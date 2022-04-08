BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Friday’s Scores
Mary Hardin-Baylor 5, Concordia Texas 3
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 11, Lexington 1 (6)
Lexington 010 000 — 1 3 3
Rogers 440 111 — 11 11 1
Miller, Patschke (2), M.Schimank (6) and K.Schimank. Guzman and Hoelscher. W—Guzman. L—Miller. 3B—R: Landeros, Hoelscher. 2B—R: Dolgener 3, Landeros, Hoelscher.
Records — Lexington NA, 0-7; Rogers 13-4-1, 4-3.
Friday’s Other Scores
Bryan 8, Temple 3
Belton 4, Copperas Cove 2
Lake Belton 12, Salado 8
Cameron Yoe 2, Caldwell 1
Academy 14, Thorndale 4
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Friday’s Scores
Mary Hardin-Baylor 5, Concordia Texas 2
Mary Hardin-Baylor 4, Concordia Texas 2
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Killeen Ellison 9, Temple 4
Ellison 112 100 4 — 9 11 0
Temple 300 000 1 — 4 5 5
Rogers and Morales. Knox and Valdez. W—Rogers. L—Knox. HR—E: Goff; T: Wiser. 2B—E: Eakin, Morales.
Records — Ellison NA, 4-6; Temple 15-10, 7-3.
Harker Heights 15, Belton 1 (6)
Heights 000 50(10) — 15 13 0
Belton 000 010 — 1 5 4
Taylor and Simmons. Reyes, Jordan (6) and Curran. W—Taylor. L—Reyes. HR—H: Hunkin. 2B—H: Simmons; B: Drake, Jordan.
Records — Harker Heights NA, 9-1; Belton NA, 6-4.
Friday’s Other Scores
Lake Belton 10, Salado 0
Troy 17, Riesel 2
Lexington 13, Rogers 7