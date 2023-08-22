Belton feature

Belton senior linebacker Wyatt Butler was credited with a team-best 99 tackles last season and is aiming to crest the 100-stop mark in 2023.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — There’s no mistaking that Wyatt Butler led the Belton Tigers in tackles last season. By the end, the count wasn’t even close. But there remains a slight dispute on the number.