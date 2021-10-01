BELTON — Belton forced six turnovers and got an 18-yard touchdown run from Javier Luna in overtime to earn a hard-fought 21-14 win over Bryan on Friday night at Tiger Field.
Fittingly, it was the Tigers’ defense that sealed the win when Tanner Conroy fell on a loose ball after an errant option pitch from Bryan quarterback Tate Allen on the Vikings’ second play of the extra frame.
Conroy’s fumble recovery was his second of the night and set off a jubilant celebration along Belton’s sideline as the senior was mobbed by a host of teammates who jumped wildly and congregated around him.
It was the fourth fumble recovery for Belton (3-2, 2-0 District 12-6A), which also had two interceptions and posted back-to-back wins for the first time this season. It also marked the Tigers’ first win at home this season and sent a large homecoming crowd home abuzz after the exciting finish.
“That shows their character, how far this team’s come,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “That’s why we have 10 starters on defense who are returners. We talk to them about, ‘Alright, who’s going to be the dude? Who’s going to be the man?’ We had lots of dudes and lots of men out there tonight.”
Belton got the ball first in overtime and needed only two plays to score. Both were Luna runs, the first a 7-yard gain followed by his game-winning touchdown when he shed a tackler just past the line of scrimmage and then burst through the left side for the Tigers’ longest run of the night.
Luna finished with a team-best 64 yards rushing on 15 carries, and Slade LeBlanc followed with 63.
Bryan (0-5, 0-2) scored on the second play of the fourth quarter when Allen sneaked in from the 1-yard line to cap a nine-play drive and tie the game at 14 with 11:41 left.
Allen played most of the night at quarterback and led all players with 120 yards rushing on 28 carries. The Vikings didn’t get much production from anybody else, however.
Belton forced a turnover on downs, a punt and had an interception from Kage Carmichael — his third straight game with a pick — on Bryan’s final three possessions.
Belton also got an interception from Connor Whitman, his third of the year, in the third quarter.
The Tigers got the ball at their 20 with 46 seconds left in regulation and all three timeouts. A pair of first-down throws from Ty Brown to Seth Morgan and Bryan Henry, respectively, and a 13-yard Luna run moved Belton to the Vikings 41 with 4 seconds left before Brown’s pass fell incomplete as time expired and wouldn’t have counted anyway after referees ruled it an illegal forward pass.
“Bryan was doing some things tonight that they hadn’t done before,” Sniffin said. “We figured we’d grind it out and trust our defense and that’s what we did.”
In the first half, Bryan had just three possessions — two of which ended in fumbles and another on a fourth-down stop — while Belton had only four.
Belton went three-and-out on its opening possession, getting stopped for losses on all three plays, and was forced to punt from its 3.
Bryan’s Hunter Vivaldi capitalized, taking the punt to the right for a few yards and then cutting across the field to hug the left sideline for a 49-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 5:08 left in the first quarter.
Belton responded on the ensuing possession, reeling off a 14-play, 75-yard drive that included two fourth-down conversions and ended with Brown’s 1-yard sneak to tie the game at 7 with 11:18 left in the second.
The Tigers then got fumble recoveries from Ke’Aundre Johnson and Trent West to stop the Vikings on each of their next two drives.
BELTON 21, BRYAN 14 (OT)
Bryan 7 0 0 7 0 — 14
Belton 0 7 7 0 7 — 21
Bry — Hunter Vivaldi 49 punt return (Matthew Gibson kick)
Bel — Ty Brown 1 run (Zach White kick)
Bel — Slade LeBlanc 5 run (White kick)
Bry — Tate Allen 1 run (Gibson kick)
Bel — Javier Luna 18 run (White kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bry Bel
First downs 13 18
Rushes-yards 47-173 44-161
Passing yards 30 109
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-10-2 12-17-0
Punts-average 1-43 3-32.6
Fumbles-lost 4-4 3-1
Penalties-yards 6-45 5-53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bryan: Allen 28-120, Tason Devault 7-7, Du’Wayne Paulhill 3-16, Isaiah Nutall 6-28, Tate Schneringer 1-3, Nic Caraway 2-(-1); Belton: LeBlanc 14-63, Luna 15-64, Elijah Warner 11-43, Mason Ramm 1-(-2), Garrett Oliveira 1-(-4), Brown 2-(-3).
PASSING — Bryan: Allen 3-7-1-30, Karson Dillard 0-3-1-0; Belton: LeBlanc 7-11-0-66, Brown 5-6-0-43.
RECEIVING — Bryan: Vivaldi 2-25, Andrew Walker 1-5; Belton: Bryan Henry 4-30, Seth Morgan 6-62; Garrett Mooney 1-12, Oliveira 1-5.