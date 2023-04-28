HEWITT — In a bid to qualify for the UIL track and field state championships in the maximum five events for the third consecutive year, Cameron Yoe junior Yierra Flemings got off to a flying start Friday.
Flemings won the Class 3A girls long jump and posted the quickest qualifying time in the 100-meter hurdles and the 400 to highlight the results of the area contingent on the opening day of the 3A Region III and 6A Region II meets at Panther Stadium.
Temple’s start in the 6A-II competition was topped by Endrei Sauls’ eighth-place finish with a throw of 140 feet, 3 inches in the boys discus that was won by The Woodands’ Mitchell Blakeslee (176-6).
Teammate Christian Tutson scratched on all three attempts in the long jump, and the Tem-Cats’ Kaurie Holleman went 17-11 to miss out on the finals in the girls long jump won by Klein’s India Alix (20-3¾).
The area’s best result in a 6A event came from Harker Height’s Keona Otis, who won the girls discus with a heave of 144-10.
Flemings, already a seven-time state medalist, went 19-2½ on her second attempt of the preliminary round to take the lead for good then leaped 19-6½ on her penultimate jump to beat runner-up Rayona Runnels of Malakoff by 9½ inches for gold in the long jump.
“I could have done better, but I still think I did pretty good. My knee’s been hurting lately, so I haven’t practiced this whole week,” she said. “So to come out and go 19-6 with no practice, I’m pretty happy with it.”
Her qualifying time in the 100 hurdles was 14.50 seconds as she seeks to defend her state title in the event, and she clocked a 56.06 in the 400 — almost 3½ seconds faster than anyone else in the field — as she aims for a third consecutive quarter-mile state gold.
“There’s not really any pressure,” said Flemings, whose state medals collection includes two golds in the 400, one gold and one silver in the hurdles, a gold in the 4x400 relay and a bronze each in the long jump and triple jump. “As long as I do my best, even if I lose, it doesn’t really bother me.”
Troy’s Kylee Goad, a state meet participant in the girls 300 hurdles last year, posted Friday’s fastest prelim time of 45.65.
The top two finishers in each event qualify for the state meet May 11-13 in Austin, and Flemings and Otis were the only two area athletes in Hewitt to punch their tickets Friday.
Rockdale’s Devon Hicks cleared 14 feet to take bronze in the 3A boys pole vault won by Coldspring-Oakhurst’s Carter Currie (14-0) by virtue of fewer misses, putting Hicks in the running the event’s lone wild-card berth in the state meet.
Lake Belton’s Watson punches state ticket
On the first day of the 5A Region III meet in Humble, Lake Belton’s Layloni Watson was runner-up in the girls triple jump to earn her way to the state meet for the second straight year.
Watson, the state bronze medalist last May, jumped 41 feet Friday to finish behind only Rosenberg Terry’s Alexia Washington (41-11).
In the running prelims, Lake Belton qualified for the finals in five events — led by freshman Kendrick Jones.
Jones had the second-fastest preliminary time in the boys 100 (10.68) and 200 (22.12) and teamed with Ty Legg, Micah Hudson and Dawson Cabiad to post the third-best time in the 4x200 relay (1:26.40).
In girls events, Watson qualified seventh in the 100 hurdles (15.85) as did the Lady Broncos 4x400 relay team (4:05.09) of Maranda Armstrong, Nylah Berrian, Chelsie Miller and Emily Bachicha.
Results of the boys pole vault were not available at press time.