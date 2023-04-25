SAN ANTONIO — The Academy mixed doubles tandem of Hunter Bruggman and Kaylee Alexander on Tuesday swept through its quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the UIL state championships to move one victory shy of a Class 3A title.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman missing from Austin found dead near Temple
- UPDATE: Power outages reported after severe weather hits Central Texas
- Mysterious reply to frantic text messages noted during Marks trial
- Police: 1 dead, 18-wheeler on fire, I-14 shut down
- ‘The face does match, sir’: Witness: Marks may be man seen near Swearingin’s home before disappearance
- James Elijah Fry, Sr., age 47, died April 16, 2023
- Louisiana woman arrested in Temple shooting
- Lance Daryl Cummings, age 57, of Temple died April 12, 2023
- UMHB will offer new degree programs in fall
- Belton man indicted for stabbing attack that eviscerated victim