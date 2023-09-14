Nasaiah President-Lighten started playing football in second grade with the Temple Falcons, alongside his cousin Bryce President. Initially he wasn’t sure whether he liked the sport, but that changed with time and his experiences on the field.
“When I started playing football it was iffy-iffy. And then as I kept playing, I started liking it and wanted to play it more, so I continued to play,” recalled the 6-foot-2, 195-pound President-Lighten, the senior “anchor” end of Temple’s defense.
Unfortunately for President-Lighten and the Wildcats, during his first three years of high school he spent more time in the training room and on the sideline than he did playing on the field.
He suffered a fractured left ankle — a non-contact injury — coming into his freshman year, limiting him to only two late-season games on the freshman team. After a healthy sophomore season on junior varsity, President-Lighten tore the meniscus in his right knee — yet another non-contact injury — last August during preseason camp leading into his junior campaign and first year on varsity.
Slated as a backup end, President-Lighten tried to play through the injury and appeared in the Wildcats’ first two games, but his knee wasn’t healing and Temple’s medical staff decided he required season-ending surgery.
Essentially missing two of his first three seasons for the Wildcats, President-Lighten became more familiar with perseverance and behind-the-scenes resolve than getting to perform on the field with his teammates.
“It was very frustrating. I had physical therapy every morning at 6:45,” he said, crediting Temple head athletic trainer Windee Skrabanek for guiding him through the grueling rehabilitation process for both leg injuries. “Every time I did something, I had to test (the knee) to make sure I could do it. I was nervous, but then once I got used to it, I was able to do it.”
President-Lighten missed on-field spring practice this year but finally was cleared in June to resume full activity and now believes he’s back to 100 percent healthy. In a productive first season as a starting end, he’s recorded 10 tackles, one sack, three quarterback pressures and one pass breakup.
President-Lighten and Temple aim to shore up their defense’s recent struggles and snap a two-game losing skid when the Wildcats (1-2) battle Arlington Martin (0-3) in tonight’s non-district finale at 7 at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium. Temple begins District 12-6A competition next Friday against Bryan at Wildcat Stadium.
Temple defensive coordinator Robert Havens commended President-Lighten for his diligent work while recovering from injury.
“Nas has a quiet confidence. He was very upset he couldn’t play, but it wasn’t like end-of-the-world stuff,” Havens said. “He showed up and did his rehab with our trainer. He was engaged at practice. He wasn’t missing. And then when he got cleared, he was here every day this summer. I’ve always had him penciled in as the starter (at anchor end), and he kept working and proved it.”
Havens listed several attributes that help President-Lighten not only survive but thrive despite resembling a wide receiver or safety more than a defensive lineman.
“Nas is just incredibly smart and knows our defense. He gets it. We trust him and he’s knowledgeable in our stunt game,” Havens said. “He’s not very big, but he’s lanky and twitchy and can run. He’s a good tackler, too.”
In his first career start, President-Lighten posted three tackles and a sack in a season-opening 57-34 win at McKinney Boyd that was Temple’s 800th all-time victory. One week later he made four tackles in a 45-17 loss at Willis, and Havens identified a play against 6-4, 225-pound Florida-committed quarterback DJ Lagway that demonstrated President-Lighten’s capabilities.
“Nas played really well against Boyd, but I thought his best game was against Willis. They had a really good offensive line and Lagway’s hard to bring down,” Havens said. “On one play we didn’t cover it and Lagway saw it, but right before he throws it Nas hits him and it’s an incomplete pass. He saved a touchdown.”
Defensive-minded Temple head coach Scott Stewart said President-Lighten’s role at anchor end — 6-5, 215-pound sophomore Jamarion Carlton is the “rush” end — is vital in setting the edge and containing big plays to the offense’s strong side.
“The whole premise behind the 4-2-5 defense is, ‘Don’t let it out the front door. Try to get it to go through the teeth of your defense.’ Nas has to do a really good job with technique and understanding our stunt game,” Stewart said. “He’s got a high motor, and it means a lot to him.”
Stewart said President-Lighten’s leg injuries often prevented him from going through full workouts in the weight room, likely keeping him from putting on an extra 20 to 25 pounds that could help him in duels against much larger foes.
“Nas has had some pretty significant injuries to where he’s never gotten to (fully) develop his body. He was in a knee brace forever,” Stewart said. “You take five, six, seven months off from really being in the weight room . . . you can do all the curls and bench press, but your foundation is built off your lower body. He’d probably be 220 pounds instead of 195, and that’s a huge difference up front. He does a good job with his leverage and length, but physics is physics.”
Although Temple’s defense had frequent breakdowns against College Station last Friday in a 60-22 home defeat, President-Lighten contributed three tackles and two quarterback pressures. He said he “picked up a lot from watching Jaylon Jackson,” a standout Wildcats defensive lineman from 2020-22. President-Lighten also receives encouragement from assistant coach Scott Clark.
“He tries to keep me motivated and keep me going,” President-Lighten said. “He’s pushing me to get better.”
Having demonstrated admirable discipline and resilience to get back on the field, President-Lighten knows the Wildcats must commit to getting back on the proverbial horse.
“Right now it’s (about) a better standard of play and working to fix our mistakes,” he said. “Hopefully the district championship will come to us as we get better.”