Eleven years ago as the Temple Wildcats were nearing the 700-victory plateau, this space endeavored to highlight some of the milestone victories in the program’s long, storied history.
Not too long after the Wildcats did cross the 700-win barrier, verified archival records found that they had already reached that mark several victories prior.
At one point, four wins from the early 1900s were discovered and then another one later, confirmed by Hall of Fame sports historian Joe Lee Smith.
Consequently, that altered the victory total in the positive and the landmark wins shifted. It didn’t make the triumphs highlighted in 2012 any less important — you can’t get to one milestone without the other — but they no longer happen to fall on a century mark number.
Temple became only the fourth team in Texas high school football history to reach 800 victories in this year’s season opener by outscoring McKinney Boyd — a team the Wildcats had never before faced — 57-34. Boyd only came into existence in 2006, more than 100 years after the first Temple teams suited up. Boyd is still a couple of seasons away from its 100th program win. Temple reached that mark in 1926.
No. 100
In fact, the 100th victory came in early October of that year when the Wildcats traveled to a muddy Marlin for the third game of the season.
To read the lead of the Telegram report of that game you would think it was a monumental victory — and the writer wasn’t even aware of it being No. 100. It was described as “one of the greatest comebacks ever witnessed on a Central Texas gridiron.”
Granted, football had only been played about 20 years at that point, but the Wildcats merely overcame a 6-0 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. Temple ran off 20 unanswered points with tallies from Hayward Shull, Taylor Johnson and Oren Furl.
That Wildcats team also featured Barton “Botchy” Koch, Standard Lambert, Henry Easterling and Aubrey Streater, and went on to an 8-1-1 mark in the final of four seasons with Rusty Russell as head coach.
No. 200
The second 100 came at the very end of the 1930s in what had been, at times, a tumultuous decade. Twice — 1933 and 1939 — Temple had been declared ineligible from UIL play because of (unintentional) rules violations and was forced to play an outlaw schedule mostly against private or boarding schools.
The 200th victory was just such a game on Thanksgiving Day in 1939 at Woodson Field against Austin’s St. Edwards High School. The 2 p.m. game was played simultaneously as the Texas-Texas A&M game in College Station. The Wildcats PA man gave regular updates to that game while keeping up with the otherwise meaningless Temple game.
Earlier that week, Temple coach Les “Fats” Cranfill signed a three-year contract for an annual salary of $3,000 as did assistant Keith Dodgen for $2,150 to ease concerns about their future.
Temple had little trouble with the Ramblers in a 26-0 rout on the strength of a pair of Tommy Carlile touchdown runs, a scoring pass from Dotty McLerran to Hub Speer and a 60-yard jaunt by Wayland Hill. It completed an unsatisfying 9-1 campaign, but was a precursor to back-to-back seasons in the state finals.
No. 300
Another 15 seasons came and went before the Wildcats reached No. 300.
Make that 15½.
Jay Fikes replaced Ted Dawson in 1954 after a successful decade in Littlefield and the Wildcats were stuck at 299 wins. It took six games before No. 300 came along. Temple was swept in a brutal non-district slate by Texarkana, Houston Reagan, Waco, Longview and Corpus Christi Ray before traveling to Austin McCallum for the District 5-3A opener. No. 300 didn’t come easy.
Future Temple assistant coach Don Davis rushed for a first-half touchdown and quarterback Tom Jenkins scored on a keeper to complete a 93-yard drive to start the second half.
The game was tied 13-13 in the fourth quarter before Jenkins led the Wildcats on a game-winning touchdown to avoid a tie. Jenkins hit end Bobby McQueen — who later factored in more Wildcats victories than anyone — to convert a fourth down to keep the drive alive before Jenkins hit Harold Cartwright on a 21-yard scoring pass.
That team went on to win district and finish with a 4-7 record, and Fikes coached the Wildcats another nine years.
No. 400
The 400th win was delivered by undoubtedly the best Temple team of the 1960s.
In 1968, the Wildcats were led by quarterback Brad Dusek who had already factored in the Temple’s 9-2 campaign the year before. After dropping the season opener, the Wildcats won 10 straight.
It was the eighth in that streak that hit 400, the current halfway mark in the ledger.
Temple jumped out to a 21-0 first-half lead — fullback Keifer Marshall scored on a short plunge, Dusek hit Kelly Arnold on a 16-yard scoring strike and Jerry Tyroch busted across the goal line — and hung on for a 21-12 victory. John Elam’s team went 10-2 and ended a 15-year postseason win drought.
It took 63 years to reach 400 wins. The next 400 took 55 years.
--First in a two-part series