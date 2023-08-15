After going a combined 11-3 during weekend tournaments, Lake Belton and Salado harnessed that solid form and brought it into their non-district match Tuesday night when neither budged much throughout an encounter that stayed close start to finish.
The visiting Lady Eagles, with three 6-footers and a few more in that ballpark patrolling the front row plus back-row players who had a knack for spoiling Lady Broncos attacks, pocketed points at the most pivotal times en route to a 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 victory between former league foes at Bronco Gym.
“I never felt like we looked like us. We’ve looked a lot sharper in practice and in the tournament, and I felt like we never played our game. But the girls kept fighting anyway and gutted it out. Lake Belton is a good team and won almost 40 games in 5A last year,” said Lady Eagles first-year head coach Clint Brown, a longtime Salado assistant who took over for Kristi Wilk and inherited a squad coming off a Class 4A regional semifinal run in 2022.
“It was our first day of being in school all day and then playing a game. It’s a different challenge. It’s tough on these kids, so just really proud of how we worked through it.”
Lake Belton’s Gabby Jones landed a match-high 12 kills and added a team-high 17 digs. MyKenna Johnston and Kate Wieters each chipped in six kills, Dylan Presley had four and Trinaty Pearson and Kaitlyn Hutchins three apiece. Kaleice Cain and Madi Bingham combined for 28 assists.
Kael Wilcox paced a balanced attack from Salado (9-2) with 11 kills. Elsie Law deposited seven kills, Macy Morris and Haley Brown five each, and Payton Ortega four. Nearly all of Salado’s kills were set up by Livia Niu, who delivered 29 assists.
“We had some pregame adjustments that we needed to do, in-game adjustments that we needed to do that sometimes we just didn’t execute. Those were the clutch points that didn’t go our way,” first-year Lake Belton head coach Allison Waits said. “I think we played very good volleyball and Salado played very good volleyball, but we fell short in some of those areas where we were supposed to be making adjustments.”
Neither side let the other out of sight during a match that could have gone either way after every serve. Lake Belton’s largest lead was three and Salado’s five. In Game 1 alone there were 11 ties.
The last of the deadlocks in the opener was at 15-all. The Lady Eagles built three-point leads on four occasions down the stretch and the Lady Broncos (5-2) closed within a point twice before a kill down the line from Morris secured the set.
“They definitely run an unconventional defense that I don’t see a ton. I didn’t expect it to work as well as it did, if I’m being honest with you,” Waits said. “We were putting up great swings and (the ball) kept coming back up. So, it’s like ‘Ok, let’s move the ball around to a different place.’”
Lake Belton overcame Salado’s brisk 5-0 start to Game 2 and, by the midway point of the set, climbed ahead 15-14 after a kill from Wieters. The Lady Broncos again were up by a point following a Pearson kill, but the Lady Eagles regained the upper hand and outlasted Lake Belton to the finish for a 2-0 match advantage.
“This team, we’ve got some experience. We’ve been in some difficult situations. So, that’s just a testament to our senior leadership,” Clint Brown said. “Nobody panicked when it was tight late.”
Such was the case in Game 3 when Lake posed a set-long threat to extend the match and flexed further by taking a 23-21 lead. Without flinching, Salado scored four straight via two kills from Law, an ace from Niu and Wilcox’s closing kill.
“My back-row players were just all over the place,” Brown said. “(Libero) Reese Rich was just unreal. Today, she was everywhere. I feel like we’d be out of position then I’d look up and she’d be right there, and the ball just found her. She’s a special player and a really good leader for us.”
Salado’s tournament road next leads it to Huntsville on Thursday while Lake Belton travels south on Interstate 35 for a stop in the Pflugerville ISD tournament.
Waits said she hopes Tuesday’s loss will provide a kick-start to the three-day event similar to how the Lady Broncos’ season-opening defeat Aug. 8 fueled their recent 5-1 weekend in San Antonio.
“Last Tuesday was the kicker that we needed to give us that motivation,” Waits said. “Of course I would like to not have these losses in our home gym, but, hopefully, this is, once again, motivation — that we can’t be comfortable despite the skill and talent that we have. We have to keep working.”