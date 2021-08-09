From footwork to the hands team, each facet of football had time allotted to it Monday and covered every corner of Temple’s freshly mowed practice fields.
After the return of spring ball in May following a one-year pandemic-induced hiatus, 7-on-7 in June and the UIL’s allowance of sports-specific skill training to fill in the mid-summer gaps, the Wildcats ushered in the 2021 season with the first practice of fall camp.
“It lagged a bit at the end. We have to get back in shape. We run all summer long (but) it’s a little bit of a different conditioning, so I knew there would be a bit of acclimation there,” said Temple head coach Scott Stewart, now in his sixth season in charge, noting that while there was some huffing and puffing, having a full offseason was considerably helpful.
“Two things: spring ball and, I’m going to tell you, the UIL doing that skill stiff, that’s a game-changer, because this isn’t Day 1 mentally. It’s Day 1 organizationally and kind of officially, but you can tell, the kids that have been out here, you can tell we’ve been doing some skill stuff throughout the summer.”
During an up-tempo 2-hour session on a hot, breezy early August evening, players hustled from station to station and drill to drill with a wide array of tunes blaring, though the rap to classic rock musical selections remained merely background noise accompanying the sounds of a season just unfolding.
Linemen shuffled around empty trashcans, linebackers shifted past tackling dummies, and wide receivers grunted as they pivoted on their routes before spiraled passes slapped their gloves.
By the end of it, there were a few hands on heads, but there was some dancing, too. The best part is that it was just the start.
“We did a little tempo pursuit over here and the (defensive players’) tongues were dragging a little bit,” Stewart grinned. “We are going to run our butts around to the football. A couple of them were frustrated but I said, ‘Hey, bud, here’s the deal. You can get glad in the same pants you got mad in.’ So, we’re going to run around.”
Of course, seventeen days from today, Temple hosts reigning Class 6A Division I state champion Austin Westlake (the Chaparrals won the 6A-II crown in 2019) so every moment from Monday forward matters.
“We’re not going to change what we do based on who we’re playing, but you better have your butt ready on August 27th because I bet you they will be,” Stewart said.
Temple welcomes back plenty of talent on offense and defense from 2020’s team that finished 10-2, including an unbeaten run to the District 12-6A championship and a 6A-II area-round appearance.
District co-MVP running back Samari Howard returns for his senior season, as does junior linebacker and defensive MVP Taurean York, Temple’s leading tackler from a year ago — for a unit that also has back linebacker Faylin Lee, safety O’Tarian Peoples and defensive linemen Tomas Torres and Eric Shorter.
And from all indications Monday, first-team all-district wide receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot, who had been considered as a potential starting quarterback this season, looks to be staying on the outside for yet another weapon in a stacked receiving corps (Tr’Darius Taylor, Michael Heckstall, Devan Williams, and more) while a group of four vies for the signal-caller nod.
Reese Rumfield, fellow sophomore move-in Luke Law, Kaleb Hill and Damarion Willis donned the quarterback’s red shirts Monday. All four were part of Temple’s spring practices, each getting reps in the Blue-White game May 27, and Rumfield also helped Temple’s 7-on-7 team reach the state tournament in June.
Stewart won’t name a starter now saying, “That probably won’t be until I’m guessing scrimmage week,” but was complimentary of each one in the mix.
“I’ve just been up here putting a lot of hours in, and we have a really good coaching staff, and the teammates — man, we’ve got some dudes,” Rumfield said. “We’re learning together.”
Whoever takes the field Aug. 27 inside Wildcat Stadium will be Temple’s sixth starting quarterback in as many seasons.
“I trust all of them to put the ball where it needs to be,” Harrison-Pilot said. “We looked great (Monday). It was just great energy and everything was positive. I mean, we had little mistakes but we picked it up. It was great. It was a successful day. Just building up and getting better.”
The Wildcats’ lone scrimmage is Aug. 19 at College Station before the Week 1 clash with the Chaparrals.
Temple also is at home for Weeks 2 and 3 against Magnolia West and Hutto to wrap up non-district action. The Wildcats begin defense of their 12-6A title Sept. 24 at Bryan.
“I’m looking forward to it,” York said. “We have a lot of guys back and depth will be very important.”