HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Harker Heights girls down Temple
HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Lady Knights took a big first quarter lead and held off a late surge by the Tem-Cats en route to a 62-45 win in District 12-6A play Tuesday night.
The Lady Knights (23-5, 8-1) led 18-3 after the first quarter and were up by 27 in the third quarter before Temple (17-11, 4-5) went on an 11-0 run to close the gap to 46-30.
The Tem-Cats will be at Killeen Shoemaker on Friday.
Tigers clip Cove
BELTON — T.J. Johnson posted 22 points and Belton defeated Copperas Cove 60-56 in District 12-6A action Tuesday night.
Josh Rardin and Tyson Pine each had 11 points and Ben Jones added eight for the Tigers.
Belton (19-8, 3-4) hosts Harker Heights on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Lady Tigers win district opener
BELTON — The Belton girls soccer team opened District 12-6A with a 2-0 victory over Copperas Cove on Tuesday night.
Abby Cargile and Makenna Morrow scored the goals for the Lady Tigers, who are at Harker Heights on Friday night.