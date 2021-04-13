BELTON — Sitting in first place in the District 12-6A baseball standings, the Belton Tigers know they control their destiny in pursuit of the league crown.
On Tuesday night against the Bryan Vikings, the Tigers were in control from start to finish.
A three-run homer run by TJ Johnson highlighted a 10-run second inning, and Belton pitcher Brady Shadrick did not allow a hit as the Tigers matched their season high for runs in a game by rolling to a 14-0 win over the Vikings in five innings.
After a scoreless first inning, the Tigers erupted in a second frame that included Johnson’s home run over the left field wall. He had helped get the inning going in his first at-bat of the night, doubling to left after Keagan Wolfe led off with a single. Shadrick walked to load the base, and a wild pitch by Mason Ruiz gave Belton its first run as Wolfe scored and the other two runners advanced. Aaron Bain singled to drive in Johnson for a 2-0 lead and, after Scott Gurnett was hit by a pitch, Ben Jones singled to left to bring in Shadrick and Bain for a 4-0 advantage. Gurnett made it 5-0 by scoring on another wild pitch.
Ruiz then recorded back-to-back strikeouts, but the Tigers weren’t done yet. A single by Jacob Estrada drove in Jones, who had advanced to third on wild pitches, and Wolfe followed with a walk to bring up Johnson, whose blast made it 9-0. The Tigers added one more in the inning when Bain drove in Shadrick, who had followed Johnson’s homer with a single.
That was plenty of offense for Shadrick, who had two strikeouts, and two two-out walks along with plenty of help from his defense.
Belton added four runs in the third — matching its highest run total since a tournament game against Austin High in March — thanks to some control issues by Vikings pitchers, who allowed two walks and hit two batters in the third, along with singles by Caleb Alexander and Johnson, who picked up his fourth RBI by driving in Alexander.
Ruiz took the loss for Bryan (9-12, 3-6), which used three pitchers and gave up 13 hits and allowed every Belton player to reach base at least once.
In addition to Johnson’s 3-for-4 performance, Jones, Alexander, Estrada and Bain all had multi-hit games for the Tigers (18-3-1, 8-1), who stayed a game ahead of Harker Heights.