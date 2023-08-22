BELTON — There’s no mistaking that Wyatt Butler led the Belton Tigers in tackles last season. By the end, the count wasn’t even close. But there remains a slight dispute on the number.
“The final totals, Coach (Brett) Sniffin had him at 99, and so even when he got awards and stuff at our banquet, I made sure to point that out,” Belton defensive coordinator Christopher Harbin said, smiling. “It’s all in fun, but he’s like, ‘There’s no way. I had 100.’ But I tell him, ‘Like, on record, you had 99.’”
Consider it good, old-fashioned ribbing, a sly motivation tactic or a little bit of both. Either way, Belton’s senior inside linebacker is dead-set on leaving no room for doubt this fall.
“Ninety-nine’s rough,” Butler said with a laugh. “I haven’t heard the end of that since. I think I can get more.”
He will have at least 10 games to do so, a few extra if Belton has its way.
The three-year varsity member was an integral part of the Tigers’ breakout last year when they won nine games and captured the program’s first outright district title since 1999, which accompanied their first postseason win since 2016. Now they have their sights set higher.
“It always feels good to be the winning team, but I think we’re all ready to try and defend our spot,” said Butler, who bested his nearest teammate by more than 30 stops — he also posted 23 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks, also team-highs — in his first year as a varsity starter in 2022. “We expect to at least be outright district (champs) again. That’s the expectation. And then go as far as we can.”
With Butler in the middle of a Belton defense that returns eight starters, including six all-district performers (Butler was a first-team selection), there is no reason to bet against the Tigers.
Butler, also a hurdler on the track team who has played football since second grade, said the experience he and his teammates gained during last year’s run should prove invaluable this time around.
“No one knew where they were going to be,” he said of last August. “I think all but like two people probably played the spot they would end up in. And it showed the first two games. But it ended up pretty good. People showed up. And even better, now we get a bunch of returning seniors in the same spots, people who have played, so it’s kind of the opposite end of last year. So, that’s nice.”
Fourth-year Belton head coach Sniffin said Butler’s intangibles are big assets. The 6-foot, 200-pounder ranks 15th in his class with a 5.8 weighted GPA and handles the unit’s in-game calls and checks.
“He has tenacity about him. He just goes and plays hard every snap,” Sniffin said. “He’s athletic. He’s intelligent. He’s one of our four-year guys that’s been with us since we got here, and he’s given us everything we’ve ever asked of him and I just can’t wait to watch him play this year.”
Butler credits the camaraderie between players as a reason for their success, citing fellow senior Bryson Sauceda’s willingness to switch positions last year as an example.
“I think our whole defense knows each other pretty well. Like we’re all friends and that’s important for the team, being able to trust the person next to you,” he said. “Like Bryson, three four games in or something, switches to D-line, suddenly we have a great D-lineman who they have to double every play. That’s one more linebacker running free.
“I’ll take it, works for me,” Butler continued. “So, it was real good. We knew our front three we’re going to get it done. They let everyone else work, and it flows back.”
If everything falls into place this year, that flow will extend to the entire defensive unit.
“I’ve been telling him I hope we’re good enough to where you have to really work to get (to 100 tackles) because he doesn’t have to play all four quarters,” Harbin said. “Like I told him, I mean that’s good for us. And he was like, ‘No, no.’ But I told him, if you want to get to 100, we have to play more games, so that’s kind of the goal.”
That’s a tradeoff Butler will likely take.
“To be the first (Belton team) to get to the fourth round would be great,” Butler said. “I think we have the team for it. If we all play like we’re capable of, I think it can happen.”