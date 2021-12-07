BELTON — Back in their home gym after a weekend of tournament play, the Belton girls and boys hosted a doubleheader inside bustling Tiger Gym. Neither game lacked intrigue or nail-biting action, and both went down to the wire.
The Lady Tigers were first up and were upended by a deep, game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 38-36 setback against Marble Falls before the Tigers used TJ Johnson’s late free throws to hold off Pflugerville 57-55.
Boys
Johnson posted a game-high 22 points but none were more important than two free throws with 1.1 seconds left that lifted Belton (10-1) to its 10th consecutive victory.
Coming off a tournament-winning 5-0 weekend at Cedar Creek, the Tigers led Tuesday by as much as 14 in the first half, 28-14, but trailed the Panthers 41-40 into the fourth quarter.
Belton had a 53-47 cushion with about 3 minutes remaining but Pflugerville (4-7) chipped away at that deficit and took a 55-53 lead when Sidney Mbanasor banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 39 seconds left.
Johnson was fouled and made both freebies to tie it with 30 seconds to go then forced a turnover to get the ball back for the Tigers. The ball was in his hands later in the possession and the senior drew the whistle as he drove to the hoop with 1.1 showing. Bryan Henry blocked the Panthers’ last-ditch heave as time expired.
Henry added 13 points for Belton, which also got 11 from Trap Johnson. Mbanasor led Pflugerville, which has lost four straight, with 12 points. Ashten Mitchell and TJ Jones each posted 10.
Girls
The Lady Tigers were less than a minute from winning two straight going into their District 12-6A opener later this week. However, Marble Falls’ Tea Rodriguez had other ideas — as in a two-game winning streak for her team.
After McKenna Maddux’s free throw provided Belton with a precious one-point advantage, 36-35, the Lady Tigers defense made it difficult for the Lady Mustangs to find an open look for 24 of the game’s final 25 seconds. In that one last moment, Rodriguez let fly from 5 feet beyond the 3-point arc, sinking the game-winner as the buzzer sounded in Marble Falls’ victory.
“That was great defense by our team and that’s what I told them at the end of the game. That was perfect defense but a better shot,” first-year Belton head coach Eric Regier said. “Sometimes you play great defense and the ball goes in, and you tip your hat to them.”
Rodriguez’s bucket was the last of just three occasions in which the Lady Mustangs led. They were up 1-0 very early in the evening and 26-24 a minute into the final frame, which included five ties.
Maddux was 8-of-10 at the free throw line in the fourth and finished with a team-high 10 points. Ayanna Jones had eight points and Anna Beamesderfer seven for the Lady Tigers (5-8).
Lexie Edwards paced Marble Falls (8-5) with 14 points, six of those in the third quarter when the Lady Mustangs outscored Belton 16-5 to erase a double-digit halftime deficit. Rodriguez had eight points.
Belton shot 47 percent from the floor (8-of-17) in the first half, which featured the Lady Tigers’ 12-0 run that started with Jones’ driving layup at 5:30 of the first quarter and ended when Jones put back her miss at 5:01 of the second.
Marble Falls, meanwhile, struggled to find its shot, going 3-of-17 in the first half.
Jones’ first-quarter layup made it 2-1 and was followed by Lillian Small’s putback, a 3-pointer by Beamesderfer and a free throw by Small for an 8-1 advantage after 8 minutes.
Belton scored the first four points of the second with La’Mayia Riggins’ jumper and the aforementioned putback by Jones for 12-1. Beamesderfer closed the first half by dribbling nearly the length of the floor to beat the buzzer with a layup for a 19-8 edge.
The Lady Tigers, though, went scoreless over the final 3:20 of the third when Marble Falls scored eight straight to tie the contest at 24 into the back-and-forth fourth.
“Missed free throws, got a little sloppy on defense, not being sharp gave them some buckets. Then just offensively, just needed to be a little bit more diligent with our shot selection,” Regier said. “At the Georgetown tournament, we didn’t start well, so today we were talking about starting well and being really intentional and aggressive early. We did that. Now we just have to learn how to play with a lead and learn how to win.”
Next for Belton is the league opener Friday against Killeen Shoemaker.
“Every team in our district is so solid. It’s a grind,” Regier said. “We know Shoemaker is going to bring the intensity and going to turn the heat up. Just play with poise all game and be real solid with the ball.”