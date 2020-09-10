LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Two games into the season, Tyler Lambert already has a reference point where he can begin explaining the new mindset within Academy’s defense.
Lambert, politely breaking from his snack after a rain-altered practice Wednesday afternoon, recalled the first play of the Bumblebees’ road game against Clifton last week when the Cubs’ quarterback got loose for a 51-yard gain deep into Academy territory.
Was it an ideal start? No. But it certainly was not the beginning of the end. At least, not this season.
“Once we faced adversity last year, we had a tendency of crumbling. Once something went wrong, we were out,” said Lambert, a senior defensive end. “One of the biggest things is the culture change. There is a want to get on the field. There are going to be worse instances of adversity than we’ve faced so far. That’s the reality. But I think we play for each other and once you play for that guy next to you, you don’t want to let him down.”
Three plays after the big run, Clifton had to settle for a field goal. The Cubs didn’t score again until it was too late.
In between, Academy forced three turnovers for the second straight game, and the 17-10 victory pushed the Bees’ record to 2-0, matching their 2019 win total.
“I see 11 guys just rallying and playing hard for one another, and that’s what’s been impressive. In each game there’s been moments where they had to bow their necks and their backs were against the wall,” first-year Bees head coach Chris Lancaster said. “Any sign of adversity, they didn’t quit, they didn’t drop their heads. They believed in one another. That’s to the credit of the leadership of our defensive staff and what Coach (Eddie) Dewbre has done.”
What Dewbre, Academy’s defensive coordinator, has done is taken the liberties allowed to him by Lancaster and run with them.
For instance, Clayton Lawson went from linebacker to nose tackle, and Lane Ward was shifted to linebacker from defensive back. Plus, Dewbre tapped into the versatile talent on the offensive side of the ball, all in search of finding the best fits for a 3-4 defense that wants to play fast, loose and aggressive.
“I think the key for us so far is putting guys in the right positions,” said Dewbre, who followed Lancaster from Troy to Academy in the offseason. “That’s the great thing about Coach Lancaster being the head coach. He’s an offensive guy but he understands that to win a ball game, you have to be sound all the way around. So, he’s letting me use key guys that are considered offensive dudes to come over and play on the defensive side of the ball. I mean, who has a quarterback at outside linebacker?”
The answer in this case is Academy, and the player is Jerry Cephus — one of a handful of two-way starters. Linebacker Darion Franklin (running back) and defensive backs Jaylin McWilliams (receiver) and Kollin Mraz (receiver) also start at skill positions on offense and own an interception each.
Linemen Wyatt Gardner and Lambert also start both ways, and they are joined on a rotational defensive front by Tanner Rambeau and Lawson. John Tomasek rounds out the linebackers, and Scout Brazeal and Blake Bundy fill out the defensive backfield.
“I’d say we have a better chemistry this year. Our defensive coordinator is letting the linebackers play free, and the big nastys up front are getting after it,” Franklin said. “Our senior leaders are really good at pushing us to get over the stuff we just did, and our coaches are very good at getting on us and making sure we are on the right page”
Being on the right page through the first two weeks has added up to an area-leading 184.5 yards allowed per game while going on the road and holding both Rogers and Clifton under 20 points.
Compared to the first two games of 2019 when the Bees surrendered more than 50 points in each during a season in which opponents averaged 37.2 a night, the difference is night and day.
“It’s just coming together and playing as a team, really. Everyone’s just there for each other,” Ward said.
The next test arrives in the form of Groesbeck at 7:30 tonight in Academy’s home opener at John Glover Stadium. The Goats (2-0) posted 53 points in Week 1 and 45 last Friday with a balanced approach led by running back Ma’Quay Smith and quarterback Alan Lewis.
The Bees’ philosophy won’t change, though.
“Defensively, the way I do it, I’m very simple. There’s no smoke, no bells and whistles. There’s no secret. We’re just going to line up in a 3-4, slant one way or another, put guys in gaps and make sure they know their role,” Dewbre said. “I think that they grasped that concept fast and are now playing confident.”