LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — For the first 8 minutes of the game, Rogers appeared ready to make a statement against district power and rival Academy. The Lady Eagles went on a 7-2 burst over the final 2 minutes of the first quarter and led 12-6 entering the second frame.
Academy didn’t panic and exhibited the veteran calmness that comes from experience and long playoff runs.
The Lady Bees started the second quarter with a 12-2 run, took the lead with 6 minutes remaining before halftime and never relinquished their advantage during a 32-30 win Friday in a District 19-3A girls game.
“We settled down after the first quarter and just started playing basketball,” said Academy head coach Brian Pursche, whose team has four seniors and one junior. “We have senior leadership on this team. They’ve been in the playoffs, they’ve made deep runs before, and they understand what it takes to win.”
The Academy boys also left their home gym with a win Friday night. The Bees held Rogers to eight second-half points and cruised past the Eagles 59-24.
Tanner Rambeau led Academy (17-6, 3-0) with 12 points, and Trae Rambeau and Jaylin McWilliams each finished with nine. For Rogers (13-4, 2-1), Ben Hutka had nine points and Christian Riley added six.
“We pride ourselves on our defense. We want to be one of the best defensive teams in the state. That’s our goal,” Academy boys coach James Holt said. “We think about defense first and let our offense flow from that.”
Looking to stay perfect in district, the Lady Bees (7-8, 5-0) got a team-high 11 points from Ellie Erwin, and Aubrey Fossett added seven points.
Rogers (15-9, 2-3) got 13 points from Toni Wolfe on 6-of-13 shooting. Courtney Andel finished with six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
The Lady Eagles made it a one-possession game in the final seconds. After Andel’s 3-pointer cut Academy’s lead to 32-28 with less than 10 seconds remaining, Rogers stole the inbounds pass and Wolfe converted a layup with 2 seconds left on the clock. Rogers was initially whistled for a foul on the ensuing inbounds pass. But after convening briefly, the referees ruled time had expired and the game was over.
“I thought they should have,” Rogers head coach Lloyd Morgan said about whether he believed a foul should have been called to stop the clock. “But they didn’t. So, I can’t control them.
“(Academy) started knocking down some shots in the second quarter and ours stopped falling. The biggest thing is they started making shots. I liked our defensive effort. We did a good job stopping them at times, but we got killed on rebounds tonight.”
After falling behind by six after the first quarter, the Lady Bees responded with a game-changing run that proved to be the difference. After Wolfe made a layup 10 seconds into the second quarter to give the Lady Eagles a 14-6 lead, Academy answered with a dozen straight points over the next 2 minutes for an 18-14 advantage. Desi Bolin and Fossett made consecutive 3-pointers, and Erwin scored in the post to help fuel the run.
Both teams made one free throw over the final 5:45 of the first half and went into the break with Academy on top 19-15.
“It feels great to know that we’re ahead of everyone in district,” Erwin said. “We were confident coming into this game and when things got tough, we just stuck to our game plan and knew we could make something happen.”