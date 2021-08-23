ROGERS — While some have categorized Rogers as a “sleeper” pick in District 13-3A-II, it’s been a long time since the Eagles could be classified as such.
Tradition will do that for a program.
In all fairness, though, the Eagles did sneak up on some opponents at the end of the 2020 season, bouncing back from a 2-5 start with a five-game winning streak that included playoff victories over El Maton Tidehaven and Poth before a two-point loss to district rival Buffalo capped Rogers’ 7-6 record.
With a strong core of skill players returning and veteran interior personnel to lead in the trenches, the Eagles have plenty of reasons to cause their opponents pause.
“We lost some close games last year, and it wasn’t just because kids weren’t getting the job done,” said head coach Charlie Roten, who begins his fifth year in Rogers. “In the past, kids would get so down on themselves. They didn’t do that, and I was proud of that fact.”
Senior Riley Dolgener (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) is back at quarterback after throwing for almost 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 628 yards rushing and seven scores on the ground a year ago. He brings veteran leadership to a team that has its share of players with a lot of games under their belts.
Dolgener’s favorite target is fellow senior Christian Riley (5-10, 166), who rushed for 1,330 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 286 yards and three scores. Riley will be an even greater threat as a slot-back, a spot Roten typically puts his playmakers — and the coach has a bevy of them.
Sophomore RJ Cook (5-11, 187), who got quality field time as a freshman, figures to line up opposite Riley. Senior Alex Vargas will get more action at the slot or wideout spot along with rangy senior Jordan Werner (6-3, 170). Cade Sebek and Blayne Hoelscher also will be part of the receiving package.
The backfield should be a committee effort with a rotation of players such as Ivan Lopez, Garrett Wolfe, Brian Thuy and Caleb Robinson.
The offensive line is anchored by four-year starter Mason Davis (5-10, 228) at center, flanked by guards Hunter Henderson (6-1, 184) on the left and RJ Dolgener (6-2, 240) on the right. Jaime Reyna (5-7, 217) and Josh Kohring (5-10, 178) are the tackles. Gavin Bennett (6-0, 205) will be inserted once he returns from shoulder surgery in September.
The Eagles gave up 341 points last season but expect to get many more stops.
“I’m concerned about our depth,” said Roten, who — like many small-school coaches — has to create depth by rotating players back-and-forth from the offensive side to the defense. “I don’t want offensive linemen to play defense all the time.”
On defense, Davis and Tyler Shelton (6-3, 255) are standout tackles along with Reyna. The stable ends are Colby Marinik (6-0, 186) and Kohring, with help from Thuy.
The outside linebackers corps features Jackson Landeros and Karsen Gomez, with occasional help from Riley Dolgener. The group of inside linebackers includes Lopez (5-10, 225), Brice Lisenbe (6-0, 167) and Robinson. Bennett also will see ample time there upon his return.
Roten is upbeat about his secondary, with Cook and Werner as safeties and Riley and Vargas as cornerbacks.
In Roten’s first four years at Rogers, he didn’t have to worry much about the kicking duties with Julian Lashbrook tending to those. He believes sophomore Baldemar Arzola will fill that void nicely.
Otherwise, there’s little change in philosophy this year.
“We’re doing the exact same thing,” Roten said. “Last year, we were basically a running team. Riley is doing better throwing the ball, and we still want to run the ball. We should be more balanced.”