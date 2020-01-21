BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The Bruceville-Eddy Lady Eagles began the second half of their district schedule Tuesday night, and Allissa Rodriguez was determined to keep her team on the right track after a strong league showing so far.
The fact that Tuesday marked the second win of the season against rival Moody, this time on the Lady Eagles’ home court, was just icing on the cake.
The Lady Eagles posted 24 first-quarter points and Rodriguez had an impact on both ends of the court to help lead Bruceville-Eddy over the Lady Bearcats, 70-54, in a District 17-2A clash at Eagle Gym.
“I felt pretty confident in my shots. I thought I got a good warm-up and just tried to read the defense as best as I could,” said Rodriguez, who finished with a game-high 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting, with four blocks and a slew of rebounds and assists. “Overall, I think we’re pretty tough to guard. We’re able to move passes around and do our best to be unguardable.”
The Bruceville-Eddy and Moody boys also were in action Tuesday night in a game that required extra time to decide. Moody’s Ryder Hohhertz made a layup with 3 seconds remaining in regulation that forced overtime and Cody Stone went 4-for-4 from the free throw line over the final minute of overtime to secure the Bearcats’ 56-53 win over the Eagles.
Stone and Hohhertz led Moody (13-8, 2-4) with 14 points each as four Bearcats finished in double figures.
Bruceville-Eddy (1-5 17-2A) got 18 points from Julian Spolster and 13 from Dalton Harris.
The Lady Eagles (17-11, 6-2) played the part of offensive power during the first quarter, outscoring Moody 24-9. Bruceville-Eddy went 9-for-21 in the opening frame while forcing Moody (3-5 17-2A) to commit seven turnovers before the second quarter and 17 overall.
The Lady Eagles’ offense hit a bit of a lull in the second quarter, excluding Rodriguez. The 6-foot-2 junior guard scored 11 of Bruceville-Eddy’s 13 points in the period while going 5-of-7 from the field.
“(Rodriguez) is just everything for this team. She rebounds, she assists, she brings the ball up the court, she’s the heartbeat of the team,” Bruceville-Eddy head coach Ted Dydalewicz said. “Everyone else works around her and they all feed off of her. She just gives you a great effort game in and game out.”
Rodriguez tallied eight points after halftime, focusing on getting her teammates involved — specifically senior Madison Edwards — and cleaning up on the glass. Rodriguez corralled an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and got the basket off the window to make it 41-27 with 5:20 left in the third quarter. Edwards benefitted from several double teams against Rodriguez, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the third and fourth quarters.
Edwards’ shot in the post made it 45-31 with 4 minutes left in the third and, after Moody cut its deficit to single digits late in the quarter, Rodriguez took the inbounds pass the length of the floor and scored a layup with 10 seconds remaining to push Bruceville-Eddy ahead 53-42 heading into the fourth.
“It’s a building year for us. We have freshmen and sophomores on the floor going against juniors and seniors,” Moody head coach Jan Forrest said. “With experience, I think we could have shut (Rodriguez) down. After we limited her touches in the second half, she didn’t score as much. If we would have limited her touches, we would have been better off. But that comes with learning and growing.”
Edwards got the Lady Eagles’ scoring started in the fourth quarter with a three-point play and another layup made it 58-44 with 6:45 left. Rodriguez solidified the outcome with a no-look pass to Edwards, who then converted a shot in the post for Bruceville-Eddy’s first 20-point lead of the game, 70-50, with 1:50 left.
“We want to double up what we did in the first half of district. So we went 5-2 to start, so we’d like to keep that pace,” Dydalewicz said. “We know other teams in the district are going to be coming for us, so we have to be ready. Playoffs is our goal and hopefully we can make something happen once we get there.”