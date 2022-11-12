Our Central Texas region has been either a launch pad or a weigh station for football coaches who went elsewhere to accomplish even more.
Some started at an area school only to make more of a name later. For others, it was the middle of their long careers.
Searching the archives to find those who enjoyed the best post-local success brought to light some famous names as well as those who just kept plying their trade, and a few are still active.
Last week, we looked at the post-Temple career coaches. This week lauds the most successful in terms of victories from other 11-man UIL programs.
Belton has had its share of notable alums who left for other positions, but you can’t get more well-known than Spike Dykes.
The folksy West Texan made Belton a one-and-done stop in 1966 in the course of his well-traveled career when the Tigers went 5-5. He left for Big Spring, then Alice, before spending most of the 1970s on Southwest Conference staffs. He returned to the high school ranks at Midland Lee for four good seasons and won 62 more high school games after Belton.
Of course, Dykes is more famous for his long-running career as head coach at Texas Tech where he retired as the Red Raiders’ winningest coach.
Another short stint at a local school was the precursor to a much ballyhooed career.
Todd Dodge already was a recognizable name in the state as the Texas Longhorns’ quarterback in the 1980s before arriving in Cameron in 1994. His two years in the Milam County seat netted a pedestrian eight wins. However, the next 28 years — interrupted by five seasons as the head man at the University of North Texas —netted 225 victories and seven state championships with dynasty-laden runs at Southlake Carroll and Austin Westlake, as well as Carrollton Newman, Keller Fossil Ridge and Marble Falls along the way before retiring last year.
After a rough start as a head coach at Round Rock in the early 1980s, Terry Cron resurfaced from private business to take over at Bartlett in 1991. Cron’s four years saw the Bulldogs win 42 games and the 1992 state title. It kept getting better after he left in 1995. His teams in Mart, Commerce and Mansfield Timberview won another 125 games, including state crowns in Mart and Commerce.
Cron isn’t the only Bartlett coach to win over 100 games after he left. Wayne Mahaffey, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 state title in his only year, won 118 divided up among stays in Kaufman, Wimberley, Rusk and Grapeland. Ronnie Bickham, who coached Bartlett from 1984-89, won 104 after leaving for Rusk, Paul Pewitt and New Boston.
Four of the top ex-local coaches are still active and adding to their win totals.
Lee Fedora led Rogers from 1998-2002 with 48 wins for the Eagles. Through last season he added another 175 at Robinson, Navasota (two state titles) and currently College Station A&M Consolidated going into this weekend. The elder statesman of the crew is Jerry Bomar, who coached at Killeen High from 1992-95 before racking up another 172 wins going into the playoffs with stints in Grand Prairie, Callisburg, Orange Grove, Beeville and currently back in Groesbeck where his Goats won the 1991 state championship.
Grady Rowe’s Troy teams won 51 games between 2004-10. Rowe has been in Bellville since with 115 wins after going 10-0 thus far. Jeff Cheatham was at the helm in Salado from 2000-09 and has 86 more tallies after a 9-1 regular season.
Former Academy coach John Baker (1999-01) had a solid post-Bumblebees career with 59 wins at Stockdale, Huffman and Floresville through 2011.
One coach, Mark Bell, has the best record after leaving two area schools — Rosebud-Lott (1991) and Lampasas (1995-96). Bell’s teams won another 202 after his lone season in Rosebud-Lott at Clifton, Lampasas and China Spring. He left Lampasas for China Spring where he was wildly successful through 2017 to the tune of 171 wins.
Jerry “Slugger” Hamrick’s Copperas Cove teams struggled to just nine wins from 1989-93. But from 1997-2009 his Bremond teams cranked out 103 victories.
Midway through Bill Hunter’s 42-year career he made a stop in Bruceville-Eddy (1982-85). After winning 29 games for the Eagles, he added 86 more from 1987-2001 in Maypearl and Centerville. Fred Johnson left his mark on Rockdale with a 1976 state title. He left in 1981 and added 45 more wins in nine years at Midlothian and Rosenberg Terry. Jeff Miller, who passed Johnson on the Tigers’ all-time list, could pass him on the post-Tigers’ list should he stay active at Cypress Fairbanks a few more years.
The top ex-Holland coach has his name on the Killeen ISD football stadium. Leo Buckley coached the Hornets from 1931-34 before settling in at Killeen until 1965 and 118 more wins.
As detailed last week, Rusty Russell got his start in Granger before going to Temple and beyond for a legendary career. Granger has other accomplished post-Lion coaches with Al “Monk” Algood (1949-53) adding 107 more in multiple spots through 1973. Leonard Tolbert (1976-78) tacked on 99 more through 1995 and Wayne Schroeder (1973-74) was good for another 97, mostly in nearby Taylor.
Jack Moss left Gatesville after three years (1969-71) to win 81 more through 1991. Robert Walker left Killeen Ellison after four strong years (1995-98) and, after a stint on the Stephen F. Austin staff, won 57 games at San Antonio East Central. Tommy Roberson left after two years in Moody (1987-88) to win 90 more in four small venues.
Ross Rogers was hugely successful before he started the Harker Heights program in 2000 and retired after the 2006 season only to come back six years later in Bryan for another 49 wins before retiring again last season.
Short or long coaching stays here often led to bigger days ahead.
Note: Second in a two-part series