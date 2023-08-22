Belton offense

Tight end Diego Coleman (left), lineman John Roach, receiver Dathan Walker and quarterback Reese Rumfield will play vital roles for the Belton offense.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — While Belton’s run to the area round of the playoffs last year was largely powered by a staunch defense, that’s not to say its offense didn’t play a significant role as well.