sal — Reid Vincent 11 run (pass failed)
Sal — Mescher 20 run (pass failed)
Sal — Vincent 24 run (Brown run)
Sal — Gavyn Keyser 1 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Ayden Keating 2 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Jar
Rushes-yards 39-434 17-44
Passing yards 67 58
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-2-0 7-14-3
Fumbles-lost 1-1 NA
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado: Vincent 12-201, Mescher 8-100, Brown 5-52, Keating 6-20, Strickland 2-25, Drew Bird 3-19, Haire 2-16, Keyser 1-1; Jarrell: Aden Edgar 10-40, Derrick Warren 4-6.
PASSING — Salado: Haire 1-2-0-67; Jarrell: Edgar 7-14-3-58.
RECEIVING — Salado: Strickland 1-67; Jarrell: Jamarri Price 4-42, Joseph Crathers 3-16.
— Reported by Garrison Rafay
Rogers 59
Riesel 13
RIESEL — Rogers used a ball-control offense that bruised its way to 468 yards rushing and eased past Riesel to remain in the hunt for one of District 13-3A-II’s playoff spots.
The Eagles (4-5, 3-2) dominated from the start, jumping out to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter on touchdown runs by Christian Riley, R.J. Cook, and John Hill.
Riley extended the lead to 32-0 with a 58-yard scoring run in the second quarter, and Christian Watkins caught a 41-yard scoring pass from Riley Dolgener to give Rogers a 39-0 lead at the half.
It was more of the same to start the second half as Cook scored on a 19-yard run to make it 45-0.
Riesel (2-6, 0-4) broke the shutout in the third when Stash Stewart caught a 34-yard pass from Kyson Dieterich to make it 45-7.
Jeremiah Quinones made it 52-7 on a 1-yard run and, after Riesel’s Mason Heath scored on a 42-yard scamper to close it to 52-13, Rogers ended the night with a 36-yard run by Brayan Campos to provide the 59-13 final score.
Riley rushed for 114 yards on only three carries, two of them for touchdowns. Alex Vargas rushed for 106 yards on five carries for Rogers.
Dieterich was the leading rusher for Riesel with 67 yards on 22 totes.
ROGERS 59, RIESEL 13
Rogers 24 15 13 7 — 59
Riesel 0 0 7 6 — 13
Rog — Christian Riley 54 run (Riley run)
Rog — R.J. Cook 61 run (Riley Dolgener run)
Rog — John Hill 54 run (Dolgener run)
Rog — Riley 58 run (Dolgener run)
Rog — Christian Watkins 41 pass from Dolgener (Julian Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Cook 19 run (run failed)
Rie — Stash Stewart 34 pass from Kyson Dieterich (Evan Hicks kick)
Rog — Jeremiah Quinones 1 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rie — Mason Heath 42 run (kick failed)
Rog — Brayan Campos 36 run (Lashbrook kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Rie
First downs 17 13
Rushes-yards 36-468 40-169
Passing yards 42 55
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-3-0-42 2-14-0-55
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 8-38 4-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Riley 3-114, Alex Vargas 5-106, Cook 3-90, Hill 1-54, Campos 3-51, Quinones 5-29, Ivan Lopez 5-18, Dolgener 5-10, Joseph Vargas 2-(-1), Watkins 4-(-3); Riesel: Dieterich 22-67, Heath 2-48, Austin Searcy 9-28, Austin Armour 5-21, Jayden Busby 1-3, Stewart 1-2.
PASSING — Rogers: Rolgener 2-3-0-42; Riesel: Dieterich 2-13-0-55, Dakota Davis 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Watkins 1-41, team 1-1; Riesel: Stewart 1-34, Cade Amber 1-21.
Troy 21
Caldwell 6
CALDWELL — Even with a sluggish first half — and without area leading rusher Zach Hrbacek — the Troy Trojans were too much for Caldwell in a District 11-3A-I contest.
The Hornets (2-6, 0-4) scored in the first quarter when Ryan Roehling found De’Autre Burns with a 10-yard scoring pass for a 6-0 lead.
It took Troy until the second half to get warmed up. The Trojans (5-3, 3-1) took a 7-6 lead in the third quarter when Jace Carr scored from the 1. The Trojans padded their lead in the fourth, getting a 12-yard TD run by Stevie Jackson and a 2-yard TD run by Brady Bearden to cap the scoring.
Bearden finished as the game’s leading rusher with 61 yards on 13 carries.
TROY 21, CALDWELL 6
Troy 0 0 7 14 — 21
Caldwell 6 0 0 0 — 6
Cal — De’Autre Burns 10 pass from Ryan Roehling (kick failed)
Troy — Jace Carr 1 run (Tyler McKissick kick)
Troy — Stevie Jackson 12 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Brady Bearden 2 run (McKissick kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Bearden 13-61, Jackson 12-46, Hunter Martin 11-22, Carr 6-8.
PASSING — Troy: Carr 7-10-0-116.
RECEIVING — Troy: Kadin Workman 2-24, Martin 2-17, Jase Schmidt 1-49, Ben Hogg 1-18, Colton Funderburk 1-11.
— Reported by Steve Sebesta
CTCS 49
Marble Falls JV 0
MARBLE FALLS — Ryan Turley ran for 179 yards and five touchdowns, and the CTCS defense surrendered only 69 yards during the Lions’ rout of the Marble Falls JV in non-district action.
Turley scored on runs of 2, 4, 35, 37 and 83 yards, and he added a 2-point conversion run. Regan Ragsdale scored from 38 yards out, and Ethan Allercamp had a 68-yard TD run for the Lions (4-1), who led 42-0 at halftime.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 49,
MARBLE FALLS JV 0
CTCS 21 21 7 0 — 49
Marble Falls 0 0 0 0 — 0
CTCS — Ryan Turley 35 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Turley 4 run (Turley run)
CTCS — Turley 2 run (Charlie Hudson kick)
CTCS — Turley 83 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Turley 37 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Regan Ragsdale 38 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Ethan Allercamp 68 run (Hudson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS MF
First downs 11 5
Rushes-yards 27-323 32-43
Passing yards 38 26
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-2-0 1-5-0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-22 5-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Turley 8-179, Allercamp 9-84, Ragsdale 1-38, Tyler Sears 4-25, Tristan Eanes 1-2, Brian Rose 1-2.
PASSING — CTCS: Alec Gonzalez 2-2-0-38.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Andrew Lange 1-20. Connor Ling 1-18.
— Reported by P.J. Thurman
Lake Belton 39
Katy Jordan 21
COLLEGE STATION — The Lake Belton Broncos (7-1) defeated the Katy Jordan Warriors (3-2) for the second time this season in non-district action.
No other information was reported before press time.
Waco Connally 56
Gatesville 21
WACO — The Gatesville Hornets (2-5, 1-3) fell to the Waco Connally Cadets (5-3, 3-1) in a District 9-4A-II game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Bruceville-Eddy 49
Moody 19
MOODY — One week after having to forfeit a game because of coronavirus issues, the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (2-5, 1-3) were in action again in a victory over the Moody Bearcats (1-7, 0-4) in a District 12-2A-I game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Snook 50
Bartlett 6
BARTLETT — The Snook Blue Jays (4-4, 4-1) continued their strong run through District 13-2A-II with a victory over the Bartlett Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4).
No other information was reported before press time.
Granger 18
Burton 12
GRANGER — The Granger Lions (7-1, 5-0) clinched at least a share of the District 13-2A-II title by holding off the Burton Panthers (1-6, 1-2).
No other information was reported before press time.
Dime Box 64
Buckholts 37
BUCKHOLTS — The Dime Box Longhorns (4-1, 1-0) knocked off the Buckholts Badgers (2-5, 0-1) in the teams’ District 14-1A-II opener.
No other information was reported before press time.