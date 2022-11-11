ROCKDALE — From the outset, it appeared that the Granger Lions might just run off and leave the Somerville Yeguas.
They did just that.
Granger scored early and often to dominate Somerville, 60-13, on Friday night in a Class 2A Division II bi-district playoff at Tiger Stadium.
Granger (9-2) advanced to the area round to face D’Hanis next Friday in Floresville. Somerville’s season ended at 4-7.
All the Lions were looking for on a brisk, chilly night was to use their speed advantage in a big way.
“We felt like from the get-go we could get on the edge,” Granger coach Stephen Brosch said. “They had some big guys so we felt like we could get outside.”
It didn’t take much time for the Lions to put the game plan in motion.
Granger was on the board just three plays into the game with a 65-yard drive. Nate Tucker went 36 yards on a keeper to set up a 31-yard jaunt by Isaac Lizardo for the Lions’ 6-0 lead just 1:16 into the game.
Just more than a minute later, it was 13-0 as a Somerville turnover turned into a quick Granger score when DJ McClelland sliced through the middle on a 12-yard touchdown run.
Not long after, linebacker Chase Edwards intercepted a Yeguas pass and took it back 50 yards to the Somerville 1-yard line. McClelland slipped in on the next play for a 20-0 advantage.
The teams traded touchdowns before the first quarter ended. Somerville quarterback Ian Teague found Gardner Shivers alone in the end zone for a 31-yard strike. McClelland answered with a 38-yard rumble, breaking three tackles along the way, to put the Lions back up 27-7 at quarter’s end.
Granger cranked out three more touchdowns before the halftime break. Tucker scored on a 3-yard keeper. Edwards powered in from the 11, and Jose Valverde made a nifty snag of an 8-yard pass from Tucker as the Lions carried a 47-7 margin into the locker room.
“The vision we had for this game was to get our younger guys some playoff experience,” Brosch said.
After halftime, the Lions went almost exclusively with backups and sub-varsity players called up for the postseason.
Granger added two touchdowns in the third quarter, one before running an offensive play.
Safety Evan Hutka picked up a fumble on the second play of the half and ran it back 29 yards for a touchdown to make it 54-7 just a minute into the third quarter. Later in the quarter, the Lions went 48 yards in five plays, capped by freshman backup quarterback Joseph Sifuentes’ 6-yard touchdown keeper.
The Lions defense created five turnovers to give its offense some short fields and kept the Yeguas at bay.
“We’ve felt like our defense is the backbone of our team,” Brosch said. “They’ve carried us a lot this season. But we’re real excited about how good our offense has gotten.”
Granger rang up 332 yards rushing from a variety of players. McClelland led the way with 106 yards, all in the first half.
Somerville tacked on a fourth-quarter score from senior fullback Caden Espinosa, who bulled in from the 8.
GRANGER 60, SOMERVILLE 13
Granger 27 20 13 0 — 60
Somerville 7 0 0 6 — 13
Gra — Isaac Lizardo 31 run (kick failed)
Gra — DJ McClelland 12 run (Jose Valverde kick)
Gra — McClelland 1 run (Valverde kick)
Som — Gardner Shivers 31 pass from Ian Teague (Andre Hinojosa kick)
Gra — McClelland 38 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — Nate Tucker 3 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — Chase Edwards 11 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — Valverde 8 pass from Tucker (kick failed)
Gra — Evan Hutka 29 fumble return (Valverde kick)
Gra — Joseph Sifuentes 6 run (run failed)
Som — Caden Espinosa 8 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gra Som
First downs 25 11
Rushes-yards 38-332 34-117
Passing yards 52 52
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-8-0 5-15-3
Punts-average 0-0 5-25.2
Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-2
Penalties-yards 5-60 6-68
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Granger: McClelland 10-106, Sifuentes 7-65, Tucker 4-58, Lizardo 2-32, Edwards 3-28, Kaden Jezisek 2-10, Ryder Rice 3-10, Jett Jolly 6-9, Lucas Matta 1-8; Somerville: Teague 16-64, Espinosa 7-50, Caleb Hanks 9-5, X’Zavion Vela 1-(-2), Herschel Conway 1-(-5).
PASSING — Granger: Tucker 5-8-0-52; Somerville: Teague 5-15-3-52.
RECEIVING — Granger: Trae Herrera 2-28, Jayven Diaz 1-15, Valverde 1-8, Lizardo 1-1; Somerville: Shivers 3-47, Hanks 1-5, Barrett Howe 1-0.