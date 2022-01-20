UMHB men crush Ozarks
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Mary Hardin-Baylor built an 18-point lead in a hot-shooting first half, all but sealed the outcome with a 14-3 run to open the second and cruised to an 85-59 victory over Ozarks on Thursday night.
Kyle Wright scored a game-high 19 points for the 22nd-ranked Crusaders (13-2, 8-2 American Southwest Conference), who totaled 30 points off 21 Ozarks turnovers. Carson Hammond, Luke Feely and Ty Prince added 11 points each for UMHB.
Kamren Roelke had 17 points, and Kyron Powell finished with 10 for the Eagles (3-12, 2-8), who made only eight field goals in the first half and shot just 37 percent (21-of-57) overall.
The Crusaders return home to host Hardin-Simmons next Thursday.
UMHB women stretch win streak to 13 with victory over Ozarks
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Mary Hardin-Baylor outscored Ozarks 23-13 in the third quarter to gain some separation, and the 24th-ranked Lady Crusaders extended their win streak to 13 games with a 73-67 victory Thursday night.
UMHB (14-2, 11-0 American Southwest Conference), which hasn’t lost since falling at Colorado College on Nov. 26, got a team-high 23 points from Bethany McLeod. Ashley Faux added 17 points, and Kaitlyn Kollmorgen had 11 for UMHB, which shot 42 percent (26-of-62) from the floor.
Kerigan Bradshaw scored 23 points, McKenzie Greeson finished with 12, and Judy Forbes chipped in 10 for Ozarks (6-7, 3-5), which shot 53 percent (25-of47) but committed 20 turnovers that UMHB turned into 26 points.
The Lady Crusaders will be in action again next Thursday when they host Hardin-Simmons.