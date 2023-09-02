Every so often we have to be reminded how good we have it here in Texas.
In speaking to a young woman who relocated from Colorado to Temple with her husband last month for her job, the conversation turned to sports as it often tends to when I’m involved.
She said they don’t watch a lot of sports on television, but they do like to go to live sporting events.
When she was informed that some 10,000 people could be in attendance for a Temple home football game and close to that for a Belton game, her eyes widened and her jaw visibly dropped.
Her response was, “Oh wow. The only people who go to high school football games in Colorado are the parents.”
Perhaps those of us who have spent the vast majority of our fall Friday nights on the field, sidelines, stands or press box at some football venue big or small might take for granted that this is not what it’s like everywhere.
In reality, not anywhere else.
In fact, we Texans don’t understand why not everybody is at a high school football game on a Friday night. You can see automobiles going by and commerce being done elsewhere, so not everybody is at a game. It’s not for everybody, but it is for a lot of us.
Per capita in smaller communities such as Cameron, Rockdale, Rogers, Little River-Academy, Holland, Salado and Troy seemingly everybody really is at the game. It’s what people do. It’s a community event. You don’t have to know every player on the team or any player on the team. It still remains the best entertainment value for your money on any given Friday or Thursday or Saturday as facility availability dictates.
Is there too much emphasis on high school football and sports in general in Texas? Maybe. That will always be an arguable point.
There always will be those who believe that far too much money is spent on school sports, be it for upgraded facilities, gear, travel and the like. Perhaps. The beauty of that, though, it is what the majority of people want and often what they vote for through bond elections.
Some point at the aerial views of our state’s most extravagant stadiums and say our priorities are out of whack. These aren’t funded by state or federal funds, but by agreed upon local tax bonds. Those comments resurfaced with the opening of a $35 million stadium in rapidly growing Melissa in North Texas. Heck, that doesn’t even make the top 10 most expensive stadiums in Texas.
The Cypress-Fairbanks ISD stadium was an $80 million expenditure when it opened its 11,000 capacity stadium in 2006 and Legacy Stadium in Katy came with a $70.3 million price tag in 2017.
Temple has opened each of the last two seasons in the third-most expensive stadium in McKinney, which debuted in 2018 at $70 million. Salado coach Tom Westerberg helped open the gargantuan 18,000-seat Eagle Stadium at Allen in 2012 at $60 million when he coached there.
It’s what the folks in those communities were willing and able to have and they got it. Facilities have grown exponentially in importance whether they are new or revamping what already exists.
There are no such grandiose structures in this area. Wildcat Stadium opened in 1965 and Tiger Field in Belton is 30 years old. All have seen their share of upgrades.
It caused a mild stir when Wildcat Stadium added artificial turf two decades ago. But it quickly paid for itself as Temple became a magnet to host a slew of postseason games that brought in thousands in commerce. Some of the JumboTron scoreboards seem over-the-top, but are sources of advertising revenue for the schools.
The video boards are still primarily reserved for large, bigger-budget programs but artificial turf is becoming as common as dirt regardless of school size.
Large or small, we Texans take our high school football seriously. It’s often a point of civic pride. For the sports-minded, football can be what, in part, defines a community. Temple is a football town. Cameron is a football town. Rogers is a football town. That doesn’t mean nobody else is excelling in those places, but football is a major part of the identity.
Hopefully our fellow citizens from Colorado, and anybody else so inclined, will make it out to a local game or two this season. It should provide for them greater insight into the minds of so many of their new neighbors.