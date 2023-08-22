BELTON — While Belton’s run to the area round of the playoffs last year was largely powered by a staunch defense, that’s not to say its offense didn’t play a significant role as well.
In fact, there was little difference statistically between the groups’ effectiveness.
Behind a productive running game, the Tigers led a balanced offensive attack that ranked third among area teams, churning out an average of 374.5 yards per game.
Though there will be some new pieces in place this fall, Belton’s plan is to continue full steam ahead.
“Initially, we’ve put a lot on them in the first four days just throwing a lot of plays at them and formations,” offensive coordinator Barry Campbell said. “We try to get in a good majority of our offense, probably about 90 percent of what we’ll run this year, we try to get in this first week. So I think they’ve handled it well. The kids are retaining a lot. They’re moving fast, which means they’re not having to think too much. They’re just reacting and playing.”
Gone are quarterback Ty Brown, who transferred to Hewitt Midway after starting the last two years at Belton, top receiving targets Garrett Oliveira, Slade LeBlanc and Mason Ramm, and second-leading rusher LJ Underwood, as well as all but one starter on the offensive line.
But the Tigers feel confident in the players they’re bringing back, which includes a couple of seasoned transfers at key positions.
That starts under center, where former Temple signal-caller Reese Rumfield will take over for the departed Brown. While Rumfield settles into his new scheme, he brings experience after starting the last two years for the Class 6A Wildcats.
He also feels confident in the group around him, which includes junior Shaun Snapp, a unanimous first-team all-league pick at running back as a sophomore, and senior John Roach, last year’s District 11-5A-II offensive line MVP, snapping him the ball.
“I think our offense is looking very electric,” Rumfield said. “I mean, we got the dudes. Like, if we give it to them fast, I mean, they’re going to do stuff with it, so I think we’ll be fine.”
Among the options for Rumfield at receiver, Belton will feature Jarrell transfer Dathan Walker, a senior, along with seniors Isaac Abel (15 catches, 346 yards, two TDs) and Diego Coleman (eight catches, 108 yards, three TDs), among others.
“Skill-wise, I think we have it down. I don’t think there’s a team in district that can guard all of us, to be honest,” said Walker, who had 22 receptions for 359 yards and five scores for Jarrell last fall. “We have all the talent in the world. What we can do with that, it’s up to us, but I think we can go far.”
Up front, Belton will be anchored by Roach, a three-year starter who will welcome a mostly new group around him, though Campbell said seniors Luke Lamberte and Jackson Chappell also bring back some limited varsity experience.
“We still have some question marks on the offensive line. But we have some kids that are getting after it,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said after the first day of practice. “That’s the biggest spot where we want to see, probably, the most improvement. We’re not going to be very big, so we’re going to need some scrappy dudes that are going to get in there and get after it.”
Roach, who will help pave the way for Snapp (163 carries, 1,091 yards, 13 TDs) and change-of-pace backs Jay Burrola and Gino Zecca, is expecting the most from his team.
“I think we’re going to go far this season, I really do. We’re building something special,” said Roach, a senior. “Offense, we have some new pieces and we’re learning the plays but we do have a lot of the core returning. Our offense works the best when we can get 150-plus yards of rushing. Because then that opens up the passing game, opens up the read-option. It makes it a lot easier to play.”
Also new for the Tigers this fall will be the expectations.
After running the table in league play en route to the program’s first outright district championship since 1999, Belton is welcoming the chance to prove itself again.
“Now the expectation is to do it again,” Campbell said. “And definitely with the higher standard, it’s more pressure, and so we just have to go out there and give (opponents) the same thing. We have to match them with our best game. With the guys we have returning, I think we have a really good shot at that.”