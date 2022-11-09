When the clock struck nearly midnight last Friday, Lake Belton completed a transformation. It became a playoff football team.
The Broncos’ aim now is to turn their historic ending into a beginning.
Lake Belton’s first playoff game will present no easy task to say the least, though.
The Broncos’ reward for wrapping up District 4-5A-I’s final postseason berth with a winner-take-all 24-13 takeout of Killeen Ellison on a rain-soaked final day of the regular season is a road date with nine-win district runner-up Burleson Centennial, which is making a ninth consecutive playoff appearance.
The Broncos (8-2) will meet the Spartans (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson ISD Stadium.
No matter how it got here, or who it now must face, Lake is primed and anxious for its first chance to play some additional November football.
“They haven’t been stopped by many people,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said of Centennial, which is in its 11th year of playing in a UIL district, compared to the Broncos’ first.
“They’re very good offensively,” Cope continued. “And they’ve stopped a lot of people. So it’s another challenge. They’re 9-1 for a reason. So, we’ll see. What a great first-round matchup. But it’s why you play it. It’s why you work hard, it’s why you study film, it’s why you pay attention to details, to give yourself chances in the playoffs.”
In their first playoff-eligible season, the Broncos gave themselves this chance because of a few factors, none of which involve any fairy-tale twists.
It was only the lightning — which caused a 2-hour delay prior to kickoff last week — to thank for their near-midnight theatrics.
The Broncos instead got here because of a high-octane, fast-paced offense and a physical defense that at times did its share of the lifting during a season that saw Lake’s 20-game winning streak — one that began in 2020, the first of two years the Broncos played as an independent — come to an end as Lake’s two losses (to undefeated Midlothian and Killeen Shoemaker) came by a combined three points.
In other words, Lake Belton’s journey to the postseason included more than its share of positive plot points, as well. In fact, it started with one when standout junior Micah Hudson took a handoff straight up the gut for an 80-yard touchdown on the Broncos’ first play from scrimmage in a season-opening rout over Leander Rouse.
Others included a spirited comeback victory over Red Oak in their district opener, which Bruce Onchweri capped with a blocked extra point attempt in overtime, and last week’s playoff-sealing turnback of Ellison, which included Lake’s longest play from scrimmage, Javeon Wilcox’s 81-yard catch from Connor Crews that helped build a 14-point halftime edge.
All in all, it’s amounted to an initial goal now attained, but others still for which to strive.
“I can say this, I’ve never had a Gatorade bath at midnight before, but I did on Friday,” Cope said. “It was an awesome night to be a Bronco. I’m so thankful for these kids and these coaches and this whole community that have poured a lot of energy and effort since Day 1, and to reap the rewards of having a playoff opportunity.”
It’s a moment that all 44 of Lake Belton’s seniors hoped to see in their lone chance to make it happen after playing their first two years without a district home.
And the Broncos did what they needed to do in order to see it through.
“It was exciting because it was the first time in school history that it’s happened,” senior tight end Christian Kunz said. “It was a big win just for the team morale and it sort of gave us a confidence boost going into the playoffs.”
One factor, among others, that helped the Broncos reach this point is their ability to score from anywhere on the field.
Each week, Cope cites explosive plays as a key component among those that will play a major role in deciding the game’s outcome, one that again will be important this week, he said.
It’s a stat the Broncos define as a rushing play of more than 12 yards and a passing play of more than 16, and one that has been a key element for a Broncos’ attack that averages 44.2 points per game and an area-leading 418.8 yards per game.
Of Lake Belton’s 58 touchdown-scoring plays this fall, exactly half — 29 — have come on such plays. Including kickoff and punt returns, the Broncos average 11.2 chunk plays (112) per game, which has helped the yards pile up quickly.
“That’s a testament to (offensive coordinator) Coach (Matt) Uzzell and our offensive staff but also our kids,” Cope said. “We have our base offense, but there’s new wrinkles every week. The post to Javeon (against Ellison) was a new wrinkle that we had not run this year. And that also goes to the intelligence of our kids and also how locked in they are at practice.”
Facing a veteran Ellison defense that ranked in the top two in the league in points and yards allowed, Lake’s 24-point output last week was a season low. But the Broncos still used long gains to create enough separation.
They produced seven plays that fit their definition of explosive, and their three touchdowns against the Eagles covered 130 yards, tapping in at 43.3 yards per pop, including Wilcox’s score, a 34-yard grab from Hudson and a 15-yarder from Ty Legg, all on tosses from Crews.
Wilcox’s TD grab came on a play during which Hudson drew extra coverage, thus helping Wilcox slip past defenders before slightly extending to make a nice catch and then outrunning everyone on his way to the end zone.
It’s one of five explosive plays for Wilcox this year — who leads Lake with 107 tackles and three interceptions as a starting safety — all of which resulted in touchdowns.
Hudson accounts for 34 explosive plays, which lead the team ahead of running backs Tristan Robin’s 14 and D’Arius Wilkerson’s 11, and receiver Jaydon Leza’s 10.
When looking only at touchdown-scoring plays, Hudson has averaged 40.2 yards (604) per score on his area-best 15 TDs, which has included five plays of 50 yards or more, while Lake collectively has averaged 24.1 yards per play on its 58 touchdowns.
After Wilcox’s 81-yarder and Hudson’s 80-yard score, Lake’s next three longest scoring plays this year have been a Hudson 69-yard reception from Crews, which also came against Rouse, and his 69-yard punt return against Waco, along with Tre Phillips’ 69-yard fumble return against Granbury.
Selman Bridges (65-yard interception return TD vs. Rouse), Hudson (64-yard TD reception vs. Killeen) and Wilkerson (60-yard rushing TD vs. Buda Johnson) account for the remainder of Lake’s scoring plays of 60 yards or more.
Lake Belton now hopes to have a few big bangs left in the tank this week, despite squaring off with yet another stingy defense in a Centennial unit that yields just 16 points per outing.
But it’s a day that Kunz, Wilcox, Crews and the rest of the seniors have envisioned since they first put on pads for the Broncos as sophomores in 2020, and one they now can add to their list of accomplishments.
“By the time we moved over here, the weight room still wasn’t ready, so we brought a bunch of bars and put them right over there,” senior linebacker Connor Brennan, Lake’s second-leading tackler with 78 stops, said earlier this year prior to a Week 6 game against Cleburne.
Brennan was standing just outside Bronco Stadium at the time and pointed to a concrete-paved spot right next to a chainlink fence.
“We had little weights and we just did like a plyometric workout, isometric, all that,” Brennan continued, pausing slightly. “It was — very homemade, very homemade.”
The Broncos have come far since those days of first working out at a middle school practice field while theirs was still being completed to then creating their own open-air weight-training station.
It’s included many ups and downs since then, but it’s also been fully worth it, and if things go according to their plans, it’s only the beginning.
“From Day 1 until then (last week), it’s been great to watch,” Cope said of his senior class. “Just thankful that they bought in and they worked hard and they did everything we asked. And the Class of ’23 at Lake Belton High School football will always be remembered to me as a group that’s very special because they have set the tone for this program.”