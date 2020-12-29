BELTON — All the effort Belton put into coming back from a nine-point deficit to tie Leander Vandegrift in the third quarter quickly unraveled in the fourth, when the Lady Vipers outscored the Lady Tigers 17-9 in the final frame to escape Tiger Gym with a 45-35 win in a non-district game Tuesday afternoon.
“Vandegrift is a good team,” Belton coach Brenda Gomez said. “They have some really solid players. We didn’t capitalize on the things we were doing well, and they made it shine on what we weren’t doing well.”
The Lady Tigers (4-10) trailed 24-15 early in the third before battling back to tie the game at 26 on two free throws by Nylah Modeste with 58 seconds to play in the quarter.
It was all Vandegrift from there. With time running down in the quarter, Skye O’Rourke missed a 3-point attempt but came down with the rebound and made the putback for the Lady Vipers’ 28-26 lead.
After the Lady Tigers missed their opening shot of the fourth, Vandegrift’s Anastacia Baker made it 30-26 with a drive to the basket. Belton turned over the ball on its next possession, and O’Rourke — the game’s leading scorer with 16 points — drove to the basket to make it 32-26.
The Lady Tigers cut it to 35-27 on a free throw by Anna Beamesderfer, who led Belton with seven points, before O’Rourke drained an open 3 for Vandegrift’s eight-point lead with 6 minutes to play.
Belton got within 35-31 on baskets by Campbell Burnett and Lillian Small, but the Lady Vipers (8-4) went on a 9-0 run that included four Belton turnovers to seal the game.
“We made some crucial turnovers when we were right there,” Gomez said. “And we just allowed them to have some 3s when we knew that was our man.”
It was a disappointing final frame for the Lady Tigers after a solid third quarter.
A 3 by O’Rourke put Vandegrift up 24-15 about 2 minutes after halftime, but the Lady Tigers answered quickly with a 3 by Beamesderfer with 5:50 left in the third. Brooke Srncik’s bucket a minute later gave the Lady Vipers a 26-18 lead, before Belton went on an 8-0 run to pull even at 26.
Karina Fisher, AJ Jones and Small all scored baskets for the Lady Tigers during the run, which was sparked by back-to-back steals from Fisher and a 7-0 advantage in rebounds.
Modeste’s free throws capped the surge, before O’Rourke’s putback at the end of the quarter.
“The third quarter, the girls played well and were doing some things we had practiced,” Gomez said. “They were focused. I like the fact we got a lot of offensive rebounds, but we have to make some more of those putbacks.”
Belton’s plan was to substitute a lot of players and play a trapping defense to keep the ball away from O’Rourke, who averages 16 points per game, and Srncik, who scores 10 per game.
“They knew they couldn’t stay in more than a couple minutes because we wanted them to go hard, and I didn’t want them jogging down the court. So we gave them enough rest so they can go back in,” Gomez said.
It worked early on as Belton put new players on the floor at every stoppage in the opening quarter, and O’Rourke and Srncik combined for just seven points in the first half. O’Rourke came alive after halftime, though, scoring five points in the third and six in the fourth.