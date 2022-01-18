AUSTIN — Mary Hardin-Baylor stretched its win streak to a dozen games by overcoming a rough second quarter to register a 67-58 victory over Concordia Texas on Tuesday night.
The 24th-ranked Lady Crusaders (13-2, 10-0 American Southwest Conference) led 18-11 after the first quarter but trailed 32-29 going into halftime. They bounced back in the third, outscoring the Tornadoes 23-14, and led the rest of the way.
Bethany McLeod scored a game-high 17 points for UMHB, which shot 45 percent (24-of-53) from the field. Kaitlyn Kollmorgen added nine points, and Alexia Martin and Aja Holmes chipped in seven apiece.
Chelsea Cogburn had 14 points for Concordia (5-11, 3-8), which got 11 each from Natalie Velardez and Havyn Perez.
UMHB travels to face Ozarks on Thursday night.