Lake Belton trailed for all of 3 seconds last week.
It’s a mere blip within the sum of a 48-minute game, but it was enough to halt a 20-game Broncos winning streak that dated back to 2020 and, in the process, deliver their first league blemish.
Now Lake (3-1, 1-1 District 4-5A-I) plans on starting with step one of a new streak, and players and coaches have begun those preparations in earnest this week.
“We’ve had probably our two best practices all year on Monday and Tuesday,” said head coach Brian Cope, whose team — after dropping a 34-33 loss to Killeen Shoemaker last Friday — shifts its focus to a 7 p.m. Friday kick at Waco ISD Stadium against Waco (1-3, 0-2).
“I’ve been really proud of the leadership that we’ve shown, our kids and our coaches,” Cope continued. “I just wanted to make sure the energy was good, the effort was good and both of those have been very, very positive so far this week.”
In its first playoff-eligible season, Lake Belton’s initial two district outcomes have come down to a total of two points. The Broncos erased a 14-point deficit in their league opener to knock off Red Oak, 48-47 in overtime, before Shoemaker drove 13 plays in the final 4½ minutes, capping it with Jamarius Stewart’s 5-yard game-winning touchdown run with 3 seconds left.
Not only did it hand Lake its first loss since a 42-35 setback to San Antonio Davenport on Sept. 4, 2020 — when the Broncos played an independent schedule — but it also finished off a second half during which Shoemaker erased a 12-point shortfall by controlling the ball and, thus, time of possession.
In addition to their closing TD, the Grey Wolves also began the second half with a 16-play touchdown drive that drained 8-plus minutes from the clock.
“I think we have to get off the field on third down defensively, and fourth down,” Cope said. “We had chances to do that, to finish the game, and we didn’t. And when you let a well-coached program stay around, then you have a chance to lose it at the end.”
Lake Belton allowed Shoemaker to convert 10 of 15 third-down chances last week (67 percent), well above the 40 percent standard it sets as its weekly goal.
Only one of those came during the Wolves’ final drive, but Shoemaker quarterback Malachi Jerome also broke two tackles during a 22-yard scramble on fourth-and-8 with about 1½ minutes remaining.
Two plays later, the Broncos were called for a pass interference penalty to set up Shoemaker at Lake’s 15-yard line with 1:10 left. It all was part of a second half during which Lake Belton maintained possession for 6 minutes, 19 seconds, running a total of 14 plays on three drives, two of which resulted in punts. The other ended on a Connor Crews 14-yard touchdown run.
Shoemaker, by contrast, ran 44 plays in the second half, when it held the ball nearly three times as long.
“The goal now, after this week, is to start a new streak and let’s see what we can do,” Cope said. “There wasn’t a carryover from (last) Friday night. We’ve moved on and our goal is to get better and to peak at the right time of the season.”
In order to do that, the Broncos will keep pushing forward, which next means a date with the Lions, who are coming off a 66-0 loss to Midlothian, which is tied with Granbury atop the early district standings.
Waco last week was playing without starting quarterback RJ Young — who was injured in the district opener the previous week against Granbury — and struggled to move the ball on offense.
The Lions have compiled only a 4-37 record in the four-plus seasons since their last playoff appearance in 2017, but snapped a 17-game losing streak thanks to a 45-27 win over Dallas White on Sept. 2.
Other than that, though, Waco has managed to score just nine points in its other three games.
But the Broncos, for their part, aren’t overlooking their next foe.
“We’re being scrappy,” senior receiver Daud Khan said. “Hard practices, like always. Every day, people bring the energy. It’s not maybe the same person every day, but it may be this person, this person, this person. We have a really high standard and I feel like we are meeting that.”
Cope said the Lions run a 3-3 set on defense while using a power spread similar to his own team on offense. A key, like last week, will be stopping drives on third downs.
“They’re talented,” Cope said. “I think their linebacking corps is pretty good and I think their running backs are good as well. Offensively, they want to try to control the clock on you to minimize your chances.”
By the numbers
The Broncos will look to get back on track offensively after putting up a season-low 221 total yards in last week’s defeat, well below their season average of 386.8 yards per game.
Quarterback Crews had the most productive night with 69 yards rushing, including three touchdowns, giving the senior five TDs on the ground in the last two games.
Crews also found Javeon Wilcox for a 43-yard touchdown just before halftime for the pair’s fourth scoring connection of the season.
Defensively, Wilcox led Lake Belton in tackles for a third straight week, making a game-high 13 stops and recovering a fumble on Shoemaker’s opening possession.
Wilcox has a team-best 46 tackles on the season for an average of 11.5 per game.
Linebacker Connor Brennan and defensive backs Ty Legg and Bruce Onchweri also each had nine tackles in last week’s game. Legg added 52 yards receiving on a pair of catches.