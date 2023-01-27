With sole possession of second place in District 12-6A up for grabs Friday night, visiting Hutto left little to decide by the time the fourth quarter rolled around then poured it on late, topping Temple 76-44 inside Wildcat Gym to sweep the season series.
Wildcats stumble: Temple falls to Hutto, slips into third-place tie in District 12-6A race
Josh Weaver
