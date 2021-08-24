BELTON — Though it has stuck with him since birth, Bryan “Itty” Henry is far from what his nickname suggests.
Measuring a sturdy 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Henry is no longer the “itty-bitty” tot he was in childhood. Rather, he’s an intimidating, athletic presence for any defensive player he faces from his tight end position for Belton.
Not only can he block opponents, but he can probably outrun them, too.
“He plays two dimensions for us,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “Number one, he’s our best blocker, so he really helps out the offensive line in the run game. And number two, he’s probably our fastest receiver at tight end. And then he has the size and the hands to make good plays as a receiver.”
Both Sniffin and Belton offensive coordinator Barry Campbell praised Henry’s abilities as a dual threat, calling him a prototypical, old-school tight end.
“It’s hard to find guys who are that good at (blocking and catching),” Campbell said. “It’s very rare. The tight end position is not as prominent as it used to be. Teams are calling kids tight ends, but they’re really not blockers. If we’re talking about a true tight end, it’s a true lineman and receiver. It’s become more of a rare commodity. It puts a stress on the defense, for sure.”
When he’s not perplexing defenses, Henry is soft-spoken, polite and unassuming off the field, more likely to talk up a teammate than himself.
An introvert by nature, the three-year varsity player prefers to let the results of his hard work speak instead. And they did in a big way during a breakout junior season in which Henry led the area’s Class 6A teams in yards receiving with 563 on 34 receptions, five of which went for touchdowns.
“He’s a quiet leader,” Sniffin said. “He doesn’t say much, but he leads by example in what he does on the field.”
His 16.5 yards per catch last season ranked second for the Tigers, trailing only teammate Seth Morgan. It was good enough to help Henry earn a first-team selection on the All-District 12-6A team, as well as garner some college attention.
Henry announced Aug. 9 on Twitter that he has verbally committed to the University of Houston, which offered him a scholarship July 28. He said it felt like home there after his visit to the campus.
“I went on a visit and I really liked it a lot,” Henry said. “The campus is so nice, the field is so nice. I just feel like I belong there.”
Henry added that a goal for this year is to add more strength throughout the season, something he feels will benefit him both now and down the road.
“I want to get stronger in the weight room before I get to college, like get better maxes and stuff.” he said. “And that will help a lot out on the field, too, especially in college.”
But first, “Itty” hopes to finish out his high school career with a flourish.
“Our goal this year on the O-line is to get our blocks,” said Henry, a Belton native who remembers getting his start on the gridiron as a young pee-wee player. “That’s our goal, to get our feet (set) and just protect our quarterback. And for me, just run my routes as hard as I can.”
In any conversations about the three-sport athlete (he also pitches and plays first base in baseball and plays center in basketball), that’s a subject often broached — playing hard.
Whether it’s in the weight room, on the practice field, in the class room — where he holds a 3.5 GPA — or on game nights, Henry maintains the same mindset.
“He goes hard all the time. He’s just a hard worker,” Campbell said. “He’ll get in there and get after it. When the play starts until it ends, he’s giving it all he’s got. That’s what makes him great on game days.”
Campbell, in his 24th year of coaching, has seen his share of elite players during a career that has included stops all around the state.
“I’ve been doing this for a few years, fortunately,” Campbell said. “I’ve been around a lot of tight ends, and I’d have to say, he’s the best one I’ve been around, just as far as a football player — the type of player he is, the type of person he is, just what he is capable of doing.”
Sniffin added that Henry’s grasp of the Tigers’ offense has continued to get better, which has been one factor in his success.
“That’s probably his biggest improvement, just in the knowledge of our offense,” the head coach said.
Henry also relishes the chance to showcase those skills.
“I love running routes, and I also love hitting,” he said. “So I can do both. That’s why I love the position.”
It didn’t take long for Henry to display those talents last year with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 against Round Rock. He followed that in Week 4 with six receptions for 92 yards in the Tigers’ district-opening win against Killeen, and later notched a season-high 127 yards on seven catches, including a touchdown, against Bryan in a Week 6 matchup.
The up-and-down stats from week to week were products of teams focusing on Henry more than anything else, according to Campbell.
“After that Round Rock game, right then, everybody had film,” Campbell said. “He would have a big game, and then the next week, he’d be seeing double or triple coverage, and maybe he’d just have one catch. But that’s because he was attracting a lot of attention. It wasn’t because he wasn’t having a good game.”
And regardless of his numbers, the stress he put on opposing defenses often opened up spots for teammates, which helped the Tigers maintain a balanced passing attack.
Now Belton’s opposition must be ready for more.
When asked if Henry is someone teams should game plan around, Sniffin kept it short.
“They better,” he said.