BELTON — This time last year, Belton’s defense had its share of question marks. With one returning starter, coaches spent a bulk of the preseason evaluating and deciding on which players to put where in trying to find the best fits at each position.
Shift ahead to now, and the opposite is the case.
The Tigers return eight starters, including most of the front seven, from a unit that continued to get stronger with the passing of each week in 2022. Six of those returners — first-teamers Ethan Arendall (DE), Bryson Sauceda (DT), Wyatt Butler (ILB) and Luke Flores (CB), and second-team nods Sam Shepard (ILB) and Giani Zecca (OLB) — were All-District 11-5A-II selections a year ago, helping Belton reach a few historic milestones along the way.
The six are seniors this year, and they and the rest of their teammates intend to pick up where they left off.
“We had a lot of kids step up last year and got a lot of valuable playing time,” defensive coordinator Christopher Harbin said. “This year, we have quite a few coming back. It helps a ton. Little things that we do like checks and calls and talking and communication, they’re all just falling right in and it’s a carryover from last year.”
The Tigers boasted a top-four defense among area teams last fall, a unit that surrendered 292.7 yards per game and just 83 points (13.8 per game) in six league contests — all wins — en route to earning the program’s first outright district title in more than 20 years. Belton then pitched a shutout in a 56-0 bi-district blowout of Austin Northeast to secure its first playoff win since 2016.
The group now sees that as a starting point.
“As a whole defense, I think we’re looking to get some shutouts. We almost had two last season, but the only one we got was in playoffs and that was against a fourth seed, so that was kind of expected on our end,” said Butler who led the Tigers in tackles (99), tackles for loss (23) and sacks (5½) last year.
“Fourteen points or less, that’s about it,” Arendall responded when asked about the goals for this season.
“District champs,” Saucedo added shortly thereafter, to which Butler responded, “At least, at least.”
In addition to adding a few more blanks to the resume and more hardware to the trophy case, the players also agreed on another subject. They would like to force more turnovers than the handful they produced last year.
“It’s big, it’s a momentum-turner,” Harbin said. “The scheme that we played last year throughout district and in the playoffs didn’t lend to a lot of turnovers, because we were playing a lot of man. We’re getting back to our roots and playing a lot of Cover 2 and stuff like that, so it should generate more.
“I also think the kids knowing how important they are. A little more emphasis on let’s get the ball out and get it, so I’m glad that they’re saying that because we say it all the time, so at least they’re hearing it.”
Three-year varsity member Alton McCallum will be one of the more experienced members of the secondary for the Tigers. The lanky defender, who also returns kicks, said the group’s athleticism should see an uptick this year, which could help in the turnover department.
“I feel like we have a faster team this year. We have a lot of speed, so being able to get to the ball fast will be (a strength),” McCallum said.
While trying to remain cautiously optimistic, Harbin said he sees the defense settling in nicely as a whole. But it mostly starts up front.
“Our D-line I think is where we’re going to hang our hat,” he said. “We play three down but we have five kids who can really go, but our front seven I think is really good. The thing we were looking for the most coming in was DBs and right now we have eight back there and they’re all playing really well, so that’s encouraging. I hate to say we’re good at all levels, but we’re seeing signs that all of them can play at this level.”
Head coach Brett Sniffin agrees with his coordinator in noticing that the defense has come a long way in the past year.
“They have a lot more games under their belt, so I feel way more confident in the defense now than I did at this time last year,” Sniffin said.