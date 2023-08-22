Belton defense

Defensive back Alton McCallum (left), lineman Bryson Sauceda, linebacker Wyatt Butler and lineman Ethan Arendall are back to spearhead a Belton unit that held opponents to an average of less than 300 yards per game last season.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — This time last year, Belton’s defense had its share of question marks. With one returning starter, coaches spent a bulk of the preseason evaluating and deciding on which players to put where in trying to find the best fits at each position.