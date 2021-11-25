Temple's Taurean York

Temple’s Taurean York (5) wraps up Bryan’s Du’Wayne Paulhill in a game this season.

 Ray Swindle

Back-to-back District 12-6A champion Temple had three players garner superlative honors among the league’s awards, which were announced earlier this week.

Junior linebacker Taurean York repeated as the 12-6A defensive MVP, senior running back Samari Howard, Temple’s all-time leader in points and touchdowns, was named offensive MVP, and sophomore lineman Ayden Brown collected the defensive newcomer of the year distinction.

York averaged 11.75 tackles en route to a career-high 141 stops this season. Among his total were 17 tackles for loss, including 3½ sacks. He also caused four fumbles and recovered four, helping Temple march into the second round of the playoffs for a second straight season.

Howard, who departs Temple with a record 360 points and 57 touchdowns, accumulated 1,717 yards and 20 TDs rushing this season — both career highs — as the Wildcats went 9-3, featuring a 7-0 record in 12-6A.

Brown was stout in the middle of Temple’s defensive front and posted 49 tackles, tied for fifth most on the team in his first full season as a starter.

The offensive newcomer of the year went to quarterback Dylan Plake of Harker Heights, which also had this season’s overall MVP as voted by the league’s coaches in running back Re’Shaun Sanford, who rushed for 2,330 yards and 27 touchdowns.

In addition to the three superlatives, Temple had 12 players voted first-team honorees: Tomas Torres (DT), Jaylon Jackson (DE), Faylin Lee (ILB), Zion Moore (OLB), Naeten Mitchell (S), Reese Rumfield (QB), Mikal Harrison-Pilot (WR), Devan Williams (WR), Jose Faz (center), Endrei Sauls (OG) Danis Bajric (K) and Tr’Darius Taylor (KR).

Also, eight Wildcats received second-team accolades: Eric Shorter (DE), Kaleb Hill (S), LeMichael Thompson (DB), Landon Halverson (FB), KeAndre Smith (TE), Agustin Silva (OG), Colby Rice (OT) and Jeremiah Mungia (OT).

Belton, which finished 6-5 and qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2018, had two players picked for the first team in wide receiver Seth Morgan (50 catches, 694 yards, seven TDs) and tight end Bryan Henry (36-510, six TDs).

Fifteen Tigers landed on the second team: Ty Brown (QB), Elijah Warner (RB), Mason Munz (FB), Zach Erickson (center), Jasper Werry (OT), Slade LeBlanc (utility), Gabe Kalama (DT), Braxton Haynes (DE), Taylor Evans (ILB), Wriley Madden (ILB and deep snapper), Donovan Thompson (OLB), Aaron Bain (S), Kage Carmichael (DB), Zach White (K), Will Hayes (P).

All-District 12-6A

Overall MVP — Re’Shaun Sanford, jr., Harker Heights

Defensive MVP — Taurean York, jr., Temple

Offensive MVP — Samari Howard, sr., Temple

Defensive newcomer of the year — Ayden Brown, so., Temple

Offensive newcomer of the year — Dylan Plake, so., Harker Heights

First-team offense

Quarterback — Reese Rumfield, Temple

Running back — Jamarius Stewart, Shoemaker; Dominick Allison, Ellison

Fullback — Aimeer Washington, Harker Heights

Wide receiver — Mikal Harrison-Pilot, Temple; Devan Williams, Temple; Seth Morgan, Belton; Marcus Maple, Harker Heights; Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan

Tight end — Bryan Henry, Belton

Center — Jose Faz, Temple; Jaydon Kaaloa, Harker Heights

Guard — Endrei Sauls, temple; Etuni Ropati, Harker Heights

Tackle — Romeo Taua’a, Harker Heights; Jaydon Chatman, Harker Heights; Isac Gonzales, Bryan

Utility — Terrance Carter, Harker Heights; Cade Searcy, Killeen

First-team defense

Tackle — Tomas Torres, Temple; Brendan Bett, Killeen Ellison; Jaylin Morris, Bryan; Zavion Tibbs, Killeen Shoemaker

End — Jaylon Jackson, Temple; Devonte Tezino; Ellison

Inside linebacker — Faylin Lee, Temple; Nic Caraway, Bryan; Matthew Moore, Ellison

Outside linebacker — Zion Moore, Temple; Ezra Davidson, Harker Heights; Steve Albert, Ellison

Safety — Naeten Mitchell, Temple; Tyree Trammell, Harker Heights; Du’Wayne Paulhill, Bryan

Cornerback — Matthew Cooks, Bryan; Deaubry Hood, Harker Heights

First-team special teams

Kicker — Danis Bajric, Temple

Punter — Shane Richey, Copperas Cove

Deep snapper — Tanner Allen, Bryan

Returner — Tr’Darius Taylor, Temple; Khamari Terrell, Shoemaker

Second-team offense

Quarterback — Ty Brown, Belton; Omari Evans, Shoemaker

Running back — Elijah Warner, Belton; Emory Arthur, Killeen; Malcom Roberts, Copperas Cove; Caleb Sims, Ellison

Fullback — Landon Halverson, Temple; Mason Munz, Belton; De’Van’Te Johnson, Killeen

Wide receiver — Khamari Terrell, Shoemaker; Zaire King, Ellison; Wyatt Nelson, Copperas Cove; Jacobia Thomas, Killeen; Eric Jackson, Harker Heights

Tight end — KeAndre Smith, Temple; Andrew Buban, Bryan

Center — Zach Erickson, Belton

Guard — Agustin Silva, Temple; Jamil Knight, Shoemaker; Conner Beeman, Killeen

Tackle — Jeremiah Mungia, Temple; Colby Rice, Temple; Jasper Werry, Belton; Jackson Engelke, Belton; Kevin Kopitski, Killeen

Utility — Slade LeBlanc, Belton

Second-team defense

Tackle — Gabe Kalama, Belton; Jaymeer Larkins, Killeen; Jamorian Sanford, Harker Heights

End — Eric Shorter, Temple; Braxton Haynes; Evan Collazo, Harker Heights; Tanner Allen, Bryan; Darrion Burleson, Shoemaker; Ishmael Ealoms, Bryan

Inside linebacker — Taylor Evans, Belton; Wriley Madden, Belton; Aaron Barnwell, Killeen; Valentino Greene, Shoemaker; Kevin Pontious, Copperas Cove

Outside linebacker — Donovan Thompson, Belton; Calvin Harper, Ellison; Bra’dyn Brooks-Smith, Copperas Cove; Cameron Gee, Killeen

Safety — Kaleb Hill, Temple; Aaron Bain, Belton; Tyson Turner, Bryan; Kobe Burgess, Shoemaker; Tyrone Osberry, Ellison

Cornerback — LeMichael Thompson, Temple; Kage Carmichael, Belton; Elijah Armour, Ellison; Daniel Adams, Killeen; Darmel Hollins, Shoemaker

Second-team special teams

Kicker — Zach White, Belton; Jai’den Fletcher, Harker Heights

Punter — Will Hayes, Belton

Deep snapper — Wriley Madden, Belton; Anthony Millender, Harker Heights

Returner — Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan