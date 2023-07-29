Former Temple College baseball players Joseph Redfield and Luis Martinez-Gomez will have the opportunity to take their skills to the next level.
The two collegiate standouts were among the 614 athletes taken July 9-11 in the Major League Baseball draft and were the 35th and 36th Leopards selected in the past 25 years.
“We are extremely proud of these players,” said Temple College baseball head coach Craig McMurtry, who also serves as the athletic director. “Not only are they talented ballplayers, they are both excellent young men. I know I speak for the entire Temple College community when I say we wish them the best as they advance and pursue their careers.”
Redfield, a utility outfielder and Waco native who played at Hewitt Midway, was selected in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Angels. He wore a TC uniform from 2020 to 2022 then transferred to Sam Houston State at which he produced a .398 batting average while starting all 59 games for the Bearkats last season.
The 6-foot-2 Redfield was an American Baseball Coaches Association NCAA Division I All-America third team selection, earned ABCA Central Region first-team honors and was a first-team All-Western Athletic Conference recipient in his lone year with Sam Houston State, which advanced to the 2023 Baton Rouge Regional after winning the WAC tournament title.
During his two seasons with the Leopards, Redfield batted .370 over a span of 88 games and amassed 72 runs, 61 RBIs, five home runs, 25 stolen bases and a slugging percentage of .524.
Martinez-Gomez, a pitcher from Pomona, Calif., was a 10th-round pick of the Chicago Cubs. He was on the mound for TC last season and started 13 games, going 7-4.
Martinez-Gomez finished the 2023 season with 56 strikeouts, an ERA of 2.83 and a WHIP of 1.18. He threw three complete games during the season and was named NTJCAC pitcher of the week in April following his fourth win of the year. During that game, he pitched six innings, allowing only three hits and one earned run.
“I’ve been a part of this game for a long time as both a player and a coach,” said McMurtry, a former major league pitcher who just wrapped up his 25th season in charge of the Leopards. “Coaching at Temple College has given me the opportunity to play a part in the lives of many young men. It’s great to see them succeed — not only in baseball but in life.”
“While we’ve seen a number of our players move into professional baseball, we’ve also seen many transfer to four-year universities where they continue to play and earn their degrees.”