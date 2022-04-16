In this season of new birth, none may have a better or more current understanding of it than Belton High’s coaching staff.
New births have meant the shuffling of roles and responsibilities regardless of gender and sport involvement to allow for the care of newborns as well as teenagers.
Both Belton softball coaches — Rachel Reekstin and her top assistant Payton Walker — gave birth to babies as the opening days of their season began. Of course, it was known in advance that the new mothers would be out of commission for a while as their program continued its season.
There would be no arm-twisting necessary for coaching coverage. More like enthusiastic volunteers from the football coaching staff.
You might call it a labor of love. They might not even use the word “labor.”
“Most of those guys have daughters,” Belton football coach Brett Sniffin said. “We’re here to help kids. It wasn’t like anyone had to be assigned.”
Reekstin gave birth to her son, Gabriel, on January 4. Her maternity leave took her out through the non-district schedule. Walker gave birth to a girl exactly a month later. She just returned to the Lady Tiger fold last week.
The obvious stand-in for Reekstin from beyond the softball program was veteran coach Jeremy Engelke. During the football season, Engelke oversees special teams and outside linebackers. However, in a previous coaching stint at Belton he served for several years as the Lady Tigers’ softball assistant under then-coach Matt Blackburn who is now at Lake Belton.
“It was fun to step in and help out,” Engelke said. “They’re really a great group of kids. They compete their tails off and love to be challenged. It was definitely a familiar feeling to be back out there.”
Engelke had his own support system with fellow football coaches who may or may not be as well-versed in softball as he is. He had help from softball assistant Trey Bledsoe along with football offensive coordinator Barry Campbell, defensive coordinator Christopher Harbin, defensive line coach Brandon Faubin and cornerbacks coach Ryan Lindemann whether it be for field maintenance, transportation or other duties as needed. Volleyball coach Krystal Yerigan also stepped in as a female chaperone for a tournament in Allen that required an overnight stay.
Coaching roles, particularly at a large school such as Belton, can sometimes be insulated as they tend to be honed in on their own sport that they pay scant attention to others. That doesn’t appear to be the case at Belton.
The additional coaching involvement makes for an even greater investment, albeit emotional, into a sport with which they may otherwise have little contact.
“As a whole, the entire boys coaching staff is really close,” Engelke said. “If we need anything, there’s always more than a few hands ready to help out.
“We’re all kid-first so whatever needs to be done we will jump in,” he said.
Regardless of the coaches involved, the Lady Tigers responded well and have remained in the District 12-6A playoff picture, where they currently sit in a tie for fourth with Copperas Cove. Belton has won six of its last eight games. The height of that span came at Bryan with the Lady Tigers knocking off another playoff contender to mark five straight wins. Engelke was at the helm for that one, not because of maternity leave, but because Reekstin and her family had the flu.
“The highlight for me was the win at Bryan,” said Engelke, whose team overcame a former sparring partner in Billy Hicks, the former College Station A&M Consolidated coach now at Bryan. “They rose to the challenge and avenged a run-rule loss from earlier in the season.”
As the Lady Tigers head into the home stretch of the regular season with their original coaches back, they managed to hold firm no matter who made out the lineup card and ran practices.
“(The players) have done a good job with the changes,” Reekstin said. “It’s a little bit of a transition going from one coach to another. My style and Jeremy’s style are totally different.”
Sniffin said the Lady Tigers’ success is still because of the work Reekstin put into preparing the team. She’s grateful for the support in steadying the ship in the meantime.
“I’m extremely thankful to (the football coaches),” Reekstin said. “It’s very much like a family. It takes a village, and you can’t do it alone.”