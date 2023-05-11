Here's a glance at the results of area athletes competing at Thursday’s UIL track and field state championships.
Thursday's area results at UIL track and field state championships
Most Popular
Articles
- Bell County Expo Center naming rights awarded to Cadence Bank for $2.8 million
- UPDATE: Co-defendant recounts slayings at Marks capital murder trial
- More than 100,000 gallons of sewage overflows in Temple
- Training drives Martinez all the way to Austin
- Phone data connects Marks, co-defendant to locations in double slaying
- Second Temple home invasion reported
- Leigh selected as new Belton mayor after Carpenter steps down
- Donation drive launched after Cameron police officer killed in shooting
- Juror excused from Marks capital murder trial during closed hearing
- Corkys closing doors in downtown Temple