Nasaiah President-Lighten

Nasaiah President-Lighten, a senior defensive end for Temple, has 10 tackles, one sack and three QB pressures so far this season.

 Ray Swindle

Nasaiah President-Lighten started playing football in second grade with the Temple Falcons, alongside his cousin Bryce President. Initially he wasn’t sure whether he liked the sport, but that changed with time and his experiences on the field.

