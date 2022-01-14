BOYS
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 70, Lexington 64
Rogers 17 16 15 22 — 70
Lexington 12 14 22 16 — 64
Rogers (18-8, 3-1) — Davis 21, Sebek 14, Dolgener 12, Bennett 8, Craig 7, Cook 6, Shelton 2.
Lexington (NA, 2-3) — Washington 33, Wolridge 11, Schneider 6, Hartranft 6, Burks 2, Huddleston 2, Herring 2.
Other Scores
Harker Heights 64, Temple 55
Belton 51, Bryan 42
Rosebud-Lott 60, Bosqueville 37
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 39, Harker Heights 37
Harker Heights 2 11 8 16 — 37
Temple 12 7 8 12 — 39
Harker Heights (5-2 district) — Morgan 12, Roberts 6, White 6, Brown 6, Walker 5, Oliver 2.
Temple (16-11, 4-3) — Hall 19, Colbert 12, Thomas 5, Kirkwood 2, Burleson 1.
Belton 57, Bryan 48
Bryan 11 5 17 15 — 48
Belton 9 20 13 15 — 57
Bryan (NA, 1-7) — Thornton 15, Turner 14, Ellis 8, Gooden 6, Wells 4, Gafford 2.
Belton (11-12, 5-2) — Beamesderfer 15, Maddux 11, Small 8, Moreno 7, Espisita 5, Ortiz 5, Thiiebaud 4, Jones 2.
DISTRICT 19-4A
Lake Belton 55, Taylor 28
Taylor 3 4 13 8 — 28
Lake Belton 13 19 6 17 — 55
Taylor (9-15, 1-2) — Lewis 8, Reed 7, Alderete 5, Lucas 4, Fischer 2, Nunamaker 2.
Lake Belton (18-5, 1-1) — Gladney 13, Hinds 10, Wagenaar 10, Thompson 8, Fly 6, Lux 4, Maldonado 3, DeLeon 1.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 50, Lexington 32
Rogers 13 8 15 13 — 50
Lexington 6 11 9 6 — 32
Rogers (NA, 5-1) — McCormick 21, Alonzo 7, Krcha 5, Montalbo 5, Mungia 5, Talafuse 5, Chervenka 2.
Lexington (NA, 0-6) — Bell 20, Matthews 6, Jenkins 6.