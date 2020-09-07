BELTON — Malik Jackson put it plain and simple when expressing his thoughts on the Belton Tigers’ long-awaited first day of football practice Monday morning.
Without hesitation, but with a small chuckle from under his team-mandated Tigers’ face mask, the senior defensive end was honest, to the point and likely echoed the sentiment of most of his teammates after Belton’s first practice of 2020 officially was in the books.
“It feels amazing. There’s nothing like putting a helmet on and getting ready for some Texas high school football,” said Jackson, who arrived at Tiger Field with his teammates before sunrise for Belton’s 6 a.m. start time. “I’m ready to go hit somebody.”
Excuse Jackson if he’s a little eager to get the season rolling. He and the rest of the Tigers had waited a while for Labor Day to arrive.
After the coronavirus caused the cancellation of spring sports and put the football season in jeopardy, the University Interscholastic League — which governs the state’s public school extracurricular activities — delayed the start of the season for Class 5A and 6A programs, while permitting 4A and smaller schools to begin as usual.
So, while smaller area schools are two games into their slates, 6A programs such as Belton were forced to bide their time. Kanyn Utley understood the decision, but that doesn’t mean being patient proved to make waiting any easier these last few weeks.
“It was hard, but we all had the mindset that it was necessary that we had to wait,” said Utley, a receiver who was especially ecstatic to see the field for his senior season after missing last year with an injury. “We obviously couldn’t just jump back into everything because then we’d get delayed even more. We had to do our best to stay separated.”
Jackson, who was a second-team all-district selection last year, never wondered if Belton would have a football season. All that was left to be decided was when.
“For me, it wasn’t a matter of if we were going to play. It was more of how long we were going to have to wait before we could,” Jackson said. “I know one thing: Texas is not willing to give up high school football.”
Certain aspects of Belton’s first practice with helmets played out in typical fashion. Tiger Field was engulfed with red and white jerseys, first-year head coach Brett Sniffin shouted instructions to his players, and music blared over the speakers, occasionally causing a player or two to break out his best dance moves.
Other parts seemed foreign, although they’re becoming more familiar as the pandemic continues. When players’ helmets came off, face masks were immediately raised above their noses. Water bottles scattered the sidelines, each one belonging to a specific athlete.
There was even a drone hovering and buzzing over drill stations to record video, which may not be COVID-19 related, but still didn’t seem run-of-the-mill.
No matter, Monday offered Belton a glimpse of normalcy — or as close to it as possible — with the hope that the Tigers’ season may finally be underway.
“I’d like to say (starting on Labor Day) is weird, but since March, everything has been different. You just kind of take it every day as it comes,” said Sniffin, who enters his 29th year of coaching and replaced Sam Skidmore as Belton head coach after spending the last 10 seasons at Fort Bend Ridge Point. “We’re just happy that we’re playing.
“Biggest positive for us right now is our knowledge base. Having those five weeks of football specific (drills) gave us a knowledge base that we didn’t have when we lost spring football. They have all the terms down and know our offense and defense.”
That familiarity is a boost for Belton as its competition is just around the corner. The Tigers have a scrimmage at Hutto on Sept. 17 before their season opener at home against Georgetown on Sept. 25. Sniffin said team health and defensive improvement are the top priorities for Belton, which went 3-7 and had a streak of five straight playoff appearances snapped last season.
Until the opener, Utley and the Tigers are ready to get to work, though they might need to catch up on their sleep first.
“I tried to sleep Sunday night, but I was up until like 2 a.m. I was pretty excited for today,” Utley said. “Right when my alarm went off, I got up. I didn’t hit snooze the usual five times.”