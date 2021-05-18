LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — It’s been quite a year for Academy tennis, and it’s probably apt to give head coach Niki Morgan the floor so she can put it into words.
“It’s awesome, it’s fantastic, and they are a great group of kids,” said Morgan, who’s in her 13th season.
Back in November, the Bumblebees’ Class 3A program posted a 15-3 record and advanced to the UIL fall team tennis 4A state semifinals for the first time (team tennis isn’t offered to 3A and smaller).
Academy followed up that by qualifying its largest group for the spring state tournament, which begins Thursday at Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio.
Undefeated district and regional champions this spring, brothers Samuel Golovin, a senior, and Jonathan Golovin, a junior, are in the boys doubles draw in which they will play Ingram Moore’s Dustin Pillatzke and Kaleb Force in the quarterfinals.
In girls singles, sophomore Kaylee Alexander, who won the league title and finished second in the regional tournament, takes on Kylee Pile of Lago Vista.
And in mixed doubles, Daniel Golovin — a sophomore and the youngest of the tennis-playing Golovins — and partner Amelia Powell, a sophomore who also plays for the Region III semifinalist Lady Bees softball team, face Bryson Hirt and Carsyn Watts of Wall.
“The students we have in tennis are really dedicated, which is awesome, and then you have an extremely dedicated coach who pours in so much time,” Samuel Golovin said of the program’s success during the 2020-21 campaign, including 13 medals at the Region III tournament April 26-27 in College Station.
The area contingent at Annemarie Tennis Center this week also includes the first girls singles player from Gatesville to qualify in Stormy Tatum, who begins the 4A tournament against Kaylin Parker, and the 3A mixed doubles pair of Nolan Brashear and Marino Cardona from Cameron Yoe. That duo drew Fredrick Cannon and Nicholas Valenzuela from Ingram Moore as the spring state championships make a triumphant return to the courts after a pandemic-caused year hiatus.
“We put in hard work over the summer. We trained for hours — tireless. It was tough,” Jonathan Golovin said. “It’s amazing how far this team has gotten.”
Samuel and Jonathan were paired in March and weathered an uneven start to their partnership that eventually smoothed out.
“As my coaches say, I’m the bulk and he’s the brains,” Jonathan said. “So, he develops all the tactics and I just hit the ball where he wants me to put it, and I follow his lead.”
That appears to have been a wise move.
“It’s honestly been a great experience for the both of us. We’ve both learned a lot and progressed,” Samuel said. “At first, we started off a little rocky but we started working as a team and now we are very fluid. Everything works.”
Alexander gave multiple sports a whirl in middle school but said she was drawn to tennis “and it stuck.” The sport has taken hold of the entire family, too. She said her mom and dad, both Academy grads, and her younger sister also play.
“Since everything was canceled last year, I didn’t really know what I was up against. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to make it past district,” Alexander said. “So, I’m really proud I’m going to state.”
Alexander described her style as aggressive, and it doesn’t sound like it will change in the least bit in San Antonio.
“I’m just going to work my butt off and see how far I can get,” she said.
Should any of the local players win their quarterfinal matches, the semifinals also are Thursday. The finals are slated for Friday.
This will be Samuel Golovin’s second trip to state. He qualified as a sophomore in 2019 in boys doubles and learned a few things back then. He’s now offering some sage advice to the newcomers.
“Get a good night’s rest the night before. Don’t let the jitters keep you up. Go through your warm-up routine and don’t over-think anything,” he said. “Just play it as any other normal match. It’s nothing too complicated. Just do your best.”