BASEBALL

UIL Playoffs

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Class 3A Region III

Cameron Yoe vs. Diboll

Game 1: Diboll 7, Yoe 5

Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday, Cypress Ranch

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

SOFTBALL

UIL Playoffs

REGIONAL FINALS

Class 4A Region III

Lake Belton vs. Liberty

Game 1: Liberty 3, Lake Belton 1

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Navasota

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Liberty 3, Lake Belton 1

Lake Belton 000 100 0 — 1 4 2

Liberty 001 110 x — 3 7 2

S.Schultz and Shimabukuro. Chandler and Thomas. W—Chandler. L—S.Schultz. 2B—LB: DeLeon; L: Bishop, Williamson.

Records — Lake Belton 28-6; Liberty 35-5.