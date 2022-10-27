— District 11-5A-II —
KILLEEN CHAPARRAL at BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Chaparral Bobcats 1-8, 1-4; Belton Tigers 6-2, 4-0
Last week: Chaparral 50, Pflugerville Connally 18; Belton, idle
Bobcats to watch: RB Kenneth Johnson, QB Joel Secrist, DB Rayford Jones, LB Tyreke Langston, DB Sam Wells, RB Marc Anderson, WR Efeosa Edomwandagbon.
Tigers to watch: QB Ty Brown, RB Shaun Snapp, WR Garrett Oliveira, WR/P Slade LeBlanc, LB Donovan Thompson, WR Mason Ramm, LB Wyatt Butler, OL Aidan Stock, RB LJ Underwood.
Note: Belton has won four straight while averaging 35.5 points per game since district play began. If the Tigers can close out the season with two more wins, they would clinch their first league title since 2009. After enjoying a bye last week, Belton should be well-rested for the Bobcats, who rushed for 379 yards while picking up their program’s first-ever win last week. Johnson led the way with 221 yards and three TDs on the ground. Belton is led offensively by Brown (113-of-206, 1,648 yards, 18 TDs) and Snapp (112 carries, 733 yards, nine TDs), while Butler has a team-high 72 tackles to pace the Tigers’ defense.
— District 11-4A-II —
GATESVILLE at ROBINSON
Rocket Field
Records: Gatesville Hornets 6-3, 1-2; Robinson Rockets 3-5, 0-2
Last week: Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19; Robinson, idle
Hornets to watch: RB Rayshon Smith, QB Jacob Newkirk, WR Trevor Smith, WR Kyle Shafer, LB Ashtyn Culley, DB Lawson Mooney, LB Mason Mooney, LB Aiden Necessary.
Rockets to watch: QB Jaxen Ludlow, RB Christian Lujan, WR Grayson Martin, WR Aleki Clark, DL Dante Drake, DB Tyler Gray.
Note: Gatesville plays its regular-season finale tonight, when it can clinch one of the four playoff berths out of five-team 11-4A-II with a win. Newkirk (1,921 yards passing) and Rayshon Smith (874 yards rushing) are poised for big games against a Robinson defense that gave up 98 points over its first two district games. Lujan averages 109.3 yards rushing per game, and Martin and Clark have a combined 79 catches for 1,241 yards for the Rockets.
— District 13-4A-II —
JARRELL at MANOR NEW TECH
New Tech Coliseum
Records: Jarrell Cougars 3-5, 1-2; New Tech Titans 4-4, 1-2
Last week: Jarrell 72, Austin Achieve 0; Lago Vista 59, New Tech 8
Cougars to watch: QB Andrew Knebel, WR Mason Dotson, WR Jacques Spradley, RB JaMarion Nibblett, DB Jalani Price, WR Dathan Walker, LB Ethan Martone, WR/DB Dakarai Barnes.
Titans to watch: WR Kome Harris, RB Andre Spence II, QB Zachary Johnson, WR Camden Porras, DB Zachary Rivas, DL Davian Holloway.
Note: Jarrell exploded for season highs in points and yards rushing last week as it easily grabbed its first district win of the year. The Cougars hope that momentum continues tonight against the Titans, who dropped four of their last five. Barnes, Dotson and Spradley each caught TD throws from Knebel in last week’s win, while Nibblett (six carries, 121 yards, two TDs) led a ground game that churned out 335 yards and four scores, more than doubling Jarrell’s yards rushing for the season.
— District 11-3A-I —
ACADEMY at ROCKDALE
Tiger Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 4-4, 2-2; Rockdale Tigers 2-6, 1-3
Last week: Academy 35, McGregor 14; Cameron Yoe 47, Rockdale 21
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, WR/DB Scout Brazeal, DE Daniel Munoz, WR/DB Alex Lawton, RB Clayton Lawson, RB/WR Zane Clark, LB Tyler Burnett.
Tigers to watch: QB Blaydn Barcak, LB Cruz San Miguel, OL/DL Lane Rickman, LB Cade Pantaleon, RB Kemar Spencer, WR Tim Grice, WR Robert Owens.
Note: Academy’s roller-coaster season can hit a high note tonight with a win that would clinch a third straight playoff berth. Rockdale, which enters a game back of the fourth-place Bees, must win to stay in contention. This one might come down to defense and which team can come up with the big stops.
CAMERON YOE at FRANKLIN
Lion Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 6-2, 4-0; Franklin Lions 8-0, 4-0
Last week: Yoe 47, Rockdale 21; Franklin 49, Lorena 35
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake, RB Kardarius Bradley, WR/DB Trayjen Wilcox, WR Charlie Mayer, RB/DB Armando Reyes, S Jaquorius Hardman, DL Carlos Salomon, DL Keshon Johnson.
Lions to watch: RB Bryson Washington, LB Colby Smith, DL/OL Andrew Elmore, LB Brayden Youngblood, LB Landen Lorenz, RB Jayden Jackson.
Note: At least a share of the district championship and the No. 1 seed out of 11-3A-I are up for grabs. The Yoemen, in search of their first league title since 2018, score 48.5 points per game and allow 32. The Lions, who won the 3A-II state crown a year ago, post 50.6 points and give up 25.8.
LORENA at TROY
Trojan Stadium
Records: Lorena Leopards 6-3, 3-2; Troy Trojans 2-6, 1-3
Last week: Franklin 49, Lorena 35; Troy, idle
Leopards to watch: QB Jackson Generals, RB Kasen Taylor, WR Jadon Porter, WR Camden Brock, LB Lucas Ragsdale, LB Colton Ferguson, DB Braylon Henry.
Trojans to watch: RB/LB Cooper Valle, QB Ethan Sorenson, RB/LB Korey Gibson, WR/DB Reed Ketcham, RB/DB Kadyn Martinez, RB/LB Andrew Mitchell, WR/DB Cannon Negron.
Note: To earn a playoff berth, Troy needs a win over Lorena, an Academy loss to Rockdale tonight, losses by Academy and Rockdale next week, and a Trojans win over Cameron Yoe in the regular-season finale. First things first, though, Troy needs a stout defensive performance tonight to contain Generals (1,433 yards passing), Taylor (1.054 yards rushing) and Porter (745 yards receiving) — a trio that has helped Lorena average 38 points per game.
— District 13-3A-II —
LEXINGTON at ROGERS
Merk Field
Records: Lexington Eagles 8-0, 3-0; Rogers Eagles 6-2, 3-0
Last week: Lexington 40, Clifton 7; Rogers 16, Buffalo 13
Lexington players to watch: QB Kase Evans, WR/RB Daylon Washington, Garret Schneider, LB Preston McMillan.
Rogers players to watch: QB Cooper Sisneroz, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Garrett Wolfe, RB Bryce Watson, OL/LB Gavin Bennett.
Note: They both might be Eagles but one set, Rogers, prefers to run the ball while the other likes the air better. Evans is a freshman. Washington does it all for Lexington — 529 yards rushing, 796 receiving and 19 total TDs. Wolfe and Sisneroz have 497 and 474 yards rushing, respectively, and Watson is averaging 9.7 yards a carry toward his 387. The winner takes sole possession of first place.
— District 8-2A-I —
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at MOODY
Bearcat Stadium
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-8, 0-5; Moody Bearcats 3-5, 1-4
Last week: Marlin 54, Bruceville-Eddy 0; Riesel 42, Moody 0
Eagles to watch: RB/LB Chad Pate, WR/RB Tyrell Horne, OL/DL Alijah Bell, RB/DB Nick Boaz, WR Chris Bailey, RB Willie Wilson, QB Ashton Rosas.
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, WR/DB Cooper Staton, WR/DB Tucker Staton, OL/DL Adonis Harrison, LB Ricky Aguilar.
Note: Each of these area teams aim to rebound from tough shutout losses last week. Hohhertz rushed for 78 yards and Cooper Staton added 66 for the Bearcats last Friday. Moody may be able to find more running room tonight against an Eagles defense that gives up an average of 265 yards rushing per game. Bruceville-Eddy will look to Horne and Boaz, who have combined for six TDs on the ground, to help spark its offense.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at MARLIN
Legion Stadium
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 6-2, 4-1; Marlin Bulldogs 4-4, 4-1
Last week: Rosebud-Lott 31, Valley Mills 14; Marlin 54, Bruceville-Eddy
Cougars to watch: QB Kyle Finan, RB Moses Fox, WR Jamarquis Johnson, WR/DB Breon Lewis, OL/LB Daniel Rodriguez, OL/DL Easton Fulton, DB/WR Clay Doskocil.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Desmond Woodson, RB Mario Hopwood, RB Ja’Marien Womack, WR Zha’Mauryon Lofton, WR Jeoffrey Mims, LB/RB Ty’Raun Bell.
Note: The winner of this matchup will have the inside track on second place in 8-2A-I as each team enters tied for that position, one game behind Crawford. The Cougars have won four straight behind an offense that put up 45.5 points per game in that stretch. Finan (842 yards rushing, nine TDs; 774 yards passing, 10 TDs) has helped Rosebud-Lott’s offense flourish since his move to QB. Marlin won four of its last five, with a 13-point loss to undefeated Crawford as the lone blemish.
— District 13-2A-I —
HOLLAND at SCHULENBURG
David Husmann Memorial Stadium
Records: Holland Hornets 4-4, 3-1; Schulenburg Shorthorns 0-8, 0-4
Last week: Holland 42, Hearne 19; Weimar 12, Schulenburg 7
Hornets to watch: RB Ryan Steglich, WR Trey Grinnan, WR Christian Michalek, RB Gavin Cruz, QB Desi Cantu, DL Colton Cargill.
Shorthorns to watch: QB Tyler Ryba, OL Ignacio Hernandez, OL Isaiah Adams, RB Rodney Walton.
Note: Holland’s offense was on full display in last week’s win, which was the third in the last four games for the Hornets. A victory tonight would solidify a sixth straight playoff berth for Holland, which last week churned out 484 total yards, most of which came on the ground. Steglich, Cruz and Michalek have combined for 1,348 yards rushing and 16 TDs for Holland, which also has gotten nine passing touchdowns and another six rushing from Cantu. The Shorthorns nearly grabbed their first win of the season last week in a narrow loss to Weimar but have been outscored 341-118 overall.
— District 13-2A-II —
BREMOND at BARTLETT
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Bremond Tigers 6-2, 1-2; Bartlett Bulldogs 2-5, 0-3
Last week: Bremond 36, Milano 21; Iola 38, Bartlett 8
Tigers to watch: QB Braylen Wortham, WR/RB Bobby Drake, WR Koben Zan, LB Gael Carrizales.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Bryson Bass, RB Rodolfo Rodriguez, OL Alonso Castaneda, TE Khalil Gadison.
Note: Bartlett is on a five-game slide but could reverse it tonight with a win over Bremond, which has one road victory (and one neutral-site win) out of its season total of six. The Bulldogs will look to find a spark for an offense that has found most of its success via the ground, where it has accumulated 1,251 yards (178.7 per game) this season. Bremond snapped a two-game dry spell with last week’s win over Milano. The Tigers are led offensively by Wortham, who has rushed for 21 TDs and thrown for 15.
GRANGER at MILANO
Pruitt Field
Records: Granger Lions 6-2, 2-1; Milano Eagles 6-1, 2-1
Last week: Chilton 34, Granger 19; Bremond 36, Milano 21
Lions to watch: RB/LB DJ McClelland, QB/S Nate Tucker, RB/LB Chase Edwards, WR Trey Herrera, TE Tripp Wilke.
Eagles to watch: RB Joshua Millar, RB Ethan Gordon, RB Andres Rueles, LB Gabe Sanders.
Note: Both teams look to avoid back-to-back losses after each dropped their first league games last week, and the winner will be alone in second or tied for first — if leader Chilton slips up against Iola. The Lions boast the area’s stingiest defense, allowing 244.9 yards per game, but will be challenged by the run-first Eagles.
— TAPPS District 2-IV —
NEW BRAUNFELS CHRISTIAN at CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Frazee Field
Records: NBCA Wildcats 1-6, 0-1; CTCS Lions 6-2, 0-1
Last week: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 67, NBCA 21; Shiner St. Paul 37, CTCS 10
Wildcats to watch: QB Parker Joseph, RB/LB Cade Becker, WR/DB Crew Wright, WR/DB Cole Reynolds, OL/DL Cannen Kyle.
Lions to watch: RB/LB Reagan Ragsdale, RB Ethan Allerkamp, QB Cooper Smith, WR/DB Luke Chiles, WR/DB Tristan Eanes, OL/DL Matt Rose, OL/DL Gabriel Logsdon.
Note: CTCS had a four-game win streak snapped with last week’s loss to St. Paul. The Lions are led offensively by Ragsdale (1,021 yards rushing) and Allerkamp (508 yards rushing). If its ground game can keep churning out yards and its defense — which ranks second in the area by allowing just 252.6 yards per game — can turn in its usual performance, CTCS should have no problem getting past the Wildcats.
— TAPPS Six-man District 3-II —
ROUND ROCK CONCORDIA at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
Matous Field
Records: Concordia Cardinals 5-3, 1-1; Holy Trinity Celtics 2-5, 1-1
Last week: Concordia 44, Round Rock Christian 30; Waco Live Oak 73, Holy Trinity 28
Cardinals to watch: QB Alexander Jones, WR Jacob Johnson, RB Jackson Clakely.
Celtics to watch: RB/WR Christian Demapan, WR/LB Neri Navarro, RB Christopher Cruz, QB Austin Belbeck.
Note: Holy Trinity and Concordia enter tonight tied for third in the district standings, a half-game back of Waco Live Oak and a full game behind league leader Marble Falls Faith. The Celtics’ goal is to bounce back from last week’s loss to Live Oak, which came two weeks after a district-opening rout of Round Rock Christian.