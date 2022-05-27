BASEBALL
UIL Playoffs
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Class 3A Region III
Cameron Yoe vs. Diboll
Game 1: Diboll 7, Yoe 5
Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday, Cypress Ranch
Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2
SOFTBALL
UIL Playoffs
REGIONAL FINALS
Class 4A Region III
Lake Belton vs. Liberty
Game 1: Liberty 3, Lake Belton 1
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Navasota
Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2
Liberty 3, Lake Belton 1
Lake Belton 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
Liberty 001 110 x — 3 7 2
S.Schultz and Shimabukuro. Chandler and Thomas. W—Chandler. L—S.Schultz. 2B—LB: DeLeon; L: Bishop, Williamson.
Records — Lake Belton 28-6; Liberty 35-5.