BELTON — Kirsten Bush has been on a tear for the Belton Lady Tigers. The senior forward’s ability to put the ball into the goal with regularity so far this season has made the already formidable Belton attack that much more so.
It also has the Lady Tigers perfect through three District 12-6A matches.
Bush scored three goals Tuesday night to increase her season total to nine as Belton registered 15 shots on goal in a 5-0 win over rival Temple at Wilson-Kerzee Field.
Sara Navarro scored her third goal of the season, and Abby Cargile’s second-half goal was her fourth of the year for Belton (3-2-1, 3-0).
Temple (3-3-1, 2-1) played strong defense at times but fell behind by a pair of goals in the first half and allowed three second-half scores as well as yielding nine shots on goal after halftime.
Bush opened the scoring in the 15th minute following a corner kick by Cargile. The scrum for the loose ball ended in Bush’s possession, and she found the back of the net with a close-range kick and a 1-0 lead for the Lady Tigers. After 17 minutes of solid defense by Temple, Bush made it 2-0 after chasing down a long, run-out pass and beating Temple goalkeeper Grace Mungia, who finished with 10 saves.
Belton registered five shots on target in the opening 10 minutes of the second half and made it 3-0 in the 51st minute when Navarro scored from out front off an assist from Makenna Morrow. Cargile’s slow roller past Mungia about 6 minutes later extended Belton’s lead to 4-0, and Bush completed the hat trick in the 65th minute when she beat Mungia to a loose ball and scored on the empty net to cap a highly productive night for the Lady Tigers.
Senior keeper Katelyn Chrisman earned the shutout for Belton, facing just one shot on goal. Temple’s best scoring chance came in the 72nd minute off of a free kick.
Temple returns to the pitch Friday to host Bryan. Belton plays Copperas Cove on Friday at Wilson-Kerzee Field.