Coby Potvin has no illusions about playing any more baseball beyond this season.
All he’s doing is making the most of the extra collegiate playing time he’s been granted so he can walk away with nothing left in the tank.
And the former Belton and Temple College player is proving to have plenty of fuel for his final go-round at Central Arkansas.
Potvin, at the advanced college age of 24, isn’t fading into the Conway, Ark., sunset. The left-handed first baseman was hitting at a team-high .381 clip with 11 RBIs heading into a weekend series against fellow Southland Conference rival Incarnate Word.
It’s the kind of heart-warming resurgence to a career that could have been shelved years ago and a comeuppance for a young man who still loves the game like he did on Belton baseball fields.
“God put me right where I need to be,” Potvin said. “I’m glad (UCA) took a chance on me. They had never seen me. It feels like I’m in Belton.”
Indeed, it was a long-shot connection that took Potvin from Bell County to a quaint college town in Arkansas after finishing a solid career at Temple College. He wasn’t committed to any four-year programs, though he had received NCAA Division II offers from St. Edward’s and Angelo State from the Lone Star Conference.
“I was done at Temple and I was playing in a summer league in Austin, and it wasn’t that good of a league really,” he said. “One of the coaches asked me if I had committed anywhere. When I said I hadn’t, he said, ‘I’ve got a school for you.’”
The connection, whom Potvin hardly knew, was former longtime Alvin Community College baseball coach Bryan Alexander, who saw in Potvin a perfect fit for his friend Allen Gum’s UCA team. Alexander compared Potvin to Lenny “Nails” Dykstra, the Mets and Phillies outfielder from the 1980s and ’90s — a classic grinder.
“(Alexander) said he doesn’t look like much, but he can play,” Gum recalled. “He’s just a good ballplayer who knows the game. He’s got grit.
“He handles the bat well and plays with a low heart rate,” added Gum, meaning Potvin plays under control. “If he had plus-plus speed there’s no telling what would happen. He’s a very efficient player. Everything comes smoothly to him.”
What Potvin could never have imagined when he arrived in Conway is that he would be there four more years with just two years of eligibility remaining.
Potvin produced mightily coming into the program as a junior outfielder in 2018 by hitting .313 with 20 RBI in 42 games.
A personal medical condition took him out of the entire 2019 season for which he was granted a red-shirt season.
Of course, the pandemic interrupted the 2020 season. Potvin hadn’t quite gotten back to his usual self for the Bears, hitting .228 in 16 games before all play was halted.
The NCAA allowed collegiate players who lost all or most of their 2020 spring seasons the eligibility option to return. Potvin took advantage of the opportunity despite already graduating and having a baseball job waiting for him. Potvin was set to be the assistant coach at Schreiner College in Kerrville under Ryan Brisbin.
“I have a job and Coach Brisbin was good about it,” Potvin said. “He said I’d still be OK. Thank God he told me to enjoy your last season and finish it out. I’m blessed.”
Potvin likens playing for Gum and the Bears to his days under former Belton coach Eddie Cornblum as well as transitioning to Craig McMurtry at Temple College. They allowed Potvin to find his own way as a player and then maintain what works for him.
A return to action also meant a position switch from the outfield to first base, which he has handled deftly. It’s all been worth it to get with a corps of “older” players who wanted to give it one more shot.
“I was going to play until I couldn’t anymore for this team, as good as it is,” he said. “All of us older guys wanted to come back and our bond is as tight as it’s ever been. We could have all moved on with life. It seems like I’ve known these guys my whole life.”
Not only is it a final hurrah for the veterans, but also for the program in its current conference. UCA will leave the Southland Conference for the Atlantic Sun Conference this summer. Four Texas-based Southland schools — Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar and Abilene Christian — are defecting to the Western Athletic Conference while UCA heads east. Those moves will weaken what has long been a highly respected baseball conference.
Potvin and the Bears desire to take advantage of the gift of playing by competing for a last crack at a Southland title.
“I’m playing for the love of the game,” he said. “That’s the thing with everybody. We’re going to enjoy the memories and do the best we can.”