Powerful baseball programs McLennan and Grayson challenge for the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference championship seemingly every year, so it will be surprising if the 11th-ranked Highlanders and the No. 13 Vikings don’t end up grabbing half of the league’s four NJCAA Region V Tournament berths.
That reality essentially leaves the conference’s other seven teams battling for two postseason positions, and this week Temple and Hill began the two-month run of NTJCAC competition seeking to gain an advantage not only on each other but also on the conference’s other contenders.
TC’s Leopards and Hill’s Rebels clashed four times in three days — Thursday’s doubleheader in Hillsboro and Saturday’s rematch in cool, breezy Temple — but all they basically did was take turns beating up on each other as they split the conference-opening series 2-2.
Hill carried a 1-0 lead into the final inning of Saturday’s taut opener at Danny Scott Sports Complex, but in the TC seventh Reese Johnson tied it with a run-scoring flyout before Max Puls’ RBI single to left field drove in Clay Bradford for a dramatic walk-off 2-1 win for the Leopards, who were sparked by freshman relief pitcher Jackson Sioson’s scoreless 3 1/3 innings.
Just as Hill’s 1-0 lead didn’t hold up in the opener, neither did Temple’s early 1-0 advantage in the finale. A missed defensive opportunity by the Leopards allowed the Rebels to take control with a three-run fifth, and Hill’s hitters blew it open with a five-run sixth en route to handing TC a 10-1, run-rule defeat that split the doubleheader and the four-game series.
“It’s disappointing after winning the first game and having a chance to take three out of four,” Temple coach Craig McMurtry said of the Leopards’ series-closing performance. “You’re trying to win series every time out, obviously. You’re hoping to get off to a good start, so 2-2 isn’t terrible but it’s not where we wanted to be, either.”
And with doubleheaders against rival McLennan coming up Wednesday at TC and Saturday in Waco, McMurtry knows his Leopards (12-10, 2-2 NTJCAC) must crank up their play and execution against the loaded Highlanders.
“They’re supposed to be the best team in the conference all the way around. They’ve got starters who are dominant and guys who can swing the bat,” McMurtry said. “We’ll have a real test this coming week trying to find a way to win at least a couple games. I think we’re still feeling our way around.”
Temple sophomore right-hander Blake Bolgiano and Hill freshman righty Cade Stapleton locked horns in the low-scoring opener. Bolgiano worked around three hit batters and two walks to keep the Rebels (14-7, 2-2) scoreless through three innings, but a lapse by the Leopards’ defense helped Hill seize a 1-0 lead in the fourth.
Jeffery Worley hit a one-out single, stole second base and easily took third when neither TC middle infielder covered second to take the throw from catcher Andruw Gonzales. Worley then scored on a sacrifice fly by Carson Hawks.
Sioson (3-0), a right-handed sidearmer from Georgetown, relieved Bolgiano with two outs in the fourth and controlled Hill the rest of the way. Using a variety of pitches and hitting his spots, Sioson racked up four strikeouts, scattered two singles and pitched a perfect seventh.
“Bolgiano took care of business the first few innings and then handed the ball to me to do what needed to be done and let the defense work,” said Sioson, who described his game plan as “a lot of strikes and avoiding the barrel.”
The Leopards got to reliever Asher Finke in the seventh. Dylan Blomquist drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on Seth Stephenson’s bunt before Bradford and Tannor Fischer walked to load the bases with one out. Mike Brinton made a diving catch of Johnson’s fly ball to left-center, with pinch runner Jacob Elizondo scoring for a 1-1 deadlock. With two outs, the left-handed Puls sprayed a line drive over the third baseman’s head to bring in Bradford with the winning run before the Leopards swarmed Puls near first base to celebrate.
In a finale scheduled for nine innings, sophomore righty Ben McDonald struck out four through three scoreless frames and was given a 1-0 lead in the second when Blomquist ripped a double to right to drive in Raul Aragon. But that was the last time the Leopards scored against freshman righty Kyle Mosley (4-2), who threw a six-hit complete game.
An RBI double in the fourth by Hill’s Kade Hunter tied it 1-1, then in the fifth the Rebels put men on first and second with one out. Brian Shadrick relieved Jacob Harkins and caught Wilson Ehrhardt’s soft popup behind the mound. Shadrick turned to throw to second for a double play, but nobody was there because both TC middle infielders had charged in.
Carson Ogilvie had strayed far off of first, but with Shadrick focused on trying to throw to second Ogilvie was able to scramble back to first. Hunter then made Temple pay by hitting a two-run single for a 3-1 Hill lead before Will Buchholz’s RBI single.
“If we get a double play out of that, it changes the game,” McMurtry said. “If he throws the ball to first base, the guy’s out by 20 feet.”
Gilbert Camarillo’s two-run single and Hunter’s two-run home run keyed Hill’s five-run sixth, helping the Rebels run away.