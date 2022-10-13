— District 12-6A —
HUTTO at TEMPLE
Wildcat Stadium
Records: Hutto Hippos 3-3, 0-2; Temple Wildcats 5-2, 3-0
Last week: Harker Heights 42, Hutto 24; Temple 44, Hewitt Midway 10
Hippos to watch: QB Will Hammond, WR Alex Green, WR Gary Choice, TE Carson Forrest, LB Brody Bujnoch, DB Kenny Settles.
Wildcats to watch: WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, RB Deshaun Brundage, QB Reese Rumfield, WR Christian Tutson, LB Taurean York, DB Naeten Mitchell, LB Teryon Williams-Echols, DT Kam Carter, DT Ayden Brown, DE/LB Jaylon Jackson, DE Kevin Stockton, DB Steven Jackson, DB Damarion Willis, S Josh Donoso.
Note: Temple enters in a tie for first with Harker Heights, which hosts the Wildcats next week. Best bet for Temple, though, is to train its attention to Hammond and the Hippos, who’ve had halftime leads in each of their district games but have come up empty. Harrison-Pilot leads the district with 29 receptions and 618 yards. He and Tutson each have six TDs receiving. York, Mitchell, Carter, Williams-Echols, Brown and Co. are part of a defense that’s allowed just 19 second-half points through three district games. Hammond, who’s thrown 18 touchdowns and no interceptions, likes to spread the ball around. Five of his receivers have at least 11 catches.
— District 4-5A-I —
GRANBURY at LAKE BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Granbury Pirates 4-2, 2-2; Lake Belton Broncos 6-1, 4-1
Last week: Midlothian 56, Granbury 7; Lake Belton 43, Killeen 13
Pirates to watch: RB/LB Jadon Rogers, QB Walt Hartman, LB Braydon Olthoff, QB Caden Crouch, WR Christian Paddack, WR Halston Main, DB James Byrd.
Broncos to watch: WR Micah Hudson, DB/WR Javeon Wilcox, QB Connor Crews, LB Manuel Herrera, DB Bruce Onchweri, OL Challen Ma’lleoi, DB/WR Ty Legg, RB Tristan Robin, DL Adam Walden, OL Kaden Bradshaw, RB D’Arius Wilkerson, LB Connor Brennan.
Note: Lake Belton aims for its fourth straight win tonight when it hosts the Pirates for homecoming. The Broncos have outscored opponents 143-40 in their last three games with an offense that has averaged 44.5 points and an area-best 416.4 yards per game on the year. Hudson (33 catches, 693 yards, 11 TDs) leads the area in receiving yards and TDs while Crews (90-of-157, 1,584 yards, 21 TDs) tops area players in touchdown throws. Robin (58 carries, 394 yards, six TDs) has six rushing TDs the last three weeks. Olthoff has a team-high 68 tackles and 14 tackles for loss for Granbury.
— District 11-5A-II —
BELTON at
PFLUGERVILLE CONNALLY
The Pfield
Records: Belton Tigers 5-2, 3-0; Connally Cougars 0-6, 0-2
Last week: Belton 43, Leander Rouse 20; Connally, idle
Tigers to watch: QB Ty Brown, WR Garrett Oliveira, WR/P Slade LeBlanc, RB Shaun Snapp, LB Wyatt Butler, DB Giani Zecca, LB Donovan Thompson, DB Alton McCallum, WR Mason Ramm, OL Zach Erickson, RB LJ Underwood, OL Aidan Stock.
Cougars to watch: DB Owen Garcia, LB/RB Armand Kirkland, OL Aiden Newbill, RB/LB Jacory Alexander, LB Alvaro Ruiz, DB Lawrence Doe.
Note: Belton has found its footing since district play began by running off three straight wins, including putting up a season-best 43 points in last week’s decision over Rouse, when the Tigers built a 23-point edge by the half. Snapp (93 carries, 595 yards, seven TDs) has led the way on the ground with three straight 100-plus yard games while Brown (100-of-184, 1,543 yards, 16 TDs) has found six receivers for touchdowns on the year, most of which have gone to Oliveira (26 catches, 537 yards, nine TDs). Butler paces Belton’s defense with 65 tackles, 16 of which are for a loss, to go with 5.5 sacks. Connally was idle last week and has been outscored 234-88 on the season.
— District 11-4A-II —
GATESVILLE at SALADO
Eagle Stadium
Records: Gatesville Hornets 5-2, 0-1; Salado Eagles 3-4, 1-0
Last week: Waco Connally 35, Gatesville 6; Salado 33, Robinson 24
Hornets to watch: RB Rayshon Smith, QB Jacob Newkirk, WR Trevor Smith, WR Kyle Shafer, LB Ashtyn Culley, DB Lawson Mooney, LB Mason Mooney, LB Aiden Necessary.
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, RB Kase Maedgen, WR Seth Reavis, WR Caden Strickland, WR Morgan Adams, WR Brendan Wilson, DB Drew Bird, LB Nolan Miller, LB Dusty Rhiddlehoover.
Note: This is a key matchup in the district race as Salado looks to remain atop the standings while Gatesville tries to bounce back from last week’s loss to league favorite Connally. Salado’s spread offense with Law (area-best 1,653 yards passing) and a large group of capable receivers began to move the ball well on the ground in recent weeks with Maedgen (487 yards rushing). Gatesville counters with Newkirk (1,381 yards passing), Trevor Smith (491 yards receiving) and Rayshon Smith (693 yards rushing).
— District 13-4A-II —
JARRELL at
GERONIMO NAVARRO
Erwin Lee Field
Records: Jarrell Cougars 2-4, 0-1; Navarro Panthers 3-3, 1-0
Last week: Wimberley 73, Jarrell 14; Navarro 42, Lago Vista 21
Cougars to watch: QB Andrew Knebel, WR Jacques Spradley, DB Jalani Price, LB Ethan Martone, RB JaMarion Nibblett, WR Dathan Walker, WR Mason Dotson.
Panthers to watch: RB/DB Antwoin Mebane, WR/DB Landry Blackburn, RB Kohen Blount, RB Landun Taylor, LB Jacob Arias.
Note: Jarrell fell behind big early in last week’s loss and couldn’t muster enough offense to challenge undefeated Wimberley. The Cougars have put up 346.6 yards per game on average while allowing an average of 395.5 yards per game. Knebel has experience calling the shots for Jarrell under center and has a handful of weapons to deliver the ball in Spradley, Dotson and Walker. Navarro has won three of its last four and averages 29.3 points per game.
— District 11-3A-I —
CAMERON YOE at MCGREGOR
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 4-2, 2-0; McGregor Bulldogs 1-6, 0-3
Last week: Yoe 48, Academy 13; Lorena 49, McGregor 21
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake, RB Kardarius Bradley, WR/DB Trayjen Wilcox, WR Charlie Mayer, RB/DB Armando Reyes, S Jaquorius Hardman, DL Carlos Salomon, DL Keshon Johnson.
Bulldogs to watch: QB JL Singer, RB Sebastian Torres, WR Jacob Singer, WR Daytron Owens, LB Caden Byford, LB JW Arnold.
Note: Yoe is coming off what could be considered its best defensive game — start to finish — this season, limiting the Bees to 70 yards and 20 points less than their averages heading into the contest. The Yoemen have a good chance to be stingy again tonight against the Bulldogs. Hardman and Salomon average nine tackles per game, and Johnson and Salomon each have three sacks. Bradley is fourth in the area with 630 yards rushing.
LORENA at ROCKDALE
Tiger Stadium
Records: Lorena Leopards 5-2, 2-1; Rockdale Tigers 2-4, 1-1
Last week: Lorena 49, McGregor 21; Rockdale 34, Troy 27
Leopards to watch: WR Jadon Porter, QB Jackson Generals, RB Kasen Taylor, RB Braylon Henry, LB Lucas Ragsdale.
Tigers to watch: QB Blaydn Barcak, LB Cruz San Miguel, OL/DL Lane Rickman, LB Cade Pantaleon, RB Kemar Spencer, WR Tim Grice.
Note: The Tigers snapped a four-game skid last week and put themselves back in the thick of the playoff chase, and a win tonight against a stern Leopards bunch would be an even bigger boost to that endeavor. Rockdale will have to find a way to contain Porter, who averages 21.6 yards per catch, and Taylor, who has 12 TDs rushing. Barcak has thrown nine TDs and rushed for nine. Pantaleon has 72 tackles.
TROY at FRANKLIN
Lion Stadium
Records: Troy Trojans 2-5, 1-2; Franklin Lions 6-0, 2-0
Last week: Rockdale 34, Troy 27; Franklin, idle
Trojans to watch: RB/LB Cooper Valle, QB Ethan Sorenson, RB/LB Korey Gibson, WR/DB Reed Ketcham, RB/DB Kadyn Martinez, RB/LB Andrew Mitchell, WR/DB Cannon Negron.
Lions to watch: RB Bryson Washington, RB Jayden Jackson, QB Cort Lowry, LB Brayden Youree, LB Colby Smith, DB Landen Lorenz.
Note: The Trojans aim for their second district victory but face a tall task against a Lions team that won last year’s 3A Division II state title. Troy comes off last week’s heartbreaking loss in which Rockdale blocked a punt for a touchdown in the final minute. Valle has 348 yards rushing, and Sorenson has thrown for 772 yards to pace the Trojans’ attack. Franklin prefers to keep the ball in the hands of its running backs. Washington has 778 yards rushing, and Jackson has 603 for an offense that averages 51.2 points per game.
— District 13-3A-II —
FLORENCE at ROGERS
Merk Field
Records: Florence Buffaloes 1-4, 0-1; Rogers Eagles 4-2, 1-0
Last week: Lexington 61, Florence 0; Rogers 38, Clifton 7
Buffaloes to watch: WR/QB Zachary Webb, RB Danny Maldonado, RB Abraham Hernandez.
Eagles to watch: QB Cooper Sisneroz, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Garrett Wolfe, RB/LB Brice Lisenbe, OL/LB Gavin Bennett.
Note: Rogers averages 292 yards rushing per game. Last week, Florence allowed 259 against Lexington. Advantage Eagles, who aim for a 2-0 start in district. Rogers also has the upper hand, on paper, at least, defensively. The Eagles allow an average of 287 yards per game, the area’s third least. The Buffaloes post 14 points per game. Sisneroz and Wolfe each have seven TDs rushing.
— District 8-2A-I —
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at VALLEY MILLS
J.C. Larkin Athletic Complex
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-6, 0-3; Valley Mills Eagles 0-6, 0-3
Last week: Rosebud-Lott 56, Bruceville-Eddy 21; Riesel 51, Valley Mills Eagles 44
Bruceville-Eddy players to watch: RB/LB Chad Pate, WR/RB Tyrell Horne, OL/DL Alijah Bell, RB/DB Nick Boaz, WR Chris Bailey, RB Willie Wilson, QB Ashton Rosas.
Valley Mills players to watch: QB Cason Johnson, RB Joe Taylor, WR/DB Brady Whitlock, DL/RB Pecos Dutschmann, LB Will McDonald, DL Josh McKain.
Note: Each of these teams remain in search of their first win and look to get on track tonight. Bruceville-Eddy must improve on the 413.3 yards per game it has surrendered on average this year and hopes to find space offensively for Rosas and Bailey, who connected twice for TDs last week. Pate and Horne also combined for 135 yards rushing and a touchdown a week ago. Valley Mills is paced by Johnson (699 yards passing, five TDs) and Taylor (573 yards rushing, six TDs) while averaging 22.1 points per game.
CRAWFORD at MOODY
Bearcat Stadium
Records: Crawford Pirates 6-0, 3-0; Moody Bearcats 3-3, 1-2
Last week: Crawford 33, Marlin 20; Bosqueville 32, Moody 29
Pirates to watch: RB/LB Camron Walker, QB/DB Luke Torbert, WR Trey Dobie, RB/LB Luis Rodriguez, RB/DB Breck Chambers.
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, WR/DB Cooper Staton, WR/DB Tucker Staton, OL/DL Adonis Harrison, LB Ricky Aguilar.
Note: Moody has its hands full tonight, though that’s the case for any team lined up against Crawford. The Pirates have defeated their six opponents by an average margin of about 33 points this season. The Bearcats, though, get to challenge the district favorites at home with their fans behind them.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at BOSQUEVILLE
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 4-2, 2-1; Bosqueville Bulldogs 3-3, 2-1
Last week: Rosebud-Lott 56, Bruceville-Eddy 21; Bosqueville 32, Moody 29
Cougars to watch: RB Moses Fox, QB Kyle Finan, WR Jamarquis Johnson, WR/DB Breon Lewis, OL/LB Daniel Rodriguez, OL/DL Easton Fulton, DB/WR Clayton Doskocil.
Bulldogs to watch: OL/DL Jagger Summa, WR/DB John Youens, WR/DB Justin Moore, RB/LB Hunter Henexson, QB Newt Schornack.
Note: Rosebud-Lott’s offense continued to hum last week, putting up 56 points behind big games from Fox, Finan and Johnson as the Cougars built a big early lead. Rosebud-Lott also got a kick return for a score from Doskocil. The Cougars have averaged 385.5 yards per game, which ranks third among area teams, while giving up 299 yards per game, placing fourth. The Cougars will face a Bulldogs team that has won back-to-back games after starting the year by losing three of four.
— District 13-2A-I —
HOLLAND at THORNDALE
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Holland Hornets 3-3, 2-0; Thorndale Bulldogs 5-2, 2-1
Last week: Holland 39, Thrall 0; Thorndale 34, Weimar 26
Hornets to watch: RB Ryan Steglich, WR Trey Grinnan, WR Christian Michalek, QB Desi Cantu, LB James Steglich, DL Colton Cargill.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Coy Stutts, WR/DB Clason Beasley, RB/DB Jayden Clawson, TE/LB Dylan Griswold, WR/DL Stiles Patin.
Note: Holland enters tonight coming off its first shutout of the year, which included three sacks from James Steglich and TD runs from Gavin Cruz, Michalek and James Coats. Grinnan also snagged four catches for 104 yards. The Hornets have averaged 33.5 points per game while allowing just 19.3. Thorndale features a passing attack led by Stutts (66-of-124, 1,380 yards, 13 TDs) and top targets Beasley (35 catches, 766 yards, eight TDs) and Clawson (20 catches, 518 yards, seven TDs).
— District 13-2A-II —
CHILTON at BARTLETT
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Chilton Pirates 6-0, 1-0; Bartlett Bulldogs 2-3, 0-1
Last week: Chilton 41, Bremond 30; Milano 48, Bartlett 0
Pirates to watch: QB Isaiah Redd, WR Markeydrick Taylor, OL Anthony Gomez, RB Daylon Ford.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Bryson Bass, RB Rodolfo Rodriguez, OL Alonso Castaneda, TE Khalil Gadison.
Note: Bartlett was shut out for the first time this season in last week’s league opener, marking the third straight loss for the Bulldogs after they won their first two contests. Bartlett averages 292.4 yards per game and gives up 307.8. Chilton has outscored opponents 248-94 in winning its first six games, including last week’s decision over Bremond in a rematch of a 2021 regional semifinal.
BREMOND at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
Records: Bremond Tigers 5-1, 0-1; Granger Lions 5-1, 1-0
Last week: Chilton 41, Bremond 30; Granger 38, Iola 0
Tigers to watch: QB Braylen Wortham, RB/WR Bobby Drake, WR Koben Zan, WR Carson Crowley.
Lions to watch: RB/LB DJ McClelland, QB/S Nate Tucker, RB/LB Chase Edwards, WR Trey Herrera, TE Tripp Wilke.
Note: After coasting through its district opener, Granger faces one of the league’s other favorites in the Tigers. Wortham, a sophomore, has 872 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing, and 959 yards and 13 TDs passing. McClelland needs just 2 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for the season. It should be an interesting matchup within the matchup between Wortham and McClelland. The Lions’ defense allows an area low 226.3 yards per game.