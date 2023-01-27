Temple-Hutto boys hoops

Temple’s Jamarion Carlton challenges Hutto’s JJ Washington (3) for a rebound in the Wildcats’ loss to the Hippos on Friday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

With sole possession of second place in District 12-6A up for grabs Friday night, visiting Hutto left little to decide by the time the fourth quarter rolled around then poured it on late, topping Temple 76-44 inside Wildcat Gym to sweep the season series.

