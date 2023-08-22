Temple head coach Scott Stewart swiveled sections of the Rubik’s Cube he held as he sat in his dimly lit office, a cooled space away from an almost-unavoidable heat and plastered in Wildcats tradition with stories upon stories on every wall.
He looked up and paused.
“It’s one of those things, it sounds really vague, but you know it when you see it and it’s hard to fake it,” he said.
Stewart, who enters his eighth season at the helm and 10th overall at Temple, wasn’t trying to describe the recent and revamped talks of UFOs. Instead, he was contemplating the notion of team chemistry, which, perhaps, is just as elusive as an extraterrestrial in the current me-first era and given the myriad directions — Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube — high school student-athletes are pulled, or lured, as they search for attention, validation and instant gratification.
One thing Stewart and other coaches, including Lake Belton’s Brian Cope and Belton High’s Brett Sniffin, know, though, is that team chemistry is real.
“100 percent,” Cope said.
And its importance, significance and results are undeniable. But how is it established?
While Stewart used “vague” at the start of what turned into a 30-minute discussion on the topic because of the infinite appearances it can take, the complexities, intricacies and layers are recognizable through common themes often brought up — trust, teamwork, relationships, accountability, authenticity, honesty, vulnerability, responsibility.
“The biggest thing with team chemistry is being able to trust your teammate whenever you need them most,” Lake Belton senior offensive tackle Kaden Bradshaw said.
A coach’s approach to cultivating team chemistry might differ on the surface. The effects, however, usually fall along similar lines and demonstrate that bonds forged truly can reach beyond individual accomplishments, Xs and Os, touchdowns and tackles, and wins.
Team chemistry, while isolated from team to team and year to year, ultimately can last forever because of its wide-reaching aim.
“There has to be a genuine commitment to the way you approach it,” Stewart said. “This program’s purpose is going to be based around why are you here, not what can you do for me on a football field.
“I had a 23-year-old walk in here today and tell me one of the biggest things that changed his life when he was here was real-world Wednesdays.”
Getting through to teenagers, who often come equipped with their own agendas as well as heaps of talent, starts with dialogue, Cope said.
“I think when you have a team of 60, 65 kids, you just have to get to know people and build relationships — not only coach to player but player to player and player to coach,” the fourth-year Broncos leader said. “With high school kids, I think, you need to be present.”
Sometimes that involves difficult conversations about life’s pitfalls and temptations that never cease no matter age, race or religion.
With Stewart’s real-world Wednesdays, subject matters run the gamut. What is linear is the intended impact.
“They know when I sit down we’re fixin’ to get real. I make a conscious effort to physically get on their level when we do that, and we’ll sit crisscross apple sauce,” Stewart said. “Or, we all stand and we have a rope that we hang on to, and you’re not allowed to drop the rope unless you have permission. It’s a physical personification of ‘tote the rope.’ My granddad taught me that. If you were hanging off a cliff, who would you want up there holding on until their last breath and who would want you?
“I divulge stuff about my life. You can’t make that connection unless somebody else goes first. It’s human nature that to show vulnerability means weakness. But, I share things with my football team, just to show them that we don’t have this figured out,” Stewart continued. “So, you try to impart some experiences that can help them. At the end of the day, I’m just as flawed as they are, and I think there’s an acceptance there, a willingness from them to cross that threshold.”
thletes reach high school to begin instilling their messages of camaraderie and commitment. There is a concerted effort to form the foundation at the middle school level.
With that early groundwork, other components of team chemistry begin to rise to the top, flourishing as high school years fly by.
“Team chemistry, honestly, runs down to elementary — even us playing outside at recess, and middle school, playing on the same team or against each other,” Lake Belton senior receiver Micah Hudson said. “We know what makes the other tick and makes us happy. It’s really just taking on the culture and helping the younger guys understand that there’s a standard and you have to live by the standard.”
Digitally speaking, everyone now has a #hashtag associated with their program. At Temple, the Wildcats coaches often end a social medial post with #F.A.M.I.L.Y, which stands for “Forget about me, I love you.”
When Sniffin first arrived at Belton in 2020, #BTR or “break the rock” took hold. At Lake Belton, Cope instantly introduced the notion of 212, the extra degree, and #riseup. Aside from the catchiness, at the crux of these sayings is a greater purpose — belonging and brotherhood.
With that in mind, there are certain things that don’t fly.
“Making fun of somebody else in the locker room,” Stewart said. “You want to see me get ugly real quick, make fun of somebody because of what they look like, or what shoes they have or clothes they’re wearing. Do that and watch what happens.
“The relationship between me and you, there’s an air hose and oxygen goes through it. Every time you say ‘Oh, Coach, I was just joking,’ you put a kink in that hose. At some point, that oxygen gets cut off and the relationship dies. Those kids really respect that.”
Other examples of team chemistry put into motion are leadership councils made up of coach- and peer-voted players, helmet decal night that also involves players’ families, pregame rituals, post-practice hangouts and team dinners.
“A lot of that is we want to build team chemistry, but we also want to provide memories for these kids that they can look fondly on in these high school years,” Sniffin said. “We just want them to treat everybody with respect. If they do that and support each other, we celebrate with each other, then I think the chemistry develops.”
Then there are instances that allow lights to shine on the abundance of creativity within the student-athletes such as the nicknames Temple’s players use for their position groups.
Last season there was the Trench Mob, also known as the offensive linemen, the Jack Boys, or Ball Hawks for the defensive backs, The Guerrilla Gang for the defensive linemen, and The Mob for linebackers and strong safeties.
“Our group names bring us together in more ways than one,” then-senior linebacker Taurean York, who now plays at Texas A&M, said last season.
Stewart always has appreciated that type of energy.
“Those guys, they’ll practice their butts off against each other but when one makes a catch, the other will pat them on the head or help them off the ground. That’s not stuff we taught,” Stewart said.
Teams will win and they will lose. They will reach their goals and fall short. But the final whistle isn’t really the end all, be all, if the fundamental aspects of team chemistry indeed took hold.
That’s the hope, anyway. Football will someday fade. The lessons learned through the sport last much longer, especially if a player keeps toting the rope.
“I think times have changed, but I don’t think people have. I still think they’ll choose culture, community, chemistry,” Stewart said. “I think they will still choose the things that we’ve longed for since the beginning of time. I mean, tribes were created because of loyalty and commitment to each other. The human being still seeks that out.”