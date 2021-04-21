Seth Stephenson recorded five hits, Temple College showcased strong defense and stingy pitching, and the Leopards tallied 21 runs on 20 hits Wednesday afternoon to sweep another conference foe.
If it sounds familiar, that’s because the Leopards are making a habit of these types of results — especially when they play on their home field.
TC extended its home-winning streak to 19 games and improved to 20-1 in games played at Danny Scott Sports Complex with a Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep against Ranger. The Leopards battled past the home run-minded Rangers in Game 1, 6-4, then used a nine-run third inning to seize full control in Game 2 and finished the day with a 15-3, five-inning victory.
“Like everyone knows, we didn’t really have a fall to be able to play anywhere else besides our own field,” said TC outfielder Andre Jackson, who went 2-for-3 with four RBIs in Game 2. “We played here a lot, so we really love our home field. We believe we should win all our home games. We don’t ever want to give another team a win here.”
Stephenson went 5-for-7 on the afternoon with three singles, a double and a two-run home run. The sophomore shortstop leads TC with eight home runs and 36 RBIs. Third baseman Ty Tilson finished 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three walks.
Stephenson and Tilson also made impressive defensive plays in Game 1. Stephenson’s full-extension dive snagged a ground ball and his ensuing throw to first base stood as the final out in the top of the fifth inning. Tilson made his own diving grab in the seventh for the first out before reliever Mason Brandenberger struck out the last two Rangers to secure the opener.
Belton product Dylan Blomquist also earned some grass stains with a diving catch in right field in the fourth inning of Game 2.
“When we’re on with our defense, I feel like that makes us unbeatable because our bats usually always show up, so our defense and pitching is the key,” said Stephenson, whose home run to left field in the second inning of Game 2 helped stake Temple to an early 3-0 lead. “Our mindset is to win every inning. When they would score, we would want to come back and score.”
Travis Chestnut finished the day 3-for-4 with a run driven in and Clark Henry added three RBIs in the doubleheader. Nathan Medrano (7-3) started for the Leopards (33-8, 16-6) in Game 1 and got the win after yielding four runs on four hits and struck out nine through five innings. Brandenberger worked the last two innings and struck out five.
After Ranger (14-30, 8-14) scored three runs in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead, Temple responded with three runs to regain the advantage in the bottom half of the frame. Joseph Redfield’s RBI single to center field made it 4-3 and Tilson tied the game with a double. Henry’s sacrifice fly plated Tilson and Chestnut scored on a wild pitch in the sixth to cap the scoring.
The Leopards never trailed in Game 2, although Ranger did tie things at 3-all via a Joseph Frisby RBI single and a two-run home run by Austin Hale in the third.
The tie didn’t last long as TC sent 14 batters to the plate in its half of the third. Jackson hit a pair of two-run singles, Cole Payne drove in two with a base hit and Tilson, Henry and Blomquist all drew bases-loaded walks to put the outcome firmly in the hands of the Leopards at 12-3.
Chestnut drove in a run with a single to left field and later scored on an error in the fourth before Henry’s RBI groundout made it 15-3. Temple reliever Marcus Mott recorded the last three outs of the game, all on called third strikes.
“Our hitters came through. We took advantage of some walks and errors by (Ranger), but that’s part of the game,” said Temple head coach Craig McMurtry, whose Leopards drew nine walks in Game 2 and sit in first place with 10 regular-season games left. “We didn’t want to swing at their pitches. We wanted them to throw the ball over the plate and not chase anything, and I thought we did a good job of that.”
Jackson Sioson threw two innings and allowed three runs on four hits in his start for TC in Game 2. Diego Fernandez (2-0) earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief before Mott closed things out.
Ranger pitcher Matthew Shira took the loss in the opener after tossing 1 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on three hits. Gentry Busch earned the loss in Game 2 by giving up two runs on two hits in less than an inning of relief.
Jose Gutierrez and Tristan Pitkin hit home runs for Ranger in Game 1. Hale hit homers in both games.