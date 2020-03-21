Temple’s girls soccer team walked off the Wildcat Stadium turf March 6 after a 2-0 victory over Waco. It was a third straight win for the Lady Wildcats that put them in a tie for third place in District 12-6A and essentially one triumph away from clinching a playoff spot.
On that same night, about 40 miles north up Interstate 35, the Temple boys played the Lions to a 1-1 draw and secured an important point. Tied for the fourth and final playoff position at that juncture, the Wildcats were headed to crunch time.
Meanwhile, both Belton soccer teams — with playoff tickets punched — moved closer to unbeaten league runs with victories over Killeen Ellison. The Tigers already have locked up the district championship and the Lady Tigers lead the pack, three points clear of second-place Hewitt Midway.
There was so much still to play for with two regular-season games to go.
Two weeks have passed since that busy evening. Two games, technically, still remain. However, now, uncertainty reigns. Everything is on hold, perhaps for months to come in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and seniors may have suited up in their school colors for the last time before they were ready to do so.
“It’s difficult to say the least,” Temple boys soccer coach Matt Corley said by phone Friday.
As of Thursday, school districts around Texas were ordered closed through April 3 and all University Interscholastic League sanctioned events suspended indefinitely, with May 4 as the earliest possible restarting date. It leaves soccer, golf, tennis, baseball, softball and track and field competitions hanging in the balance and coaches unable to gather their teams for training sessions or practices.
Boys basketball is still paused in the middle of the state semifinals. Baseball, softball and track and field were just warming up, really, with a bulk of their seasons still to go. The waiting and wondering haven’t been easy.
“I miss this so much,” Temple softball player Chloe Prentiss wrote in a post on Twitter that included pictures of her Tem-Cats teammates. “We really did take softball for granted but you better believe when we get back on that field we’re going to play every game like it’s the last time we ever get to play together! I love this team so much.”
Even sports not under the UIL umbrella such as powerlifting are paused as extreme measures are taken hourly to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Similar to thousands of high school student-athletes in the state and across the nation, Temple, Belton and area coaches and players are grappling with the reality that everything they’ve worked for leading up to their respective seasons might be for naught, at least in terms of wins and losses in a competitive setting. Yet, optimism still leads the way.
“We’ve got a handful of seniors and this is their last go-around. We’ve got two games left and we are in still in control of our own destiny. We’ve talked all year about wanting to send those guys out by making the playoffs and my fingers are crossed that all this clears up for everybody’s sake to give these guys a chance and the opportunity to compete for a playoff spot,” Corley said.
The longtime Wildcats coach said he’s been uplifted by the fact that the UIL has, as of Saturday, held off canceling the rest of the year, which is what the NCAA and NJCAA did to their spring seasons across all divisions. Corley’s doing his best to relay that ray of hope to his players.
“It’s hard not to see them but we do speak to our kids pretty frequently to give them words of encouragement to stay safe and keep spirits up,” said Corley, who added that Temple’s athletic department has offered workout tips to its athletes to keep them upbeat and active.
Plenty of high schoolers around the area appear to be doing what they can, too, posting videos of their home workouts to social media platforms. It’s one way to keep going during a difficult stretch.
“The word that they keep using is postponed, which is the word we like to hear because it gives us hope,” Belton girls soccer coach Oscar Bersoza said. “We’ve been grinding and working hard and we don’t want it to end. But, I think the hard thing for these seniors is that they are also worried about prom and graduation and everything else, so it goes deeper for the seniors than finishing the season. It’s everything else. It’s taking some life memories away from these seniors. But we are trying to spin it in a way that, even if it is done, you’re competitors and you still need to work because that’s what we do as athletes.”
Along with its announcement Thursday that prohibited competitions, the UIL, which governs all Texas public school extracurricular activities, also said additional changes to the calendar were being discussed. What those new dates are — including if and when teams can gather to practice prior to May 4 — have yet to be determined.
“Prior to (May 4), the UIL will allow its member schools a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials,” the UIL said.
“We will reevaluate the beginning dates for practices and rehearsals as we receive more information about schools resuming. We will be providing more guidance on district and postseason date adjustments related to this extension in the coming days. We will be as flexible as possible to help you complete district competitions and provide your students with all of the benefits that come from competition. Please do not begin to make plans for district competition prior to receiving this additional information.”
The UIL’s full statement is available to read on its website.
“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, the UIL Executive Director. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”