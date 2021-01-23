UMHB men rout McMurry
ABILENE — Josiah Johnson scored 26 of his game-high 35 points in the first half as Mary Hardin-Baylor built a big lead and never looked back on the way to a 94-66 victory over McMurry on Saturday afternoon.
The Crusaders (7-3, 4-0 American Southwest Conference) shot 54 percent (36-of-67) from the field behind the performance of Johnson, who was 11-of-18 from the floor and 10-of-10 from the free throw line. Ty Prince added 13 points and was the only other player in double figures for UMHB, which had 12 players score.
The War Hawks (1-8, 1-4) got 17 points from Matt Pena, 13 from Remy Minor and 10 from Jordan Sherman but couldn’t keep pace with the Crusaders’ hot shooting.
UMHB continues ASC action with home games Thursday night against McMurry and next Saturday afternoon against Hardin-Simmons.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 94,
McMurry 66
UMHB (7-3, 4-0)
Prince 6-12 1-1 13, Welch 2-4 0-0 6, Carter 4-5 0-0 9, Johnson 11-18 10-10 35, Richardson 0-3 0-0 0, Hammond 2-4 1-1 6, Owens 1-3 0-1 2, Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, Laird 0-0 0- 0, Glasper 3-6 0-0 7, Reaves 2-3 0-2 5, Wright 2-2 0-0 5, Ollison 1-3 0-2 2, Hearne 1-3 0-0 2, Hartman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-67 12-17 94.
MCMURRY (1-8, 1-4)
Worrell 3-9 0-0 6, Campbell 0-6 0-0 0, Minor 5-10 2-2 13, Pena 6-10 1-1 17, Sherman 5-10 0-2 10, Charles 0-4 0-0 0, Webb 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Garcia 1-1 0-0 2, Hilliard 3-6 2-3 8, Cork 0-0 1-2 1, Imariagbe 2-8 0-0 5, Stevenson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 27-69 6-10 66.
Halftime—UMHB 44-25. 3-Point Goals—UMHB 10-25 (Johnson 3-8, Welch 2-3, Glasper 1-1, Reaves 1-1, Wright 1-1, Carter 1-2, Hammond 1-2, Prince 0-1, Ollison 0-1, Hearne 0-1, Richardson 0-2), McMurry 6-20 (Pena 4-6, Minor 1-3, Imariagbe 1-4, Charles 0-1, Webb 0-1, Hilliard 0-1, Campbell 0-2, Sherman 0-2). Fouled Out—none. Rebounds—UMHB 42 (Johnson 6), McMurry 36 (Worrell, Sherman, Imariagbe 6). Assists—UMHB 14 (Hammond 4), McMurry 16 (Minor 3). Total Fouls—UMHB 14, McMurry 14.
UMHB women cruise past McMurry
ABILENE — Mary Hardin-Baylor limited McMurry to 29 percent shooting and buried the War Hawks for good in the third quarter, cruising to a 70-49 victory Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Crusaders (7-3, 3-2 American Southwest Conference) led 29-21 at halftime before using six consecutive points from Allaira Jones to spark an 8-0, third-quarter run that widened the gap to 16 points. Jones finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Hannah Eggleston had 13 points and seven rebounds for UMHB, which shot 46 percent (31-of-68) from the field and owned a 46-30 advantage on the boards.
Valery Alvarado scored 13 points for McMurry (0-8, 0-4), which made only 16 of its 55 shot attempts.
The Lady Crusaders return home for ASC games against McMurry on Thursday night and Hardin-Simmons next Saturday afternoon.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 70,
McMurry 49
UMHB (7-3, 3-2)
Eggleston 5-9 3-3 13, A.Jones 5-9 0-0 10, McCoy 3-5 0-0 6, Mcleod 2-5 0-0 4, Benton 1-4 0-0 3, C.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Champion 3-5 3-3 9, Bonilla 1-5 0-0 2, Martin 2-5 0-0 4, Cilliers 0-1 0-0 0, Faux 1-5 0-0 2, Elliott 0-2 1-2 1, K.Kollmorgen 3-3 0-0 6, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Hinton 0-0 0-0 0, T.Kollmorgen 4-9 0-0 8. Totals 31-68 7-8 70.
MCMURRY (0-8, 0-4)
Mathews 3-13 2-3 8, Smith 1-4 2-2 5, Bridges 2-9 5-6 9, Guerra 3-10 0-0 6, Alvarado 4-10 5-6 13, Morris 2-2 0-0 4, White 0-1 0-0 0, Headings 0-3 0-0 0, Meador 1-2 0-0 3, Randall 0-1 0-0 0, Lantrip 0-0 0-0 0, Belmore 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 16-55 15-19 49.
UMHB 15 14 26 15 — 70
McMurry 12 9 15 13 — 49
3-Point Goals—UMHB 1-9 (Benton 1-3, McCoy 0-1, Mcleod 0-1, Bonilla 0-1, Martin 0-1, Cilliers 0-1, Faux 0-1), McMurry 2-18 (Smith 1-2, Meador 1-2, Headings 0-1, Mathews 0-2, Bridges 0-4, Guerra 0-7). Fouled Out—none. Rebounds—UMHB 46 (A.Jones 9), McMurry 30 (Alvarado 8). Assists—UMHB 14 (McCoy 3), McMurry 6 (Bridges 2). Total Fouls—UMHB 15, McMurry 8.