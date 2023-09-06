Kaden Bradshaw wasn’t entirely thrilled with being a sophomore on Lake Belton’s junior varsity team, especially when a bunch of his friends had received the call up.
Bradshaw chose to not view it as a slight. Sure, he took it personal but he manifested those feelings into fuel and used his JV reps as opportunities to prove himself.
He wanted to be a varsity starter.
He went out and earned it.
Since then, the 6-foot-2, 260-pound senior has turned into a first-team all-district offensive lineman, and a trusted, go-to source of encouragement, team-first attitude and stability for the Broncos.
“You’re seeing the kids in front of you and you think you’re better than them, but, obviously, the coaches don’t. You have to make them see that,” Bradshaw said. “So, that whole (sophomore) year, I wanted to put out the best film. I knew I had to work hard. I wanted to show that I could compete with those guys.”
Bradshaw’s diligence and desire carried over into the 2022 offseason prior to his junior year when he bulked up, hit the books and branched out to lineman camps, fine-tuning all areas of his craft in an effort to solidify his chances of a varsity roster spot.
After all that, plus newfound confidence gained as he became more adept at the position and some personnel changes, the door opened. Bradshaw barreled right through and hasn’t left.
“It was impressive because nobody had graduated yet,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said of Bradshaw’s rise up the ranks last season. “He just really got after it.”
Bradshaw added another 30 pounds to his frame this offseason and was one of two returning full-time starters, along with center Brett Harmon. They are joined by Braden Gutierrez, Diego Velasquez and Caleb Loper to form a unit that started to hit its stride during last week’s 51-44 victory over Buda Johnson when the Broncos (2-0) posted 200 yards rushing.
“We go as he goes up front,” said Cope, whose team hosts Red Oak (2-0) for a District 4-5A-I opener at 7 tonight at Tiger Field. “Tireless worker in the weight room. Really intelligent. He’s got grit. He’s got love for the game. He’s got love for work. He also responds really well after he makes a mistake. You’re going to make one from time to time at that position but how you respond is the key piece.
“You’re never going to have to worry about him not giving 212 effort.”
Offensive coordinator Matt Uzzell said Bradshaw maintained his consistency from his junior to senior year and added a layer of leadership to his repertoire.
“One thing I love about KB is KB is a process guy,” Uzzell said. “Just a hard-worker. Every day he goes out there and gets better. He’s worked into that leadership role. It’s really hard for a young kid to hold their peers accountable because you have to be doing stuff right yourself, and he does a great job of that.”
Bradshaw was born and raised in Temple save for two years starting when he was 2 year old in Hawaii where his dad was stationed with the Army.
Bradshaw — the talkative-type with a 5.5 GPA and aspirations of studying pre-med in college, though he’d be a convincing salesman, too — shared that his parents’ divorce when he was 7 years old took a toll on him at that age, especially when he started in school and playing sports.
“I kind of didn’t have what other kids had, and that was kind of unfair in my mind seeing that. But, over the years, I’ve definitely learned how to handle it better and I know that I’ve had a better situation than many other kids have had,” Bradshaw said.
Helping him shape that perspective was his mom, and the responsibility of assisting in looking after his little sister. A reignited faith also aided in a broader outlook.
“In the past two to three years, I’ve regained my faith in Christ. As a kid, my parents took us to church but I’ve definitely started taking it more seriously and I’ve seen a big difference in my life for the better, for sure,” said Bradshaw, whose dad is back living in Texas and attends his football games. “It’s definitely a better situation now.”
Bradshaw started playing football in the fifth grade. He’s always been an offensive lineman but wasn’t always keen on the role he seemed destined to fill. After all, touchdowns are pretty much out of the question and linemen, despite their size, usually are lost in the mass that forms in the trenches.
Without the men up front, though, the offense is left, well, defenseless.
“I have fallen in love with it. I used to not like it because, you know, it’s kind of a boring position and you don’t really get the spotlight,” said Bradshaw, whose knuckles are covered in cuts that likely won’t fully heal until well after the season. “Over time, you realize how important it is as a key to our success.”
And Bradshaw isn’t one to let an opponent forget it either — for 48 minutes, every game.
“We talk about playing 4 to 6 seconds as violently as you can and a lot of times he’s the example on film of this is what we are talking about,” Uzzell said.
— District 4-5A-I —
RED OAK at LAKE BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Red Oak Hawks 2-0; Lake Belton Broncos 2-0
Last week: Red Oak 28, Arlington Seguin 0; Lake Belton 51, Buda Johnson 44
Last year: Lake Belton 48, Red Oak 47, OT
Hawks to watch: WR Taz Williams, WR Brayden Robinson, LB/S Zach Smith, DL Kamouryn Morgan, LB Mehki Williams, DL Kaiden Bates, QB Reggie Moody, RB Chris Martinez.
Broncos to watch: WR Micah Hudson, QB Eli Mascarenas, WR Davion Peters, WR Cash Robin, RB Cameron Hamilton, WR/LB Ty Legg, DL Garrett Combs, LB Tre Phillips, LB Garrett Roland, DB Peanut Brazzle, DB Selman Bridges.
Note: An anticipated matchup for a couple reasons kicks off at 7 tonight at Tiger Field. The Broncos and Hawks have two high-flying offenses and meet to open league play. A game with a better combined group of receivers will be difficult to find with Lake’s Hudson, Peters and Robin, and Red Oak’s Taz Williams and Robinson. All can make big-time plays in a hurry. Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said this week the keys for his team are to win the explosive plays and turnover battles, and also make Red Oak drive the ball. The atmosphere should be extra electric with ESPN2 in town to broadcast the game.