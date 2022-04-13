KILLEEN — Temple’s Tr’Darius Taylor and Ali Mack and Belton’s Ayanna Jones carried top marks from Monday’s qualifying heats into their first individual races at the District 12-6A track and field finals Wednesday evening.
If there was any added pressure because of that, it didn’t show. Not even a trace. And it certainly didn’t hold back the speedy seniors, all of whom set personal-record times during gold-medal runs in the early stages of the meet.
“It’s just me versus myself,” said Mack, who clocked 13.79 seconds in the girls 100-meter hurdles for the district gold, lowering her seed time by .03. “My time (in the preliminary heat Monday) was pretty decent. It was a new PR. So, my goal for today in the finals was just to get another PR.”
That’s what Mack did.
And the goal for every athlete gathered at sunny and windswept Leo Buckley Stadium was a top-four finish to secure spots into the District 11/12-6A area meet April 21 at Hewitt Midway.
That’s what plenty of other Temple and Belton representatives did.
Taylor went about it in swift fashion in a tight boys 100 meters final with a 10.45, edging Killeen Ellison’s Nicari McGee (10.60), Harker Heights’ Deaubrey Hood (10.64) and Copperas Cove’s Malcom Roberts (10.67). Killeen Shoemaker’s Jerrod Hicks was fifth in 10.8.
“I ran 10.60 in prelims and I was like, ‘I’m running a 10.4 or 10.3 in the finals.’ I just busted it open,” said Taylor, who placed second in the event last season. “I take every race the same. I’m competing every time. I am PR-ing every time. So, I came in with the same mindset as I usually do.
“All the people I ran with are fast — fast, fast. I knew the heat was fast, but I did what I needed to do.”
Jones followed up golds in the long jump and triple jump on a school record-setting afternoon Monday with another program- and podium-topping performance in the girls 100. Jones pulled away from the pack for about a half-second win in 11.66, besting her bronze in the race as a junior.
“I wanted it bad. This is my senior year, my last district meet. I wanted to go out with a bang,” Jones said. “It’s big but I know I still have area and regionals coming, so I have to stay focused for my next meet.”
Before plans were put in place for the area competition, Jones had to concentrate on the 200 on Wednesday. She didn’t have the top seed but that made no difference in the end, and Jones garnered more gold by cruising to the line in 23.86 for first and another school record.
The only other individual on the girls side to double up in first place was Killeen’s Michaela Mouton, who won the 400 and 800.
Belton’s Noah Newman, a state qualifier last season, also entered Wednesday’s competition with top seeds in the boys 110 and 300 hurdles. Unlike the trio of aforementioned Bell County competitors, though, Newman caught a snag, albeit briefly. He won both races convincingly, according to the times, but his 110 race had to withstand a protest. The original results ultimately held up.
“I did summer track for the first time, I got a new coach and she got me right, so my mechanics are just better,” he said after a 14.40 in the 110s and a 38.04 in the 300s.
Newman, who finished fourth and third in those events as a junior, didn’t sneak up on anybody this year.
“My teammates expect it out of me, my coaches, so I just try to do my best,” he said.
Temple’s gold haul was boosted by Tyson Tamez, who was third heading into the last turn in the boys 800, made his move and held off Ellison’s Aaron Crittenden 1:58.21 to 1:58.41. Crittenden came back later in the evening to win the 1,600 in 4:19.01. Tamez (4:27.58) was second.
Also qualifying for the area meet from Temple was the second-place boys 4x100 relay (O’Ryan Peoples, Mikal Harrison-Pilot, Dejohn Thomas and Taylor), Mack again in the 300 hurdles (44.96, second), the boys 4x200 relay (Peoples, Pilot, Thomas and Taylor, second in 1:27.90), the girls 4x200 relay (Saniyah Richardson, Dejah Thomas, Kiera Towns and Sidney Johnson, second in 1:43.27), Johnson in the girls 200 (24.90, fourth), the girls 4x400 relay (Mack, Towns, Richardson and Lyric Biggiers, third in 4:05.88) and the boys 4x400 (William Garcia, Bryce Richardson, Tarius Pierre and Tamez, third in 3:26.13).
For Belton, joining Jones and Newman in Hewitt are Clayton Oaks in the boys 800 (2:01.45, third) and the 1,600 (4:33.22, fourth), Zachary Dennison in the boys 1,600 (428.19, third) and Olivia Brillhart in the girls 1,600 (5:18.85).
As stadium lights cut through darkness following the nearly 4-hour meet, Harker Heights was announced as the girls team champion with 113 points. Killeen (106) was second and Temple (68) third. Belton was fifth (68).
Heights capped the team sweep, with the Knights (114) grabbing the boys title. Ellison (110) was second, Temple (99) third and Belton (87) fourth.
District 12-6A Meet
Final results at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen:
(Top four in each event advance to
District 11/12-6A area meet)
BOYS
Team — 1. Harker Heights, 114; 2. Killeen Ellison, 110; 3. Temple, 99; 4. Belton, 87; 5. Killeen Shoemaker, 84; 6. Killeen, 69; 7. Bryan, 35; 8. Copperas Cove, 17.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Chatman, Heights, 48-6½; 2. Tibbs, Shoemaker, 46-11½; 3. Engelke, Belton, 46-2¼; 4. Ealoms, Bryan, 45-9; 5. Brown, Temple, 45-4; 6. Marshall, Heights, 44-6½.
Discus — 1. Ealoms, Bryan, 158-0; 2. Engelke, Belton, 149-6; 3. Marshall, Heights, 148-4; 4. Mungia, Temple, 135-0; 5. Lanxon, Heights, 131-5; 6. Hunt, Belton, 130-4.
Long jump — 1. Scoby, Killeen, 22-10; 2. Maple, Heights, 22-7; 3. Sanford, Heights, 22-6½; 4. Landours, Killeen, 21-9; 5. Caldwell, Shoemaker, 21-7; 6. Moreland, Temple, 21-6.
Triple jump — 1. Maple, Heights, 47-1½; 2. Scoby, Killeen, 45-5; 3. White, Heights, 44-5; 4. Sapp, Killeen, 43-10½; 5. Donnell, Cove, 43-5; 6. Peoples, Temple, 42-9½.
High jump — 1. Alexander, Shoemaker, 6-6; 2. Turner, Bryan, 6-4; 3. Stanford, Heights, 6-2; 4. West, Belton, 6-2; 5. Jackson, Killeen, 6-0; 6. Wright, Killeen, 6-0.
Pole vault — 1. Robinson, Temple, 12-0; 2. Kime, Heights, 12-0; 3. Roberts, Belton, 12-0; 4. Willess, Belton, 11-6; 5. Torres, Temple, 11-6; 6. Lamberte, Belton, 11-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Crittenden, Ellison, 9:44.53; 2. Dennison, Belton, 9:56.02; 3. Oaks, Belton, 10:03.99; 4. Ybanez, Belton, 10:05.13; 5. Carranza, Ellison, 10:21.27; 6. Cox, Ellison, 10:44.51.
4x100 relay — 1. Heights, 42.06; 2. Temple, 42.13; 3. Ellison, 42.42; 4. Killeen, 42.99; 5. Cove, 43.11.
800 — 1. Tamez, Temple, 1:58.21; 2. Crittenden, Ellison, 1:58.41; 3. Oaks, Belton, 2:01.45; 4. Soto, Temple, 2:01.51; 5. Perry, Heights, 2:02.61; 6. Maxey, Heights, 2:04.39.
110 hurdles — 1. Newman, Belton, 14.40; 2. Chaquette, Ellison, 15.44; 3. Glass, Cove, 15.47; 4. Chambers, Bryan, 15.76; 5. Esquerra, Shoemaker, 16.00; 6. Flonnory, Heights, 16.17.
100 — 1. Taylor, Temple, 10.45; 2. McGee, Ellison, 10.60; 3. Hood, Heights, 10.64; 4. Roberts, Cove, 10.67; 5. Hicks, Shoemaker, 10.68; 6. Robinson, Temple, 10.98.
4x200 relay — 1. Ellison, 1:26.57; 2. Temple, 1:27.90; 3. Heights, 1:28.58; 4. Shoemaker, 1:28.81; 5. Killeen, 1:30.15; 6. Belton, 1:36.95.
400 — 1. Terrell, Shoemaker, 46.67; 2. Thomas, Killeen, 50.01; 3. Wilkerson, Shoemaker, 50.43; 4. Stinson, Shoemaker, 50.67; 5. Aristole, Ellison, 50.71; 6. Vann, Heights, 50.77.
300 hurdles — 1. Newman, Belton, 38.04; 2. Turner, Bryan, 40.14; 3. Esquerra, Shoemaker, 40.94; 4. Richardson, Killeen, 41.12; 5. Ford, Shoemaker, 41.62; 6. Chambers, Bryan, 42.24.
200 — 1. Terrell, Shoemaker, 21.56; 2. Bell, Ellison, 21.70; 3. Caldwell, Shoemaker, 21.90; 4. Emanuel, Heights, 21.96; 5. Robinson, Temple, 22.92.
1,600 — 1. Crittenden, Ellison, 4:19.01; 2. Tamez, Temple, 4:27.58; 3. Dennison, Belton, 4:28.19; 4. Oaks, Belton, 4:33.22; 5. Ybanez, Belton, 4:33.31; 6. Carranza, Ellison, 4:37.40.
4x400 relay — 1. Ellison, 3:22.56; 2. Killeen, 3:23.38; 3. Temple, 3:26.13; 4. Shoemaker, 3:27.80; 5. Heights, 3:30.52; 6. Cove, 3:32.96.
GIRLS
Team — 1. Harker Heights, 113; 2. Killeen, 106; 3. Temple, 100; 4. Bryan, 76; 5. (tie) Belton and Killeen Ellison, 68; 7. Killeen Shoemaker, 53; 8. Copperas Cove, 33.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Otis, Heights, 39-11; 2. Toala, Cove, 37-5½; 3. Millet, Ellison, 35-7; 4. Reed, Bryan, 32-5¾; 5. Robinson-Thompson, Killeen, 32-5½; 6. Marrie, Cove, 31-3¼.
Discus — 1. Otis, Heights, 128-5; 2. Cloud, Heights, 107-4; 3. Toala, Cove, 100-9; 4. Hentz, Killeen, 98-7; 5. Daniels, Shoemaker, 94-2; 6. Jones, Bryan, 90-4.
Long jump — 1. Jones, Belton, 21-1½; 2. Mack, Temple, 19-1; 3. Brunn, Killeen, 17-8; 4. Barnes, Killeen, 17-5½; 5. Adkins, Bryan, 17-1¾; 6. Wells, Bryan, 17-1½.
Triple jump — 1. Jones, Belton, 40-11; 2. Adkins, Bryan, 37-10½; 3. Brunn, Killeen, 37-2; 4. Gaston, Cove, 35-6¼; 5. Brown, Ellison, 35-1¼; 6. Mouton, Killeen, 34-10½.
High jump — 1. Gonzalez, Shoemaker, 5-2; 2. Mack, Temple, 5-2; 3. Holley, Temple, 5-0; 4. Gaston, Cove; 5. (tie) Perez, Belton and Cveck, Heights and Oliver, Heights, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. King, Temple, 9-0; 2. Vaden, Temple, 9-0; 3. Prentiss, Temple, 9-0; 4. Gauntt, Belton, 9-0; 5. Todaro, Bryan, 8-6; 6. Champlin, Belton, 7-6.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Perry, Heights, 11:16.22; 2. Brillhart, Belton, 11:20.06; 3. Denney, Heights, 11”36.51; 4. Hunting, Shoemaker, 12:27.49; 5. Cook, Belton, 12:48.76; 6. Williamson, Bryan, 13:17.74.
4x100 relay — 1. Killeen, 48.14; 2. Bryan, 48.98; 3. Shoemaker, 49.22; 4. Cove, 49.54; 5. Ellison, 49.55; 6. Temple, 49.73.
800 — 1. Mouton, Killeen, 2:19.73; 2. Perry, Heights, 2:21.54; 3. Harvey, Ellison, 2:24.26; 4. Robinson, Shoemaker, 2:26.78; 5. Denney, Heights, 2:30.49; 6. Trevino, Belton, 2”35.52.
100 hurdles — 1. Mack, Temple, 13.79; 2. Howard, Ellison, 15.25; 3. Carter, Killeen, 15.62; 4. Harper, Heights, 15.64; 5. Tanner, Shoemaker, 16.56; 6. Hymes, Heights, 16.71.
100 — 1. Jones, Belton, 11.66; 2. Sanders, Killeen, 12.23; 3. Dotson, Ellison, 12.32; 4. Edwin, Shoemaker, 12.40; 5. Dawson, Heights, 12.46; 6. Gafford, Bryan, 12.48.
4x200 relay — 1. Bryan, 1:40.80; 2. Temple, 1:43.27; 3. Heights, 1:45.98; 4. Ellison, 1:46.02; 5. Killeen, 1:46.99; 6. Shoemaker, 1:48.18.
400 — 1. Mouton, Killeen, 56.91; 2. Belthea, Heights, 59.02; 3. Harvey, Ellison, 59.27; 4. Lee, Shoemaker, 59.90; 5. Thorpe, Cove, 1:00.46; 6. Sims, Killeen, 1:01.58.
300 hurdles — 1. Adkins, Bryan, 44.10; 2. Mack, Temple, 44.96; 3. Hymes, Heights, 45.99; 4. Ramirez, Bryan, 47.90; 5. Tanner, Shoemaker, 48.72; 6. Minor, Temple, 49.68.
200 — 1. Jones, Belton, 23.86; 2. Barnes, Killeen, 24.46; 3. Adkins, Bryan, 24.46; 4. Johnson, Temple, 24.90; 5. Richardson, Temple, 25.19; 6. Dotson, Ellison, 25.55.
1,600 — 1. Perry, Heights, 5:08.62; 2. Brillhart, Belton, 5:18.85; 3. Denney, Heights, 5:28.86; 4. Hunting, Shoemaker, 5:40.79; 5. Cook, Belton, 5:51.82; 6. Dombrowski, Ellison, 5:53.63.
4x400 relay — 1. Ellison, 4:01.74; 2. Killeen, 4:01.91; 3. Temple, 4:05.88; 4. Heights, 4:07.29; 5. Shoemaker, 4:08.39; 6. Belton, 4:15.93.